Teaching children financial basics: Lemonade camp being held in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Three businesses in northeast Nebraska are holding a camp this week to teach kids more about money. McMill CPAs & Advisors, RPC, and Wealth Management are holding a Lemonade Camp on Wednesday in Norfolk. Children will make lemonade and the money raised will be donated to the...
Norfolk first responders use Norfolk Crush-owned properties for training
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk’s first responders were busy the last two weeks with some training exercises thanks in part to an agreement with incoming business Norfolk Crush. In preparation for construction of its soybean facility, Norfolk Crush acquired approximately 480 acres of farm property northeast of Norfolk, near Nucor. One of the areas that was purchased for the plant contained a farmhouse. Norfolk Crush allowed Norfolk Police and Fire to use the house for training before it is demolished for construction of the plant.
New partnership between North Fork Area Transit, Pierce schools announced
NORFOLK, Neb. – North Fork Area Transit is announcing a new partnership with Pierce Public Schools for a new general public Tripper Service running between Hadar and Pierce. According to North Fork officials, Pierce Public Schools approached North Fork Area Transit for assistance with student transportation due to a shortage of bus drivers.
Pilger's Windmill Market returns after two-year hiatus
PILGER, Neb. -- A farmer's market/vendor fair has returned from a two-year hiatus. The Windmill Market in Pilger is now open again on the last Saturday of every month for June, July, August, and September. More than 60 vendors participated in July, which is more than organizers (who are running...
Norfolk man arrested on assault charges in Nebraska, outstanding California warrant
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man was arrested in Norfolk after police discovered he was wanted on an extraditable warrant from California. On Sunday at 6:48 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of Roland Drive for an alleged assault. The caller reported that 44-year-old Thomas J. Ingram, of Norfolk, threw a cigarette lighter and a lit cigarette at her, causing a burn on her leg. She also said that he had taken her phone in an attempt to keep her from calling for assistance.
Crofton's Dam Race annual event held over weekend
CROFTON, Neb. -- The Annual Dam Race in Crofton was held over the weekend. Crofton's Dam Race took place on July 30 at the Lewis and Clark Lake. According to the website, the race started back in 2018 with just a small group of volunteers and now includes multiple different athletes looking for a challenge.
Northeast Nebraska experts weigh in on underlying component of massacres: gender
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Mass shootings are making headlines again. With it, northeast Nebraska experts point out that an under-discussed component of this tragic trend is gender. Bipartisan research center The Violence Project states men perpetrate 98% of mass shootings and 90% of all murders. Norfolk’s domestic violence resource, Bright Horizons, noted they see five to 10 women a day – who usually are hurt by men – but only around 50 male violence victims per year.
University of Nebraska president visits Northeast
NORFOLK, Neb. -- University of Nebraska President Ted Carter made a visit to Norfolk on Friday morning. Carter visited Northeast Community College, visiting with campus administration, including President Dr. Leah Barrett. Administration from both the University of Nebraska and Northeast met at Union 73 on the Norfolk campus. In addition...
Mega Millions Madness: Businesses see uptick from lottery sales
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Mega Millions madness has hit northeast Nebraska. Gas stations around the area have seen an increase in customers in their stores with Friday's Mega Millions jackpot totaling $1.28 billion. On Friday, Nebraskans picked up their last-minute tickets to enter the jackpot before the 10:00 p.m. drawing. Wanda...
Pilger to hold 20th annual sweet corn and hamburger feed
Ron Wolverton of Pilger will be hosting the 20th annual Sweet Corn and Hamburger Feed Wednesday, August 3rd, to help Pilger raise funds for the town pool. Over 70 volunteers are used to prepare food and set up for the yearly event where the community can come together and have a good time.
Tilden Prairie Days parade includes WWII veteran, horses, and water balloons
TILDEN, Neb. -- Tilden is celebrating Prairie Days this weekend. Saturday's events included a parade of community businesses, teams, and families. One of the more wild float entries included a car with an actual live bull in the passenger's seat, titled 'boy and his dog.'. Another entry was a veteran...
Fremont man, Beemer woman sentenced for roles in break-in, theft at rural Pilger home
STANTON, Neb. – A Fremont man and a Beemer woman were sentenced for their roles in a Stanton County break-in last fall. 35-year-old Carl Epley of Fremont and 41-year-old Jennifer Oswald of Beemer pleaded guilty in June for the burglary and theft at a Pilger home. Both Epley and...
Two warnings in northeast Nebraska for harmful algae; Southeast NE warnings removed
LINCOLN, Neb. -- More warnings have been issued for harmful algae in northeast Nebraska. The state issued a health alert for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County. Willow Creek had already been previously on...
Norfolk Police Division arrests man for domestic violence
Yesterday at 6:48 p.m., Norfolk Police responded to a residence in the 600 block of Roland Drive for an assault report. According to Captain Mike Bauer, an adult female victim reported that Thomas Ingram, 44, of Norfolk, had been verbally abusive in the past and that he threw a cigarette lighter and a lit cigarette at her, causing a burn on her leg.
Car hits 61-year-old woman leaving restaurant in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An accident in Norfolk sent a 61-year-old woman to the hospital on Saturday. The victim's husband told NCN they were reportedly exiting the KFC when a gray car suddenly hit his cane-bound wife. He said he believes she should be okay, but that this was a serious accident.
Toxic Blue Green Algae Update From Health Department
The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County. Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County, and Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in...
Another popular South Dakota restaurant closes abruptly, leaving employees blindsided
Another popular South Dakota restaurant has closed its doors abruptly, leaving employees stunned and out of work. Zort's Prime Time restaurant in North Sioux City has closed its doors for good, leaving many of its employees blindsided.
