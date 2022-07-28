Peanut burrower bug poses complex problem for Georgia producers

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
14 Oregon deaths may be heat-related as 13 million people in the Northwest sweltered under heat alerts
The searing heat that has baked the Northwest is suspected to have led to at least 14 deaths in Oregon and three in Washington state, officials said. The most recent death in Oregon was reported Saturday.
Elmo 2 Fire grows to nearly 13,000 acres, at 0% containment as winds pick up in western Montana
The Elmo 2 Fire in western Montana has burned 12,975 acres, according to Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7. The fire grew just over 2,000 acres on Sunday and is still 0% contained, incident commander John Thompson said in a news release Monday.
Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says 'it's all for show'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met privately Monday with some families in Uvalde, discussing school safety, a teacher who was also there told CNN. Robb Elementary School teacher Arnulfo Reyes expressed his skepticism of the governor's visit to the town, where questions and frustrations remain over the official response to the May 24 massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
California governor declares state of emergency over monkeypox outbreak
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday declared a state of emergency to bolster California's monkeypox vaccination efforts as the virus spreads nationwide. The declaration comes as more than 5,800 probable or confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in the United States, including nearly 800 in California.
2 cyclists killed and 3 injured by an SUV that crossed over the center line, authorities say
Two cyclists were killed and three were injured Saturday morning when an SUV crossed over the center line while trying to pass another vehicle, Michigan authorities said. The five cyclists were all participating in the Make-A-Wish bicycle tour, a three-day fundraising event and endurance ride that spans most of the state, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.
Man wins another huge lottery prize at the same location where he won $1 million
Indeed, Kevin Miller of Montague, Massachusetts, is lucky for life. He recently won $25,000 a year for life in the multistate lottery game Lucky for Life. The win comes six years after winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "Cadillac Riches" game, state lottery officials said.
