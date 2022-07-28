ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Teaching children financial basics: Lemonade camp being held in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Three businesses in northeast Nebraska are holding a camp this week to teach kids more about money. McMill CPAs & Advisors, RPC, and Wealth Management are holding a Lemonade Camp on Wednesday in Norfolk. Children will make lemonade and the money raised will be donated to the...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk first responders use Norfolk Crush-owned properties for training

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk’s first responders were busy the last two weeks with some training exercises thanks in part to an agreement with incoming business Norfolk Crush. In preparation for construction of its soybean facility, Norfolk Crush acquired approximately 480 acres of farm property northeast of Norfolk, near Nucor. One of the areas that was purchased for the plant contained a farmhouse. Norfolk Crush allowed Norfolk Police and Fire to use the house for training before it is demolished for construction of the plant.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

New partnership between North Fork Area Transit, Pierce schools announced

NORFOLK, Neb. – North Fork Area Transit is announcing a new partnership with Pierce Public Schools for a new general public Tripper Service running between Hadar and Pierce. According to North Fork officials, Pierce Public Schools approached North Fork Area Transit for assistance with student transportation due to a shortage of bus drivers.
PIERCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pilger's Windmill Market returns after two-year hiatus

PILGER, Neb. -- A farmer's market/vendor fair has returned from a two-year hiatus. The Windmill Market in Pilger is now open again on the last Saturday of every month for June, July, August, and September. More than 60 vendors participated in July, which is more than organizers (who are running...
PILGER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man arrested on assault charges in Nebraska, outstanding California warrant

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man was arrested in Norfolk after police discovered he was wanted on an extraditable warrant from California. On Sunday at 6:48 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of Roland Drive for an alleged assault. The caller reported that 44-year-old Thomas J. Ingram, of Norfolk, threw a cigarette lighter and a lit cigarette at her, causing a burn on her leg. She also said that he had taken her phone in an attempt to keep her from calling for assistance.
News Channel Nebraska

Crofton's Dam Race annual event held over weekend

CROFTON, Neb. -- The Annual Dam Race in Crofton was held over the weekend. Crofton's Dam Race took place on July 30 at the Lewis and Clark Lake. According to the website, the race started back in 2018 with just a small group of volunteers and now includes multiple different athletes looking for a challenge.
CROFTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Nebraska experts weigh in on underlying component of massacres: gender

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Mass shootings are making headlines again. With it, northeast Nebraska experts point out that an under-discussed component of this tragic trend is gender. Bipartisan research center The Violence Project states men perpetrate 98% of mass shootings and 90% of all murders. Norfolk’s domestic violence resource, Bright Horizons, noted they see five to 10 women a day – who usually are hurt by men – but only around 50 male violence victims per year.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

University of Nebraska president visits Northeast

NORFOLK, Neb. -- University of Nebraska President Ted Carter made a visit to Norfolk on Friday morning. Carter visited Northeast Community College, visiting with campus administration, including President Dr. Leah Barrett. Administration from both the University of Nebraska and Northeast met at Union 73 on the Norfolk campus. In addition...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Mega Millions Madness: Businesses see uptick from lottery sales

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Mega Millions madness has hit northeast Nebraska. Gas stations around the area have seen an increase in customers in their stores with Friday's Mega Millions jackpot totaling $1.28 billion. On Friday, Nebraskans picked up their last-minute tickets to enter the jackpot before the 10:00 p.m. drawing. Wanda...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Pilger to hold 20th annual sweet corn and hamburger feed

Ron Wolverton of Pilger will be hosting the 20th annual Sweet Corn and Hamburger Feed Wednesday, August 3rd, to help Pilger raise funds for the town pool. Over 70 volunteers are used to prepare food and set up for the yearly event where the community can come together and have a good time.
PILGER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Tilden Prairie Days parade includes WWII veteran, horses, and water balloons

TILDEN, Neb. -- Tilden is celebrating Prairie Days this weekend. Saturday's events included a parade of community businesses, teams, and families. One of the more wild float entries included a car with an actual live bull in the passenger's seat, titled 'boy and his dog.'. Another entry was a veteran...
TILDEN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk Police Division arrests man for domestic violence

Yesterday at 6:48 p.m., Norfolk Police responded to a residence in the 600 block of Roland Drive for an assault report. According to Captain Mike Bauer, an adult female victim reported that Thomas Ingram, 44, of Norfolk, had been verbally abusive in the past and that he threw a cigarette lighter and a lit cigarette at her, causing a burn on her leg.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Car hits 61-year-old woman leaving restaurant in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- An accident in Norfolk sent a 61-year-old woman to the hospital on Saturday. The victim's husband told NCN they were reportedly exiting the KFC when a gray car suddenly hit his cane-bound wife. He said he believes she should be okay, but that this was a serious accident.
NORFOLK, NE
klin.com

Toxic Blue Green Algae Update From Health Department

The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County. Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County, and Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in...
COLFAX COUNTY, NE

