Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom Handy
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
15 Best Things to Do in Hyattsville (MD)
South of the University of Maryland at College Park, Hyattsville is a diverse, politically-liberal suburban city in the Gateway Arts District. Formed along the Rhode Island Avenue corridor, the Gateway Arts District is a long-term revitalization plan, in which public-private partnerships offer low rents and studio space for artists. The...
mymcmedia.org
Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2
Block parties, cookouts, safety demonstrations, seminars, and visits from emergency personnel will bring residents and law enforcement officials together to campaign for safe neighborhoods. National Night Out is an annual event celebrated by millions of people across the United States that focuses on enhancing the relationship between law enforcement and...
mocoshow.com
$10,000 Scratch Off Ticket Sold in Olney
A $10,000 winning Bingo X10 scratch off was sold last week at Young Gourmet Beer and Wine (3422 Olney-Laytonsville Road) in Olney. Lottery players across the state of Maryland won more than $29.6 million during week ending July 31. Additional details below courtesy of mdlottery.com:. A historic Mega Millions jackpot...
sungazette.news
Expert: Local area seems insulated from falling home prices
The real-estate industry’s equivalent of the “f-word” – “falling,” as in “falling prices” – is beginning to be used across the nation even by some who earlier felt that the homes market would withstand economic pressures without seeing declines in sales prices.
Bay Net
Chesapeake’s Bounty Decides Not To Close North Beach Location
NORTH BEACH, Md. — Despite discussions and rumors circulating across social media platforms, the Chesapeake’s Bounty in North Beach, Maryland, will remain open to the delight of many in the community. The rumors of the popular small grocery store closing its doors on January 1st, 2023, have been...
fox5dc.com
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
WTOP
What are CDC’s COVID-19 community levels? And how does the DC area fare?
Nearly half the counties in the U.S. are areas where federal health officials say the impact of COVID-19 on the health system is high, and masks are recommended indoors. A map of the U.S. on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows large pockets of orange across the U.S., indicating counties at the high level. About 45% of counties are in the high level, according to the CDC data. About 36% of U.S. counties are in the medium level, and about 19% at the low level.
WJLA
Md. beach partially closed after military munitions debris washes ashore: NPS
BERLIN, Md. (7News) — The North Beach swimming area at the Maryland unit of Assateague Island National Seashore is partially closed after the discovery of at least seven pieces of military munitions debris on the beach over the last two weeks, according to the National Park Service. Most of...
mocoshow.com
New Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins Location on Shady Grove Rd and 355 Grand Opening Celebration to Take Place on Thursday, August 4th
The new Dunkin/Baskin Robbins located in the recently renovated Rock Grove Center on the corner of 355 and Shady Grove relocated back on Monday, July 25. The new location in on the back side of the shopping center at the old United Bank location at 16268 Frederick Rd. On Thursday, August 4th, the store will be holding its grand opening.
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
Maryland public schools trying to fill vacancies as school year approaches
But a lot of school systems across the country and around the state are still looking to fill open positions.
baltimorepositive.com
1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 29
On Day 29 of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor came home to the rolling hills of Caves Valley to see the epic, final day of the BMW Golf Championship and then headed east to Al’s Seafood for one of his childhood favorites. Follow along all of July for...
Eye On Annapolis
Body Recovered at Chesapeake Harbour Marina in Annapolis
The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was found floating in the marina at the Chesapeake Harbour community yesterday afternoon. At about 1:30 pm, on July 30, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the community off of Edgewood Road in Annapolis for a body that was found in the water. On arrival, the fire department requested the Anne Arundel County Police to assist at the scene.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg’s Novavax Covid-19 Vaccine Available for Adults in Maryland Starting Today
The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced all Marylanders 18 years old and older are now eligible to receive a primary series of the newly authorized Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, starting Monday, August 1st. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is protein-based. Protein-based vaccines have been used for decades to combat diseases including...
mocoshow.com
Naz’s Halal Rockville to Hold Grand Opening Celebration That Includes a Free Platter
Naz’s Halal will be opening its Rockville location on Saturday, August 6th at 1040 Rockville Pike in Edmonston Crossing– the shopping center that’s home to Iron Age. The restaurant recently opened a Germantown location and has a White Oak location coming soon, in addition to the Burtonsville location that opened in 2020. Naz’s is offering a free platter for its grand opening (QR code available below).
fox5dc.com
2 people missing in Potomac river, rescue efforts underway
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Two people — including one child — have been reported missing in the Potomac River, and the rescue operation is underway. Local authorities were alerted of a vessel in distress just south of the 301 bridge in the Swan Point neighborhood of Charles County around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Coast Guard was notified shortly after.
Police: Thieves target cars at Howard County's Centennial Lake Park
Thieves are breaking into cars at Centennial Park in Howard County to steal credit cards, which they turn around and rack up huge bills on at local stores before the victims notice their gone.
mymcmedia.org
The Race for County Executive: The Latest
Certified volunteers continue to canvass ballots at Montgomery College’s Germantown campus. As of Friday morning, there were 22,000 more mail-in ballots and 8,000 provisional ballots to process. And the latest results are in. With a 39.32% share of the current ballots counted, challenger David Blair maintains the slight lead...
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Looking to Fill Vacant Spots
Aug. 2 – Virtual Hiring Information Session, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., individuals can join the session by clicking the link here. Aug. 10 – In-person job fair at Gaithersburg High School, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. There will also be a daily open house at...
Eye On Annapolis
Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Renaissance Festival
For nearly 50 years, Anne Arundel County grows a bit at the end of August for a few months as the Village of Revel Grove comes to life. Yes, we’re talking about the Maryland Renaissance Festival, or as most people will simply call it–the ren fest. And today, we sit down with Jules Smith, the General Manager, to talk about Revel Grove.
