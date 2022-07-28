MEO Business Development Center offers credit counseling

mauinow.com
Mālama Maui Nui’s board has new Director
Mālama Maui Nui announced a new Director, Natalie Sagon to the organization’s board. With a passion for helping others and a business instinct, Sagon hopes to transform those challenges into identifiable solutions. “Natalie’s longstanding commitment to our Maui Nui community and strong background in Human Resources will be...
State Department of Health issues red placard to Lahaina restaurant
The Hawai‘i Department of Health issued a red placard to a Lahaina restaurant, due to an alleged violations. Lahaina Fish Company, operated by Lahaina Seafood Company Inc., received the placard on July 26 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow up inspection and all of the violations are resolved.
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending July 31, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending July 31, 2022. May they rest in peace. Evangeline “Lynda” Leilani Deguilmo – 77 years old, transitioned to heaven on July 12, 2022, in Kahului, Maui, under the incredible loving care of her private caregiver whom she loved as her own daughter, Ellen Cruz.
New children’s book showcases beautiful places families love to visit on Maui
In November 2021, Traci Robello, the Early Literacy Coordinator for Maui Family Support Services, contacted Waikapu Publishing Company owners Jenny Coon and Nicki Barsamian with a proposal to create a new children’s book using grant funding. The result is Huaka‘i o Maui: An Island Guidebook for Families. The...
Monthly siren and emergency alert system test, Aug. 1
The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System, coordinated with the test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System, is scheduled for today, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. During this monthly test, all Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens will sound a one-minute ...
Multi-Grammy winner Kalani Peʻa performs at relaunched Shops at Wailea concert series
After a two-year hiatus, The Shops at Wailea on Friday relaunched its complimentary concert series with three-time Grammy Award winner Kalani Pe’a. About 550 guests gathered at The Shops’ new Performance Area for Hawaiian Cultural Events for the concert titled, “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea,” which means the “sweet sounds of Wailea,” a press release said. Guests were greeted with lei, a gift from The Shops at Wailea.
Volcano Watch: Hualālai’s Wahapele eruption: cone-building, explosive phreatic activity, and lava flows
While our attention is generally drawn to the Island of Hawai‘i’s most active volcanoes, Kīlauea and Mauna Loa, it is also important to keep watch on the Island of Hawai‘i’s third-most active volcano, Hualālai, which underlies the most populated areas of Kailua-Kona and the central Kona coast.
Maui Girls Soccer Club won Under 11 championship in Oregon
The Maui Girls Soccer Club competed in the Oswego Nike Cup in July, with its 2012 team winning the Girls U11 Silver Division Championship by defeating Pacific FC Fuego 3-1 to go 4-0-0 for the tournament. The title was part of a successful trip to Oregon for the club. The...
Pāʻia fire burns 370 acres, 100% contained
The Pāʻia brush fire was declared 100% contained at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday night. (Update: 8:10 p.m. 7.30.22) The Pāʻia brush fire is now considered 90% contained, and has burned an estimated 370 acres according to GPS mapping of the burn area conducted by the Maui Fire Department. Crews will remain on scene throughout the night to further secure the perimeter of this fire. Department officials now say the initial estimate on acreage reported earlier (30 acres) was inaccurate.
