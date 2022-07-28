Google Reviews Of SE Minnesota Rest Areas Are Excellent

kfilradio.com
Check Out The Most Scrumptious and Unhealthiest Meal in Minnesota
You know those days when you just want to devour comfort food? Or a plate of greasy, amazing hashbrowns with a side of bacon and eggs...and biscuits and gravy? You don't always want to make that food yourself in your own kitchen so we hop in our cars (or order on our phones) and order some food on a menu that is more on the unhealthy side. But, what's the most unhealthy place and menu item to order in Minnesota? Eat This Not That did some research and actually has that answer for all of us...and for Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and every single state in the United States.
Cancer-Causing Agent Reason for Recall of Popular Sunscreen in Minnesota
Before you spray that sunscreen, you need to check the recall below because one was just issued for a popular product in Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and throughout the entire United States. Edgewell Personal Care Company has voluntarily recalled some of their Banana Boat products due to benzene being detected in the product.
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
Popular Minnesota Vacation Spot Named Best ‘Unknown’ Place to Visit
Minnesota has so many great places to visit for either a day trip or a longer vacation. One of the most popular places to vacation in Minnesota, if not THE most popular, is the north shore. Every Minnesotan knows that the north shore is beautiful and an awesome place to visit. But it appears not everyone knows about the beauty of that area of our state.
Is There a Difference Between Corn Dogs & Pronto Pups at the Minnesota State Fair?
For a long time I assumed that the terms 'corn dog' and 'pronto pup' were interchangeable (and I love them both), but hold everything -- the dogs and pups are two completely different foods (kind of). The well known 'Pronto Pup' booths at the Minnesota State Fair read, "America's original...
Old, Abandoned School in Minnesota Full of Recognizable Retro Items
Some brave individuals strapped on a Go Pro and had a few cameras with them as they explored an abandoned school in Minnesota and obviously, they enjoy the spooky, old stuff in person more than I do. Deep in my gut, I want to go walk inside abandoned buildings just to see what's inside. But honestly, I'm glad someone else is going in first. My stomach gets in knots and I'm sure a rat or something would pop out and then I'd be a screaming mess.
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
Here are the New Laws Taking Effect in Minnesota August 1st
If you were curious what Minnesota state lawmakers were up to during the legislative session that wrapped up in May, check out all the new laws that take effect on August 1st. One of the things state lawmakers did NOT do during the 2022 legislative session was to agree on and pass a resolution on how to spend the state's massive budget surplus. (As a result, MnDOT decided to close the medians at two busy intersections along Highway-14 west of Rochester because there isn't any funding to pay for a new overpass at Country Road 44, but I digress...)
SE Minnesota Sees Record Job Openings in 4th Quarter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Southeast Minnesota ended 2021 with the most job openings in Minnesota. That’s according to fourth quarter data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. DEED’s Job Vacancy Survey for the fourth quarter of 2021 showed the area had 18,827 vacancies. It’s the...
‘New’ Minnesota Beer Is Actually an Old Favorite With a Different Name
As a big fan of Minnesota craft beer, I can't believe I didn't realize this 'new' beer isn't actually new-- it's just being sold with a new name. There are SO many great beers and breweries here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that it's almost tough to keep track of them all. One Minnesota beer, though, has been around a wee bit longer than most-- Summit Brewing in St. Paul. They brewed their first beer all the way back in 1986, and I've enjoyed their Summit EPA for years. So I was surprised to learn that what I thought was a new beer of theirs actually isn't new at all.
Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota Sunday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather on back-to-back weekends. The Storm Prediction Center places all of Olmsted, Dodge and Wabasha Counties along with northwestern Fillmore County, most of Mower County and western Winona County in a level two risk for severe weather Sunday evening. The main threat window is from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
The One Place in Rochester Gas Is Selling for Under $4 a Gallon Right Now
Gas prices have been through the roof for a while now, but there's at least one place in Rochester where the price has finally dropped below $4 a gallon!. Saying the price of gasoline is high right now is a bit redundant, seeing as it's been insanely expensive for several months already. But one gas station here in Minnesota's Med City is currently selling a gallon of unleaded gasoline for a price we haven't seen in months.
Beauty Product Sold At Popular Stores In Minnesota Recalled
A beauty product sold at various popular stores and online has been recalled due to the glass packaging breaking while opening. So far, 35 individuals have reported injuries and consumers are being asked to immediately stop using the product. The product was sold throughout the United States, including in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota
Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
Colorful ‘Ditch Ducks’ a Quirky and Popular Roadside Attraction in Minnesota
Every state has its fair share of quirky roadside attractions but I haven't heard of another state having colorful fake ducks floating in a random ditch before. They're called the 'Ditch Ducks', an appropriate name for this fun and colorful pit stop in northern Minnesota. The 'Ditch Ducks' have been...
Mega Millions Jackpot Ticket Sold
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The third-largest lottery jackpot in American history has its winner. The Multi-State Lottery Association says the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in Illinois. The jackpot for Friday’s drawing was $1.3 billion with a $747.2 million cash option. The numbers called in Friday night’s...
OMG! 50,000 Lottery Tickets Bought for Employees by Restaurant CEO
My boss at Townsquare Media in Rochester, Minnesota sent me a text today that made my mouth hang open for a bit. Our boss is awesome (and he is hiring, btw) but I'm guessing I am like a lot of employees in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States that are wondering if Raising Cane's is hiring...like ASAP. If you haven't heard, the CEO and Founder of Raising Cane's went all out for his employees in a massive way.
NWS Confirms 2 More Tornadoes in SE Minnesota & West Wisconsin
La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes were produced by the severe storms that pummeled southeastern Minnesota last weekend. Survey teams from the National Weather Service previously confirmed an EF0 tornado was responsible for damage to a barn, trees, and crops in...
Minnesota Things With Better Odds Than Winning The Mega Millions Jackpot
Sure, it's fun to dream about winning that huge Mega Millions jackpot but here are seven other things here in Minnesota with way better odds!. The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since mid-April and is now sitting at $810 million for Tuesday (July 26) night's drawing. Mega Millions says that's the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. If you were the lone winner and took the cash payout, you'd get 470 million, though Uncle Sam would take about 174 million.
Rochester Firm Fined For Temporary Worker Visa Program Violations
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The US Labor Department has ordered a Rochester-based company to pay more than $203,000 for violations involving a federal program that allows foreign, non-agricultural workers with a certain type of visa to temporarily work in the US. A news release from the Department's Wage and...
