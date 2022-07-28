Bucs' Jensen carted off with knee injury

www.thescore.com
Jerry Jones: Elliott needs to be lead RB, still a role for Pollard
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes it's necessary for Ezekiel Elliott to lead the backfield, but he still envisions a role for backup Tony Pollard. "Zeke's got to be our feature (running back), and he is our feature. We can feature him in a lot of different ways," Jones said Saturday on NFL Network, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "We all recognize what he does in the passing game because of his protection ability. Don't ever underestimate that, especially with Zeke."
49ers sign Deebo Samuel to 3-year extension reportedly worth up to $73.5M
The San Francisco 49ers signed star wide receiver Deebo Samuel to a three-year extension, the team announced Monday. Samuel's new deal is worth up to $73.5 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. It also reportedly includes $58.1 million guaranteed. The contract also contains $1.95 million in incentives based on his...
49ers' Shanahan: 'Special' Samuel will continue dual role
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Deebo Samuel will continue to take on a do-it-all role for the team after questions over the wideout's future were quashed with a contract extension. "I think (it's) based off of whatever happens," Shanahan said, according to Nick Wagoner of...
Cowboys' Washington to miss 10 weeks with fractured foot
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver James Washington will miss 10 weeks after fracturing his foot during Monday's practice, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones announced, according to Clarence E. Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. However, Washington's timeline could be as short as six weeks, sources told ESPN's Todd Archer. He's...
Eagles' Sirianni: Reagor 'battling for a spot' in camp
Philadelphia Eagles receiver Jalen Reagor is competing for a role on the roster in training camp, according to head coach Nick Sirianni. "He's battling for a spot," Sirianni said Saturday. "He is working with the (second team) right now." The coach added he's been impressed with what he's seen out...
Crazy Eights: Bombers beat Stamps, become 5th team in history to start 8-0
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers' perfect record remains intact after defeating the Calgary Stampeders 35-28 on Saturday. The Bombers become the fifth team since the CFL's inception in 1958 to begin a season 8-0, according to Sportsnet Stats. The victory also marks Winnipeg's second victory over Calgary this season, following a 26-19 result in Week 6.
Astros land Orioles' Mancini in 3-team trade with Rays
The Houston Astros acquired Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles in a three-team deal involving the Tampa Bay Rays, the teams announced Monday. 1B Trey Mancini P Seth Johnson (from TB) OF Jose Siri (from HOU) P Jayden Murray (from TB) P Chayce McDermott (from HOU) Mancini, 30, is hitting...
Chapman homers, Berrios gets win as Jays beat Tigers
TORONTO (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a two-run homer, José Berríos won his third straight decision and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the error-prone Detroit Tigers 4-1 Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette had RBI doubles for the Blue Jays, who have won 12 of 15 overall after taking three of four from the Tigers. Toronto (57-45) is a season-high 12 games above .500 for the third time, and the first time since the Blue Jays were 37-25 on June 15.
Bengals' Mixon: I should've pushed to enter final drive of Super Bowl
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon wishes he made the call to enter the final drive of Super Bowl LVI. Mixon was on the sideline during the Bengals' final plays of their 23-20 Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams, as Samaje Perine closed out the game. Perine was stopped on a third-and-1 attempt before Joe Burrow's incomplete pass to the running back on fourth down sealed the loss.
theScore
Pirates trade Quintana, Stratton to Cardinals
The Pittsburgh Pirates traded left-handed starter Jose Quintana and right-handed reliever Chris Stratton to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for righty reliever Johan Oviedo and infield prospect Malcom Nunez on Monday. Quintana, 33, is amid a bounce-back campaign with the Pirates, authoring a 3.50 ERA and 3.24 FIP over...
Report: Bears holding trade talks for Jenkins
The Chicago Bears are discussing trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins after receiving interest in the 2021 second-round pick, sources told Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The previous regime in Chicago drafted Jenkins, who missed most of his rookie season with a back injury. The Bears fired head...
Chiefs' Brown to report to camp, play on franchise tag
Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is reporting to training camp Monday and will play the 2022 campaign on the franchise tag, his agent Michael Portner told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "He wanted to be there for padded practice because that's when leaders are developed," Portner said. The...
2022 Cleveland Browns betting preview
Our offseason refresher on the betting outlook for each of the NFL's 32 teams concludes with the Cleveland Browns. Deshaun Watson's legal troubles after being accused of sexual harassment and assault by 24 massage therapists - 20 of the suits have been settled - and the NFL's slow movement on what feels like an inevitable suspension makes any assessment of Cleveland's season difficult. Rumors suggest a suspension of anywhere from a couple of games to an entire season.
Report: Former Florida star Johnson looking for new team 2 years after collapse
Former Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is looking to join a new college basketball program nearly two years after a scary collapse left him sidelined indefinitely, sources told Stadium's Jeff Goodman. Johnson will visit Kansas State and Western Kentucky, Goodman adds. USC is also reportedly recruiting him. The former All-SEC member...
Watch: Bills' Allen shoves Phillips after getting bumped at end of play
Tempers flared during the Buffalo Bills' training camp Saturday. Bills quarterback Josh Allen shoved defensive lineman Jordan Phillips after getting bumped at end of a play, igniting a brief altercation between offensive and defensive players. Allen was wearing a non-contact jersey. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network noted some defensive linemen...
Blue Jays' Manoah expects to make next start
Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah is expecting to make his next scheduled start after getting hit by a line-drive comebacker on the elbow in his previous outing Friday against the Detroit Tigers. The All-Star said he did some throwing Saturday without experiencing any issues and compared the pain in...
Braves lock up Riley with 10-year, $212M deal
The Atlanta Braves announced Monday that they've signed Austin Riley to a new 10-year, $212-million contract. Riley's deal, the richest in franchise history, will keep the third baseman in Atlanta through at least the 2032 campaign. It contains a club option for 2033 worth an additional $20 million. The 25-year-old...
