nbcboston.com
Police Find Truck That Drove Into Ocean off Hull; Driver Dead
Following a large-scale water search Sunday off the coast of Hull, Massachusetts, authorities have found a truck that was seen driving into the ocean off Pemberton Point, and the driver is dead, police said. Multiple 911 calls were made around 2:50 p.m. reporting that a person drove a pickup truck...
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash
A Massachusetts man has died after a serious motorcycle crash. According to multiple reports, just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a motorcycle rider was killed after racing with a black sedan and then crashing into a guardrail near the intersection of the Fellsway and Charles Street in Malden. The rider...
WRGB
Sheriff: Motorcyclist ejected after nearly striking bystander, then hitting vehicle
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — On July 30th, 2022 at approximately 1:23 P:M, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Lake Road in the Town of Queensbury for a report of a personal injury motorcycle crash. The crash occurred when 56 year-old Michael Trull of Londonderry, New Hampshire...
WMUR.com
One person dead after motorcycle crash in Fitzwilliam
FITZWILLIAM, N.H. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Fitzwilliam, according to New Hampshire State Police. The motorcyclist collided with a Jeep on Route 12 in front of Bottom's Up convenience store, according to officials. Police said the motorcyclist, Alexander Barbur, 27, of Troy, was pronounced...
WCVB
2 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash on I-290 in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — Two people were killed Saturday in a rollover crash on Interstate 290, Massachusetts State Police said. The two vehicle crash happened at about 7 a.m. on I-290 east in Worcester near exit 24, state police said. Two people in a 2001 Nissan Frontier -- a 65-year-old...
Two Conn. residents killed in I-290 rollover crash, Worcester man suffers minor injuries
WORCESTER — Two Connecticut residents were killed Saturday morning on Interstate 290 east near Exit 24 in a rollover crash with another car. State troopers who responded to the scene identified the deceased as New Britain, Connecticut, residents — a 65-year-old man and a 52-year-old female. ...
2 Injured In Serious Rollover Crash In Worcester (DEVELOPING)
Two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Worcester, WCVB reports. The was reported on I-290 East in Worcester just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, according to a Tweet from MassDOT. The two right lanes of the highway were closed as a result of the...
NECN
Man Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester
Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after noon at an address on Norwell Street, Boston police said. The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by Boston...
NECN
Motorcyclist Dead in Suspected Malden Street Racing Crash, Police Say
A motorcycle crashed while racing a car Friday night in Malden, Massachusetts, killing the vehicle's driver, police said. The motorcycle hit a guardrail on the Fellsway at Charles Street about 8:38 p.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police. The driver, Kyle Roust, was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Two killed, one injured in Templeton rollover
TEMPLETON, Mass. — Two people were killed in a rollover in Templeton early Sunday morning. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Baldwinville Road. The car veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Two...
Two killed in crash on I-290 in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Two people died following a two-car crash on I-290 in Worcester Saturday morning. State Police said the crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway at Exit 24. The two people inside a 2001 Nissan Frontier, which had rolled over, were suffering from serious injuries.
Police: Mass. couple arrested in NH after armed robbery leads to hostage situation
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple wanted in connection with an armed robbery broke into a home in New Hampshire and held the residents inside hostage, prompting a police standoff early Monday morning, authorities said. Jose Robles, 39, of Taunton, is facing charges of armed robbery, criminal threatening with...
whdh.com
Dog attacks man, is shot dead by Lunenburg Police
LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Lunenburg Police shot and killed a formerly stray dog after it would not let go of a man’s arm. Just before noon, officers and Lunenburg Rescue responded to the Department’s Animal Control facility for a report of a dog attacking a man. The dog reportedly had bitten the victim several times, and the dog wouldn’t let go of the victim’s arm.
whdh.com
Rollover crash forces lane closure on Storrow Drive
BOSTON (WHDH) - A rollover crash on Storrow Drive forced a lane closure for one of Boston’s busiest roads Saturday morning. Several police officers and fire officials were on the scene working to close the left lane after the apparent rollover crash. The crashed sedan could be seen lying...
Wakefield woman killed in crash earlier this week
"The only occupant of the vehicle was the operator who was a 51-year-old female resident of Wakefield." A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on North Avenue in Wakefield. At approximately 3 p.m., Wakefield police and the Wakefield Fire Department responded to reports of a car that...
homenewshere.com
Billerica woman arrested following hit and run
WILMINGTON — On Tuesday, July 21, 2022, Wilmington Police arrested Billerica resident Karen Haught, 52, in connection with a hit and run incident that caused serious bodily injury to a Wilmington resident. The female pedestrian, identified as Kathy Peters, 64, was struck on July 20, 2022 in the area...
NECN
Car Crashes into NH Apartment Building
A car crashed into an apartment complex in Hampton, New Hampshire, overnight. The crash caused extensive damage to the front of the building on Ocean Boulevard. No official information has been released on this incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
DA: Woman stabbed to death inside her Lowell home
LOWELL, Mass. — Police are investigating the murder of a woman inside her Lowell home. Linda Gilbert, 64, was found unresponsive in her Loring Street home around 11:19 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said Monday...
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 5 Arrests & Serve 3 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between July 22, 2022 to July 28, 2022. Kyle Buckley was served a summons for Improper Storage of a Firearm. Buckley allegedly left a firearm in a restroom at the Dunkin’ on Concord Street. Buckley reportedly called the store and told them to hold it for him until 5am the next morning. (7:00pm)
Person dies after being pulled from the water in Ipswich
IPSWICH, Mass. — A person has died after being pulled from the water in Ipswich. Police and firefighters responded to Pavilion Beach around 5:17 p.m. Sunday for a person in distress in the water, Police Chief Paul Nikas and Fire Chief Paul Parisi said in a joint statement. A...
