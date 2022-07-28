Dolphins LB Melvin Ingram fought to practice on Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins didn’t add much to their defense this offseason, but one player they did bring in was veteran linebacker Melvin Ingram.

Ingram joined the Dolphins on a team-friendly one-year deal after a 2021 season split between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers that saw him record just two sacks, his lowest total since 2013 when he played in just four games.

However, he still brings the ability to create pressure and veteran leadership that any team can always use more of.

On Wednesday, members of the media got to see him practice for the first time in aqua and orange, and he actually got reps in team drills, despite head coach Mike McDaniel and his staff wanting the linebacker to take it easy.

“It was really cool to see him yesterday because his plan was, where he was practicing for the first time, but he wasn’t scheduled,” McDaniel said. “We had planned to not have him in team periods, just so we don’t rush the process and make sure that we don’t put him in harm’s way. And, he was fighting tooth and nail with the defensive coaches, in general, and they let the guy in for a couple plays which I immediately saw and made sure it was on his agenda, which it was. That’s what you want as a leader on the team or a veteran player that’s had production. You want to be on the field. You want younger players to understand it’s a privilege to be on the field.”

While Ingram might not have been working in minicamp or OTA sessions earlier this offseason, he’s continued to help a young linebacker like Jaelan Phillips develop his game.

“He’s been mentoring me some, taking me under his wing,” Phillips said about Ingram.

That’s where the veteran’s addition is invaluable. If he can teach the second-year former Hurricane some tricks of the trade, Phillips could see his both his pressure and sack numbers rise in 2022.

Add that to the intensity and drive that Ingram’s bringing, and this signing’s looking like a great one earlier on.