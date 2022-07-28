MEO 50th Kūpuna Aloha Luncheon, July 30

In recent months, TSA lines for those without PreCheck are among the longest Kahului Airport has seen, and some residents are wondering if this is the new normal. Videos of travelers packed in Maui’s main airport, with lines snaking in multiple sections, have been circulating online. All the while, people are showing up hours in advance so they don’t miss inter-island flights that take less than an hour from takeoff to landing.

KAHULUI, HI ・ 5 DAYS AGO