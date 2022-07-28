ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Despite cases in Kansas and U.S. supreme courts, abortion debates are far from settled

By Russell Arben Fox
newsfromthestates.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsfromthestates.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries

NEW YORK (AP) — Three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection are being challenged in Tuesday’s primary elections by rivals endorsed by the former president. The primaries for Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse are the biggest test yet for GOP incumbents who broke with Trump after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to keep him in power. Trump has vowed revenge against the 10 House Republicans who crossed party lines for the impeachment vote. Of the 10, four opted not to...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy