Recession and Paper Increases Challenge PanoramaNOW Magazine

Market Volatility Increases As U.S. Stocks Settle Lower After Recording Biggest Monthly Gains Since 2020
U.S. stocks settled slightly lower after a choppy session on Monday. Wall Street recorded strong gains last month, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq recording their strongest monthly gains in terms of percentage since 2020. The S&P 500, however, settled lower on Monday following a drop in shares of...
BP profits triple to $8.5bn as energy prices soar
BP‘s profit tripled to $8.5bn (£7bn) in the last quarter - a 14-year high.The oil giant today announced the record profits across April-June, which is up from $2.8bn in the second quarter of 2021 and even higher than the profit of $6.2bn it made in Q1, which was the highest for 10 years.So far this year, BP has made profits of $14.7bn - almost triple the $5.4bn in the first half of 2021.“BP continues to build a track record of delivery against its disciplined financial frame,” chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss said in a statement.It comes as other energy giants...
Oil prices slip as weak factory data fuels global demand concerns
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as investors absorbed a bleak outlook for fuel demand with data pointing to a global manufacturing downturn just as major crude producers meet this week to determine whether to increase supply.
