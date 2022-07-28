Google Reviews Of SE Minnesota Rest Areas Are Excellent

As a big fan of Minnesota craft beer, I can't believe I didn't realize this 'new' beer isn't actually new-- it's just being sold with a new name. There are SO many great beers and breweries here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that it's almost tough to keep track of them all. One Minnesota beer, though, has been around a wee bit longer than most-- Summit Brewing in St. Paul. They brewed their first beer all the way back in 1986, and I've enjoyed their Summit EPA for years. So I was surprised to learn that what I thought was a new beer of theirs actually isn't new at all.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO