LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Lunenburg Police shot and killed a formerly stray dog after it would not let go of a man’s arm. Just before noon, officers and Lunenburg Rescue responded to the Department’s Animal Control facility for a report of a dog attacking a man. The dog reportedly had bitten the victim several times, and the dog wouldn’t let go of the victim’s arm.

LUNENBURG, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO