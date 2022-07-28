Stamford Native Joins Future 5 as Development Manager

Freshly picked strawberries at the Homestead Farm at Jones Family FarmsJones Family Farms Instagram. Looking for some family fun ideas for the remainder of Summer...maybe even for Fall? Jones Family Farm in Shelton is a family-friendly alternative to the swimming pool and beach outings. You can experience the harvest-your-own fruits of the season such as strawberries and blueberries. There are also pumpkins and even a large inventory of Christmas trees on their 400-acre farm.

SHELTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO