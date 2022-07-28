Stamford Native Joins Future 5 as Development Manager

stamfordplus.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Story Of This Manhattan Brasserie Is Told In A Riveting New DocumentaryJeryl BrunnerNew York City, NY
Ghost Signs of NYC: The American Express WatchdogFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
eastchesterreview.com
White Plains Hospital named a ‘Best Hospital in America’
White Plains Hospital has been named one of the country’s Best Hospitals in the inaugural Money (formerly Money Magazine) national rankings. The hospital is one of just 148 in the nation—as well as one of only four in New York state, and the only hospital in Westchester County—to be included.
The Real Deal: New way to pay for dental cleanings and whitening
News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has the The Real Deal on a new way to pay for dental care.
stamfordplus.com
Connecticut Lt. Governor Bysiewicz highlights Connecticut Summer at the Museum program
STAMFORD, CT – Today, Lt. Governor Bysiewicz was joined by Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons, State Representative Hubert Delany and staff at the Bartlett Arboretum and Gardens to highlight the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program. The program allows Connecticut children to receive free admission at more than 130 museums across the state during the summer months.
‘Truly remarkable.’ Mission to find missing dog from Shelton unites thousands in CT and beyond
Jason Petrini, of Shelton, was in Europe when he got a panicked call from the pet sitter: Louie, Petrini’s 5-year-old pit bull, had escaped from the house on Waverly Road. Petrini immediately cut his trip short.
No college degree? Here are 40 of the highest-paying jobs in NYC that don’t require one
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You don’t always need a college degree to get a well-paying job. Data journalism website Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all high-paying jobs in New York City that don’t require higher education — based on the 2021 annual mean wage.
thebeveragejournal.com
Local News: Charter Oak Brewing Hosts Pints & Politics
A town-hall style event brings together stakeholders. A little understanding can go a long way. Danbury, Connecticut-based Charter Oak Brewing Company hosted a town hall to discuss issues affecting the state’s craft brewing industry in its taproom on June 16. Hosted by P. Scott Vallely, Owner, Charter Oak Brewing Company; Duane Perkins, Danbury City Council Member; and Phil Pappas, Executive Director, Connecticut Brewers Guild; Pints & Politics brought together local craft brewing professionals and state politicians with the goal to engage and educate.
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Stone Georgian House in Greenwich with Gorgeously and Tastefully Landscape Lists for $14,950,000
The House in Greenwich offers every luxury & amenity on an executive level, now available for sale. This home located at 16 Deer Park Dr, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 3.02 acres of lot area. Call Deborah Ference-Gray – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 917.584.4903) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Greenwich.
anash.org
New York and New England Shluchim Hold Regional Kinus
Shluchim from across New York and New England gathered at Chabad of Briarcliff-Ossining this past week for regional Kinus Hashluchim, where workshops and sessions tackled discussions such as Chinuch, Halacha, and post-covid related difficulties. Shluchim from across New York and New England gathered at Chabad of Briarcliff-Ossining this past week...
New fitness center opens in Bergen County, focusing on stretching
StretchLab Ridgewood had its grand opening Friday and offers customized assisted-stretching sessions to increase your range of motion and flexibility.
kclu.org
Professional landscapers are reluctant to plug into electric mowers due to cost
SCARSDALE, N.Y. — Electric lawn mowers have taken the U.S. consumer market by storm over the past few years. And they've done so quietly — about 20 decibels more quietly in some cases. Once restricted to lawns no larger than the length of an extension cord, mowers on...
Agency Taking Applications for Affordable Rental Unit
The Town of Huntington Community Development Agency is taking applications for a workforce affordable housing rental in Huntington Station. The one-bedroom, newly constructed unit rents for $2,105, with a maximum income of $91,885. Lottery intake forms will be accepted through Aug. 29. Those interested in applying for the unit, known...
Founder of Harlem-born network of charter schools is going to prison
The Democracy Prep Public Schools network, which has its roots in Harlem, now enrolls some 7,100 students in schools across several states, including New Jersey, Louisiana and Texas. Seth Andrew helped launch highly regarded Democracy Prep Public Schools, then stole from it. [ more › ]
Register Citizen
The Dish: Matt Damon buys Bedford Hills home; Lara Spencer shops in Greenwich; Ron Darling dines in Westport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ron Darling, who lives in Rowayton, was seen dining with his wife, Joanna, at Gabriele’s of Westport at Powers Court last week. New Canaan resident Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, host of “Mad Dog Sports Radio” on Sirius XM, was spotted there as well.
greenwichfreepress.com
Tickets Go On Sale August 1 for Friends of Greenwich Point Comedy Night
Friends of Greenwich Point are hosting their third annual Comedy Night on Saturday, September 10 at the Clambake Pavilion at Greenwich Point. The evening promises to again be both full of laughter and breathtakingly beautiful. Laugh out loud funny NYC headlining comedians will entertain guests with a picnic style ambiance as it’s a “BYOE” (bring your own everything) event.
WTNH.com
Nyberg: Hamden’s Tavern by the Hall honors previous Irish bar’s history
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a watering hole in Hamden that is quite the community house called Tavern by the Hall. The place is quite history for entertainment, as it was once an Irish bar known as Dunn’s Pub. The tavern has a passion for honoring heroes of firefighters and veterans.
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family Farms
Freshly picked strawberries at the Homestead Farm at Jones Family FarmsJones Family Farms Instagram. Looking for some family fun ideas for the remainder of Summer...maybe even for Fall? Jones Family Farm in Shelton is a family-friendly alternative to the swimming pool and beach outings. You can experience the harvest-your-own fruits of the season such as strawberries and blueberries. There are also pumpkins and even a large inventory of Christmas trees on their 400-acre farm.
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut in Color: Self-Taught Tailor Brings Bespoke Fashion to Plainville
You can always tell when a person is wearing a custom suit. And in Connecticut, you can also tell when someone is wearing a Brandon Council too. The designer and creator behind these one-of-a-kind, completely bespoke suits is the owner and head tailor of The Maine Attraction Custom Tailor and Design Shop on Main Street in Plainville.
Bridgeport woman wakes from a coma to learn medical benefits were canceled
Sheila Ortiz, 37, told News 12 her doctors told her it's a miracle she survived after a car crash on I-95 left her car flipped over on the roadway.
syncopatedtimes.com
The Yankee Silversmith Inn, Part 2
[N.B. This month’s column is a continuation of my recalling halcyon days I enjoyed performing at the Yankee Silversmith Inn in Wallingford, CT, and being mentored by the fabulous banjoist, vocalist, and showman Bob Price, the “Banjo Crackerjack.” Part 1 is in the July 2022 issue]. My...
Maryland Daily Record
John Amos Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Real Name/Full Name John Allen Amos Jr. Father –John A. Amos, Sr. Wife/Spouse Name: Lillian Lehman (m. 1978–1979), Noel J. Mickelson (m. 1965–1975) John Amos, an American former football later transformed into an actor, is a well-beloved artist. He is remarkably esteemed for his performances as James Evans Sr. on the popular CBS Television show entitled as Good Times and Mary Tyler Moore Show. He was designated for- the “Primetime Emmy Award” and “NAACP Image Award” earlier for his performances. He is one of the unique celebrities who has been in names for four decades now and has bagged tv shows, web series, films, and whatnot. He is indeed a great artist.
