Peanut burrower bug poses complex problem for Georgia producers

14 Oregon deaths may be heat-related as 13 million people in the Northwest sweltered under heat alerts
The searing heat that has baked the Northwest is suspected to have led to at least 14 deaths in Oregon, officials there said. The most recent death was reported Saturday.
Metro gas prices drop 13 cents in last week
ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue downward trend at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 13 cents less than a week ago, 59 cents less than last month, and 81 cents more than this time last year.
Death toll rises to at least 25 in Kentucky flooding as people in stricken areas remain hard to reach, governor says
After days of fatal flooding washed away parts of eastern Kentucky and the death toll climbed to at least 25, first responders worked Saturday to account for missing residents, the state's governor said. Gov. Andy Beshear lamented that the number of deaths "is likely to increase" following what officials have...
Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says 'it's all for show'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met privately Monday with some families in Uvalde, discussing school safety, a teacher who was also there told CNN. Robb Elementary School teacher Arnulfo Reyes expressed his skepticism of the governor's visit to the town, where questions and frustrations remain over the official response to the May 24 massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
California governor declares state of emergency over monkeypox outbreak
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday declared a state of emergency to bolster California's monkeypox vaccination efforts as the virus spreads nationwide. The declaration comes as more than 5,800 probable or confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in the United States, including nearly 800 in California.
One ticket in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of nearly $1.34 billion
The chase for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot has ended -- with a single ticket sold in the Chicago area for the whole $1.337 billion. One ticket bought in Des Plaines hit the top prize in Friday night's drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery, securing the third-largest jackpot of any US lottery game and ending a buildup that began when Mega Millions last drew a jackpot winner in mid-April.
2 cyclists killed and 3 injured by an SUV that crossed over the center line, authorities say
Two cyclists were killed and three were injured Saturday morning when an SUV crossed over the center line while trying to pass another vehicle, Michigan authorities said. The five cyclists were all participating in the Make-A-Wish bicycle tour, a three-day fundraising event and endurance ride that spans most of the state, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.
Man wins another huge lottery prize at the same location where he won $1 million
Indeed, Kevin Miller of Montague, Massachusetts, is lucky for life. He recently won $25,000 a year for life in the multistate lottery game Lucky for Life. The win comes six years after winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "Cadillac Riches" game, state lottery officials said.
