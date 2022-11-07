ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Here’s How Much in Taxes You’ll Pay if You Win the $1.9 Billion Powerball Jackpot (and Other Fun Facts)

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42WTk1_0gwGrffb00

If you’re buying a lottery ticket on the off chance that you might win the $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot tonight, you’d do well to remember this: Winning isn’t all Dom Pérignon and luxury suites. You’ll also face a hefty tax bill — so much so that you might have to scrape by on $585 million or less once the IRS takes its cut.

See: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Check Out: 5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach

You have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot, per Axios, which are long odds indeed.

One thing’s for certain: No matter who wins, they’ll be giving a huge chunk of their winnings to Uncle Sam. That’s the case whether the jackpot is doled out as an annuity or as a cash lump sum. Most winners opt for the cash option.

For the current $1.9 billion jackpot, the cash option is $929.1 million, NBC Dallas-Fort Worth noted. There is a mandatory 24% federal tax withholding on that amount, which would reduce the winnings significantly — these winnings would be further reduced by the top federal marginal tax rate of 37%.

Unless the winner does something creative with the jackpot, such as donating part of it to charity, there would therefor be an additional 13% due to the IRS to match the top federal marginal tax rate: a total of $343.7 million in overall taxes. That would bring the winnings down to about $585 million — and that’s before any state or local taxes might apply.

Live Updates: Financial Trends, Money News and More
Find: 5 Times Inflation Is Actually Good for Your Finances

If the winner is lucky enough to live in a state with no state income tax, this won’t be a problem. Only seven states have no state income tax, according to Intuit TurboTax: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Here’s How Much in Taxes You’ll Pay if You Win the $1.9 Billion Powerball Jackpot (and Other Fun Facts)

Comments / 3

Related
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Gizmodo

If You're Playing the Powerball Lottery, Here's How to Improve Your (Infinitesimal) Chances of Winning

Saturday’s drawing in the Powerball multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That’s the third-largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history. But big prizes come with small odds. A player who buys a single ticket for the November 5th Powerball only has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning. You’re way more likely to get hit by lightning.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Former lottery winner reveals what doesn’t change after you win millions: ‘You might be unhappy after’

The Powerball jackpot has officially become the largest lottery prize ever offered as the grand prize grows to an estimated $1.9bn.The jackpot value, which has ballooned since 3 August, when the last Powerball jackpot was won, means the winner would walk away with $929m in cash or 30 payments of $63m a year.While choosing either option would result in a life-changing amount of money, a previous lottery winner has revealed that there are some things that do not change when you win millions of dollars.According to Timothy Schultz, a podcast host and YouTuber from Iowa who won a $29m...
IOWA STATE
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Check Will Go Up Next Year

Next year, Social Security benefits will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7% -- the largest increase since 1981, when checks went up by a record 11.2%. In fact, the COLA has only risen above 7% five times since 1975, when it was introduced. "A COLA of 8.7% is...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Melania Trump?

Former First Lady Melania Trump, 52, has been in the spotlight since she began dating her now husband, former President Donald Trump in 1998. Since her husband left office she has been relatively...
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
211K+
Followers
15K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy