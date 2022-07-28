ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Hyattsville (MD)

South of the University of Maryland at College Park, Hyattsville is a diverse, politically-liberal suburban city in the Gateway Arts District. Formed along the Rhode Island Avenue corridor, the Gateway Arts District is a long-term revitalization plan, in which public-private partnerships offer low rents and studio space for artists. The...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2

Block parties, cookouts, safety demonstrations, seminars, and visits from emergency personnel will bring residents and law enforcement officials together to campaign for safe neighborhoods. National Night Out is an annual event celebrated by millions of people across the United States that focuses on enhancing the relationship between law enforcement and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

$10,000 Scratch Off Ticket Sold in Olney

A $10,000 winning Bingo X10 scratch off was sold last week at Young Gourmet Beer and Wine (3422 Olney-Laytonsville Road) in Olney. Lottery players across the state of Maryland won more than $29.6 million during week ending July 31. Additional details below courtesy of mdlottery.com:. A historic Mega Millions jackpot...
OLNEY, MD
sungazette.news

Expert: Local area seems insulated from falling home prices

The real-estate industry’s equivalent of the “f-word” – “falling,” as in “falling prices” – is beginning to be used across the nation even by some who earlier felt that the homes market would withstand economic pressures without seeing declines in sales prices.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gaithersburg, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Gaithersburg, MD
Lifestyle
City
Germantown, MD
City
Gaithersburg, MD
Bay Net

Chesapeake’s Bounty Decides Not To Close North Beach Location

NORTH BEACH, Md. — Despite discussions and rumors circulating across social media platforms, the Chesapeake’s Bounty in North Beach, Maryland, will remain open to the delight of many in the community. The rumors of the popular small grocery store closing its doors on January 1st, 2023, have been...
NORTH BEACH, MD
WTOP

What are CDC’s COVID-19 community levels? And how does the DC area fare?

Nearly half the counties in the U.S. are areas where federal health officials say the impact of COVID-19 on the health system is high, and masks are recommended indoors. A map of the U.S. on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows large pockets of orange across the U.S., indicating counties at the high level. About 45% of counties are in the high level, according to the CDC data. About 36% of U.S. counties are in the medium level, and about 19% at the low level.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Outdoor Info#Demolition Derby#Chesapeake And Ohio Canal#Ohio Railroad#Amc#Barnes Noble
mocoshow.com

New Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins Location on Shady Grove Rd and 355 Grand Opening Celebration to Take Place on Thursday, August 4th

The new Dunkin/Baskin Robbins located in the recently renovated Rock Grove Center on the corner of 355 and Shady Grove relocated back on Monday, July 25. The new location in on the back side of the shopping center at the old United Bank location at 16268 Frederick Rd. On Thursday, August 4th, the store will be holding its grand opening.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
rockvillenights.com

Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
ROCKVILLE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 29

On Day 29 of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor came home to the rolling hills of Caves Valley to see the epic, final day of the BMW Golf Championship and then headed east to Al’s Seafood for one of his childhood favorites. Follow along all of July for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Hiking
Eye On Annapolis

Body Recovered at Chesapeake Harbour Marina in Annapolis

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was found floating in the marina at the Chesapeake Harbour community yesterday afternoon. At about 1:30 pm, on July 30, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the community off of Edgewood Road in Annapolis for a body that was found in the water. On arrival, the fire department requested the Anne Arundel County Police to assist at the scene.
mocoshow.com

Naz’s Halal Rockville to Hold Grand Opening Celebration That Includes a Free Platter

Naz’s Halal will be opening its Rockville location on Saturday, August 6th at 1040 Rockville Pike in Edmonston Crossing– the shopping center that’s home to Iron Age. The restaurant recently opened a Germantown location and has a White Oak location coming soon, in addition to the Burtonsville location that opened in 2020. Naz’s is offering a free platter for its grand opening (QR code available below).
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

2 people missing in Potomac river, rescue efforts underway

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Two people — including one child — have been reported missing in the Potomac River, and the rescue operation is underway. Local authorities were alerted of a vessel in distress just south of the 301 bridge in the Swan Point neighborhood of Charles County around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Coast Guard was notified shortly after.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

The Race for County Executive: The Latest

Certified volunteers continue to canvass ballots at Montgomery College’s Germantown campus. As of Friday morning, there were 22,000 more mail-in ballots and 8,000 provisional ballots to process. And the latest results are in. With a 39.32% share of the current ballots counted, challenger David Blair maintains the slight lead...
GERMANTOWN, MD
mymcmedia.org

MCPS Looking to Fill Vacant Spots

Aug. 2 – Virtual Hiring Information Session, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., individuals can join the session by clicking the link here. Aug. 10 – In-person job fair at Gaithersburg High School, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. There will also be a daily open house at...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Renaissance Festival

For nearly 50 years, Anne Arundel County grows a bit at the end of August for a few months as the Village of Revel Grove comes to life. Yes, we’re talking about the Maryland Renaissance Festival, or as most people will simply call it–the ren fest. And today, we sit down with Jules Smith, the General Manager, to talk about Revel Grove.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy