MEO Business Development Center offers credit counseling

The Pāʻia brush fire was declared 100% contained at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday night. (Update: 8:10 p.m. 7.30.22) The Pāʻia brush fire is now considered 90% contained, and has burned an estimated 370 acres according to GPS mapping of the burn area conducted by the Maui Fire Department. Crews will remain on scene throughout the night to further secure the perimeter of this fire. Department officials now say the initial estimate on acreage reported earlier (30 acres) was inaccurate.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO