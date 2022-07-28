ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU recruiting: 5 star players LSU is in the hunt for

LSU vs FSU

Ticket exchange is dead and Im trying to sell 2 tix to the game. They are in the upper deck on FSU side. I paid $100 for the pair and im asking $50 for em. Me and my daughter decided not to go. Shes afraid of storms and would rather not be down there on the back end of hurricane season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tigerdroppings.com

LSU 2 games away from being the preeminent college football program of the century

It's a game of inches. The "close game" thread got me thinking how close LSU was to being where Alabama is right now. Both games occurred in 2012. Game 1: Take your pick...the NC rematch with Bama obviously, but that game wasn't close because Les made no adjustments and came totally unprepared to do again what they had already done on Bama's home field...or Oklahoma State missing a 37 yard field goal and losing to IA St which allowed for the rematch.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Culotta said Verge has been telling LSU what other schools have done for their athletes

Jordy said on his show this morning if I heard him correctly that Verge is telling LSU what other schools are doing for the athletes on their recruiting visits. Jordy said when Saban was here, he talked about the 40 year plan. With Les Miles and coach O, it was 3 years and go to the NFL. With Brian Kelly, he is getting back to Saban’s 40 year plan and graduating champions. I thought that was interesting that he said Verge is telling LSU on his son’s recruiting visits that Ohio St is doing this for their athletes, and this school is doing that for their players and we need to do the same thing or this is a great idea that they are doing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Tiger Stadium Tour

Athletic department just announced tour dates pretty much every Monday and Tuesday throughout the season. General ticket sales go on sale tomorrow at 1 PM. $10 Adult $5 kids. I don’t know if it’s feasible, but Fridays would be better with folks coming in town for ball games. They all leave BR Sunday morning. Only locals in town on Mondays and Tuesdays.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

A look at LSU Football's new staff: The impact of experience and Louisiana roots

When Brian Kelly took the job at LSU, one of the first big questions was how he’d assemble the coaching staff. One thing that became apparent during the hiring process was the emphasis on hiring coaches with Louisiana. Though Kelly only retained one assistant coach, he brought in multiple coaches with ties to Louisiana. This makes sense considering one of the biggest knocks against Kelly is his inexperience in the state and region.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU Baseball dealt a crushing blow by Vanderbilt transfer

For all intents and purposes, LSU Baseball has had the perfect offseason thus far. The Tigers have added a plethora of young talent via recruiting, they’ve secured some of the nation’s top transfers and they’ve filled the vacant positions in the coaching staff. This is exactly the summer that Jay Johnson and his team needed after a solid debut campaign that saw the former Arizona coach post a 40-22 record in Baton Rouge. It’s not a stretch by any imagination to claim that LSU is building something special under Johnson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

LSU goes back into the Catholic League for latest 2023 commit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU pulled in their second 2023 commitment from the Catholic League after St. Augustine offensive lineman, Tyree Adams, pledged his services to the Tigers. Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps committed to Brian Kelly on July 4th. Adams is the 17th commit in the ‘23 class. The left...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: On LSU's campus, Pistol Pete finally gets his full due

LSU’s basketball arena has been named after Peter Maravich for more than 30 years now. The school added his name to the Assembly Center in 1988, after Maravich passed away at age 40. That seemed appropriate since the arena was nicknamed “The House that Pete Built,” in recognition of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge

Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Commission changes venue to August meeting; fall shrimp, gators top agenda

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is changing its usual venue for this week’s monthly meeting, but the August issues appear to remain the same. The LWFC is meeting Thursday at the Double Tree Hotel on Canal Street in New Orleans — not in Baton Rouge — and the main topic will be opening dates for the fall inshore shrimp season across our state’s coast.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Reusing Copper Gutters

Took down my copper gutters from a remodel project. Anyone know any Baton Rouge recs for gutter crews that would be willing to try and rehang what is useable?. I figure most companies would just want to start over with new material. Reply. Replies (2) Alabama Fan. Alabama. Member since...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University Human Jukebox announces new drum major

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New beginnings for the Southern University Human Jukebox as they announce the new drum major for the 2022-2023 season. The Human Jukebox made a post to its Twitter account naming their new drum major as junior psychology major from New Iberia NaToj Johnson.
NEW IBERIA, LA

