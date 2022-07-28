ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

MEO 50th Kūpuna Aloha Luncheon, July 30

mauinow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mauinow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Honolulu Civil Beat

Should Maui County Take Over Water Long Controlled By Private Companies?

The kalo farmer from East Maui had fought on the frontlines of the Vietnam War, and now he was back home battling for a basic human right: water. Ed Wendt was up against more than a century-old status quo in which the government permitted a plantation owned by Alexander & Baldwin to suck water from streams in his home on the lush east side of Maui and funnel it miles away to irrigate the ever-thirsty sugar cane fields in the central valley.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Three Maui County mayor candidates see tourism management as a platform priority

Three candidates for Maui County mayor unveiled Saturday what they would do to manage tourism during a time when the islands have reopened to near-record numbers of visitors. Alana Kay, author and publisher, Mike Molina, Maui County Council member, and Jonah Lion, eco-cultural tour guide, each said the issue would be a priority in their administrations. The three discussed ways to balance the key economic driver with resident quality of life, infrastructure needs and natural resource preservation.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending July 31, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending July 31, 2022. May they rest in peace. Evangeline “Lynda” Leilani Deguilmo – 77 years old, transitioned to heaven on July 12, 2022, in Kahului, Maui, under the incredible loving care of her private caregiver whom she loved as her own daughter, Ellen Cruz.
KAHULUI, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maui County, HI
Government
City
Kula, HI
County
Maui County, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
mauinow.com

Monthly siren and emergency alert system test, Aug. 1

The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System, coordinated with the test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System, is scheduled for today, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. During this monthly test, all Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens will sound a one-minute ...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Maui airport overwhelmed with lines, handing out water

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Long lines persist as travelers continue to overwhelm Maui’s Kahului airport. Officials said the wait times seem to be worse between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Officials say it’s been an ongoing problem for about a month now. Some people were taken by surprise while others were prepared for the long […]
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

State Department of Health issues red placard to Lahaina restaurant

The Hawai‘i Department of Health issued a red placard to a Lahaina restaurant, due to an alleged violations. Lahaina Fish Company, operated by Lahaina Seafood Company Inc., received the placard on July 26 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow up inspection and all of the violations are resolved.
LAHAINA, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
Person
Kai Kahele
Person
Vicky Cayetano
Person
Sylvia Luke
BEAT OF HAWAII

Venerated Lahaina Fish Co. On Maui Shuttered By State

Have you been to the Lahaina Fish Company in West Maui? We have, although it has been a number of years. We were shocked to see that the restaurant was just closed due to a number of unsavory conditions. Just now, the state Department of Health (DOH) issued a dreaded...
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Kahekili Highway now open in all directions

Update 2: Kahekili HIghway is now open in all directions. It had been closed Sunday morning due to a traffic accident. Update, 11:40 a.m.: There is now contraflow at Kahekili and Hoauna. Traffic is being routed through Leisure estates. At about 9:13 a.m. Sunday, Kahekili Highway was closed at Kahekili...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puna#Maui Economic Opportunity#Democratic#H Na
mauinow.com

Kahului Airport sees some of its longest lines; Maui residents wonder if relief is in sight

In recent months, TSA lines for those without PreCheck are among the longest Kahului Airport has seen, and some residents are wondering if this is the new normal. Videos of travelers packed in Maui’s main airport, with lines snaking in multiple sections, have been circulating online. All the while, people are showing up hours in advance so they don’t miss inter-island flights that take less than an hour from takeoff to landing.
KAHULUI, HI
KHON2

Have you seen this stolen dinosaur trailer on Maui?

Local toy makers Ayla Grady Whalen and Robert Whalen are asking for help after their dinosaur trailer was stolen from their driveway on Halama Street in Kihei. It's usually parked just around the corner from their toy store Violet's Toy Box.
KIHEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui crash leaves 37-year-old Wailuku man in critical condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man is fighting for his life after a crash in Kihei Saturday evening. Maui police said just after 5:30 p.m., the driver of a black 2022 Harley Davidson PCMC was heading north on Piilani Highway. He was nearing Kulaihakoi Street when police say he began weaving through the center delineators within a construction zone, and lost control.
WAILUKU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mauinow.com

Vehicle drives through store front of Rodeo General Store in Makawao

Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle accident in Makawao in which a vehicle drove through the storefront of the Rodeo General Store. The incident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. The vehicle involved was a dark colored Mercedes with temporary plates. In addition to...
MAKAWAO, HI
KITV.com

Maui police searching for hit-and-run suspect who abandoned car after crash in Pukalani

PUKALANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fled on foot following a crash in Pukalani, Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to investigators, the suspect was driving north on Old Haleakala Highway in a 2016 Chrysler 200 sedan when he ran a stop sign onto Haleakala Highway and crashed into a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling in the inner mauka-bound lane of the Haleakala Highway.
PUKALANI, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy