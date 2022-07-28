The Best Things To Do In St. Louis This Weekend, July 29 to July 31

www.riverfronttimes.com
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
A Website claims they found the Best Dive Bar in Missouri
Everyone has their favorite local dive bar spot, so trying to decide what is the best dive bar in each state sounds impossible, but one website claims they figured it out, and their pick for the best in Missouri looks awesome!. According to the website tripsavy.com, the best dive bar...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Hartmann: Hooray! It's 1893 Again in the City of St. Louis
If all else fails to restore the city of St. Louis to its former glory, there's always this sci-fi strategy: Why not turn back the clock a century or two?. Jumping into a time machine makes perfect sense. Today, the city ranks 72nd in population with 298,034 residents. But if everyone would hop back to say, 1890, they'd be transported to a city of St. Louis ranked fifth in the U.S. with a population of 451,770.
tncontentexchange.com
Photos: Scenes from Monica's performance at Ballpark Village
Monica performed at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
St. Louis hosts 2-day LEGO Fan Festival this weekend
Have the ultimate fan experience at BrickUniverse's LEGO Fan Festival.
West Newsmagazine
Ballwin Days: Three days of free concerts, two days of fireworks, one great time
If only it could always be summer, always the last hurrah of the season and Ballwin Days. The annual community celebration, now in its 44th year, offers a weekend of musical entertainment, rides, food and fun that everyone in the family can enjoy. Planned for the weekend of Friday, Aug....
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missouri Nonprofit Free Thought Brings Better Books to Jail
“All it takes is one book to change a life,” says Christina Hake of Free Thought, a Missouri-based nonprofit that donates reading material to juvenile and adult pretrial detention centers across the state and beyond. Hake and Emily Boullear founded Free Thought in 2020. Although based in Kansas City,...
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis, MO metro using data from Zillow.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Standards: Monte Bello Is a Slice of Pizza History
When Tanya Buechel wants to illustrate just how much her restaurant, Monte Bello Pizzeria (3662 Weber Road, 314-638-8861), means to people, she points to one of her longtime customers. The regular, an elderly gentleman, had taken his wife many years ago to Monte Bello for their first date, and the couple made it a tradition to come in every year on their anniversary to celebrate. This year, however, he arrived by himself on their special day.
forsythwoman.com
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri
Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
KSDK
This St. Louis museum is 'unlike any other museum anywhere'
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area has a plethora of sights to see and places to visit, and some of those are hiding in plain sight. The Miniature Museum of Greater St. Louis may be one of those spots. People often find out about the museum by searching...
tncontentexchange.com
Aug 1, 1943 • Gliding catastrophe kills the St. Louis mayor and Lambert Field's co-founder
ST. LOUIS • Maj. William Robertson, an aviation pioneer here and co-founder of Lambert Field, had a factory that built gliders for World War II. Mayor William Dee Becker was a big promoter of the airport. The unpowered Army gliders were made of steel tube, canvass and plywood, and...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Eckert's Farm in Belleville Reopens Sunflower Field
Our weather has been anything but pleasant recently with brutal heat waves and historic flash floods, but we're in for a slight relief this week — and that leaves us all looking for something to do. Sunflowers are in full bloom across the metro area, and Eckert's Farm's (951...
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its day
Ambassador Theatre, St.Louis, MO in 1926.CharmaineZoe's Marvelous Melange from England, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In 1926, the work of Chicago architects, C.W. and George L. Rapp (Rapp & Rapp), came to life with the Ambassador Theatre that used to sit at N. 7th and Locust Streets in St. Louis, Missouri. The architectural firm was recognized as being nationally known for its prominent work of office and theater buildings. The architectural design was French Renaissance style.
ourquadcities.com
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
Illinois Business Journal
SIUE’s WSIE 88.7 FM sees resurgence, named among top three in Reader’s Choice poll
WSIE 88.7 The Sound, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s 50,000-watt radio station for more than 50 years, is enjoying a resurgence in the St. Louis region thanks in large part to its unique blend of stress-free music. WSIE has been named a top three radio station in St. Louis for...
travelnoire.com
New Food Hall In St. Louis Has The Nostalgic Food Court Vibes You’ve Been Missing
Last summer, I began hearing a lot of talk about a new concert venue opening in St. Louis. They called it City Foundry STL and, as the season progressed, I began to see a lot of concerts popping up at the space. I never got to make it to any of those live music events but I always wondered exactly what the space truly was used for. Little did I know, City Foundry was so much more than a concert venue.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Residents at the Raphael Are Fed Up With STL CityWide/Lux Living
Problems started the day Phillip Clay moved into the Raphael. He didn’t have heat for nearly a week, he says, and when the heat did come on, the knob on the radiator didn’t work. He didn’t have hot water, and when that was fixed, it was too hot to use. He didn’t get a mail key, some lights didn’t turn on and when his fridge broke, it took about six maintenance requests to fix.
feastmagazine.com
Enjoy Sizzling Summer Delights at This Local Butcher Shop
Looking to throw something incredible on the grill this summer? Look no further than Kenrick’s Meats. Kenrick’s is St. Louis’ largest butcher shop and the home of more than 80 varieties of homemade bratwurst. Kenrick’s also makes a large variety of specialty items ready for your backyard...
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis from Tripadvisor.
