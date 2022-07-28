MEO 50th Kūpuna Aloha Luncheon, July 30

mauinow.com
Related
Should Maui County Take Over Water Long Controlled By Private Companies?
The kalo farmer from East Maui had fought on the frontlines of the Vietnam War, and now he was back home battling for a basic human right: water. Ed Wendt was up against more than a century-old status quo in which the government permitted a plantation owned by Alexander & Baldwin to suck water from streams in his home on the lush east side of Maui and funnel it miles away to irrigate the ever-thirsty sugar cane fields in the central valley.
mauinow.com
Three Maui County mayor candidates see tourism management as a platform priority
Three candidates for Maui County mayor unveiled Saturday what they would do to manage tourism during a time when the islands have reopened to near-record numbers of visitors. Alana Kay, author and publisher, Mike Molina, Maui County Council member, and Jonah Lion, eco-cultural tour guide, each said the issue would be a priority in their administrations. The three discussed ways to balance the key economic driver with resident quality of life, infrastructure needs and natural resource preservation.
mauinow.com
Maui County mayoral candidates blast budget, discuss other hot topics in debate
Some of the top candidates vying for Maui County mayor blasted this year’s budget as “bloated” while hitting other important local topics such as affordable housing, tourism management and homelessness. Mayor Michael Victorino, Maui County Council Member Kelly King and retired 2nd Circuit Chief Judge Richard Bissen...
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending July 31, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending July 31, 2022. May they rest in peace. Evangeline “Lynda” Leilani Deguilmo – 77 years old, transitioned to heaven on July 12, 2022, in Kahului, Maui, under the incredible loving care of her private caregiver whom she loved as her own daughter, Ellen Cruz.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mauinow.com
Monthly siren and emergency alert system test, Aug. 1
The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System, coordinated with the test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System, is scheduled for today, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. During this monthly test, all Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens will sound a one-minute ...
Maui airport overwhelmed with lines, handing out water
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Long lines persist as travelers continue to overwhelm Maui’s Kahului airport. Officials said the wait times seem to be worse between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Officials say it’s been an ongoing problem for about a month now. Some people were taken by surprise while others were prepared for the long […]
mauinow.com
State Department of Health issues red placard to Lahaina restaurant
The Hawai‘i Department of Health issued a red placard to a Lahaina restaurant, due to an alleged violations. Lahaina Fish Company, operated by Lahaina Seafood Company Inc., received the placard on July 26 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow up inspection and all of the violations are resolved.
Harley rider hospitalized in Maui accident
A motorcyclist was hospitalized after an accident on Piilani Highway in Kihei, according to the Maui Police Department.
RELATED PEOPLE
mauinow.com
Wailuku man riding a motorcycle dies in collision with moped on Kahekili Highway
A 68-year-old man riding a motorcycle died Sunday morning after a moped crossed the center line of Kahekili Highway in Wailuku and hit him head-on, according to the Maui police. The operator of the moped, a 40-year-old woman from Wailuku, was transported in serious condition to Maui Memorial Medical Center....
BEAT OF HAWAII
Venerated Lahaina Fish Co. On Maui Shuttered By State
Have you been to the Lahaina Fish Company in West Maui? We have, although it has been a number of years. We were shocked to see that the restaurant was just closed due to a number of unsavory conditions. Just now, the state Department of Health (DOH) issued a dreaded...
mauinow.com
Maui baker wins 3 months of free rent space at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center
Four Hawai‘i-made brands – Happie Happie Joie Joie, Maui Glass Shapers, Edana Joy Crochet and Maui Slime Co. – set up in center stage at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Saturday to vie for free rent space for three months during the 2nd annual Start with a Cart contest.
mauinow.com
Kahekili Highway now open in all directions
Update 2: Kahekili HIghway is now open in all directions. It had been closed Sunday morning due to a traffic accident. Update, 11:40 a.m.: There is now contraflow at Kahekili and Hoauna. Traffic is being routed through Leisure estates. At about 9:13 a.m. Sunday, Kahekili Highway was closed at Kahekili...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mauinow.com
Kahului Airport sees some of its longest lines; Maui residents wonder if relief is in sight
In recent months, TSA lines for those without PreCheck are among the longest Kahului Airport has seen, and some residents are wondering if this is the new normal. Videos of travelers packed in Maui’s main airport, with lines snaking in multiple sections, have been circulating online. All the while, people are showing up hours in advance so they don’t miss inter-island flights that take less than an hour from takeoff to landing.
Have you seen this stolen dinosaur trailer on Maui?
Local toy makers Ayla Grady Whalen and Robert Whalen are asking for help after their dinosaur trailer was stolen from their driveway on Halama Street in Kihei. It's usually parked just around the corner from their toy store Violet's Toy Box.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui crash leaves 37-year-old Wailuku man in critical condition
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man is fighting for his life after a crash in Kihei Saturday evening. Maui police said just after 5:30 p.m., the driver of a black 2022 Harley Davidson PCMC was heading north on Piilani Highway. He was nearing Kulaihakoi Street when police say he began weaving through the center delineators within a construction zone, and lost control.
Hawaii Magazine
Head to Chef Sheldon Simeon’s Newest Restaurant Venture for Local Favorites
With its flamingo pink sign, Tiffany’s has always been impossible to miss on Wailuku’s Lower Main Street. Inside, faithful regulars could be found sitting at the family-run bar or crowded around a table for pau hana (after work) drinks. For nearly 20 years, Tiffany’s has been a beloved...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mauinow.com
Vehicle drives through store front of Rodeo General Store in Makawao
Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle accident in Makawao in which a vehicle drove through the storefront of the Rodeo General Store. The incident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. The vehicle involved was a dark colored Mercedes with temporary plates. In addition to...
Man who was found dead in Maui waters turns out to be missing Lahaina man
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man whose body was found in Maui waters near Kahekili Highway mile marker 38 has been identified, according to the Maui Police Department. MPD said a man was found floating unresponsive 50 yards off shore on Saturday, July 16 just after 10:20 a.m. Get Hawaii’s...
KITV.com
Maui police searching for hit-and-run suspect who abandoned car after crash in Pukalani
PUKALANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fled on foot following a crash in Pukalani, Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to investigators, the suspect was driving north on Old Haleakala Highway in a 2016 Chrysler 200 sedan when he ran a stop sign onto Haleakala Highway and crashed into a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling in the inner mauka-bound lane of the Haleakala Highway.
mauinow.com
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Piʻilani Highway crash
A motorcyclist is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries as the result of a crash on the Piʻilani Highway on Saturday night. The collision was reported at around 5:37 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on the highway, about 549 feet south of Kūlanihākoʻi Street in Kīhei.
Comments / 0