Community Day School Receives Community Impact Grant From the Community Foundation of Sarasota County

Bishop and Parker Family Legacies Continue as One Foundation
The Edward E. and Lillian H. Bishop Foundation and the Mary E. Parker Foundation have recently completed the process of consolidation and will be conducting business as the Bishop Parker Foundation. This consolidation combines the assets of the two Foundations, providing administrative and operational efficiencies. At their July meeting, two new Trustees were appointed to join Robert Blalock, Burdette Parent and Mary Jarrell. Barbara M. Jennings is a community volunteer with extensive, valuable experience working with local Manatee County non-profit organizations. Barbara is a retired businesswoman and university administrator who came to Bradenton from Ohio. She has earned university degrees in three separate fields – education, urban studies, and law. Her multi-disciplinary background is especially valued as the Foundation continues to strategically focus on best meeting its mission and goals to build a better community. Mary L. Ruiz is CEO of Ruiz Strategic Advisors, a management consultancy specializing in strategic planning for growth companies and nonprofit agencies. She is a senior healthcare executive and a respected leader in impacting public behavioral health policy. She worked as Chief Strategy Officer of Centerstone of America, a multi-state behavioral health system based in Nashville, TN. From 1996-2016, she served as CEO of Centerstone of Florida, a hospital and outpatient behavioral health system headquartered in Bradenton. Mary chairs the Board of Trustees of New College of Florida, the public liberal arts honors college the state university system. She is past president of the Internationals Women’s Forum of Southwest Florida, a global invitation-only group of preeminent women leaders. The Edward E. and Lillian H. Bishop Foundation, incorporated in 1964, has made outstanding philanthropic contributions to Manatee and Sarasota organizations, greatly impacting their ability to implement mission goals. After the Bishop’s passing, Mary E. Parker carried on their legacy of philanthropy in addition to setting up and administering her own Foundation. The lives of thousands of people and animals have been positively impacted by the millions of dollars contributed through the years, with the majority of gifts being made anonymously. The areas of interest supported by the Foundation continue to be health, education, human services, environment, the arts, and animal welfare.
Nation’s First On-call Emergency Dental Service Opening in Western FL
(Bradenton, FL) – Patients in dental pain now have somewhere to turn when they can’t reach their dentist. An innovative model of emergency dental care, designed to help patients, dentists, and emergency room staff, is opening a new facility in Bradenton. Urgent Dental Care (UDC) is based on...
Cammie Chatterton joins Jesuit High School Board of Trustees
TAMPA, Fla. — Cammie Chatterton, President and CEO of Bay Food Brokerage, has joined the Board of Trustees of Jesuit High School in Tampa. Chatterton’s son, Chris Chatterton, graduated in 2005 from Jesuit High School – a 501(c)(3) Catholic, Jesuit college preparatory school located in Tampa. “It...
Casa Fresca Homes Acquires 20 Acres to Create Infill Development of New Homes in Riverview Community
TAMPA, FLORIDA – Casa Fresca Homes, a subsidiary of Homes by West Bay, is pleased to announce that it has acquired more than 20 acres of land for the development of 65 lots in Hillsborough County, Florida’s Riverview community. Launched in October 2019, Casa Fresca Homes offers stylish and attainable entry level homes in some of the region’s most popular communities.
Pinellas County Business News
August 2022 Collision Conference 2022:Fostering Pinellas County’s Tech Industry Through Shared Partnership Pinellas County Economic Development (PCED) partnered with the City of Clearwater and St. Petersburg Area Economic Development Corporation (EDC) to attend the Collison Conference in Toronto, Canada. With 35,000 attendees representing 130 countries, over 1,500 startups, and almost 800 investors, Collision is one of the largest tech conferences in the world. “This was an excellent way to raise the profile of the St. Pete/Clearwater area as a market for technology companies to locate and grow, as well as a destination for tech talent,” explains PCED Business Development Manager Andrea Falvey. “The Tampa Bay area’s tech industry employs more than 85,000 workers and produces more than $15 billion in annual economic impact – we want the world to know that we have the resources, talent, and support to fuel every tech company’s growth.” Read more about Team Pinellas’s Collision experience at PCED.org/Collision2022.
Manatee County Residents: Beware of Jury Scams
Bradenton, Fla. –The Office of Angelina “Angel” Colonneso, Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, warns Manatee County residents of a recent jury duty scam reported in Manatee County. According to the report, the scammer claimed a resident missed jury duty and now must pay...
Leadership Tampa Selects David B. Singer to Class of 2023
TAMPA, FL – Shumaker Partner and Real Estate, Construction and Development Business Sector Chair David B. Singer has an opportunity to build on diversity and inclusion in Tampa as a participant in the 52-member Leadership Tampa Class of 2023. One of the oldest leadership programs in the country, Leadership Tampa is celebrating its 52nd anniversary this year and is still looking for opportunities to build upon its diversity.
Suncoast Leasing and Management
Join Pamela Parrino of Suncoast Leasing and Management as she shares the knowledge and experience gained in over twenty years of investing in real estate. This seminar can assist both new and experienced investors in evaluating, acquiring, financing, and closing investment properties. Pamela will share the tried and true methods...
Ohana Embroidery Grand Opening
We are Paul and Robert Farmer. The Owners of Ohana Embroidery. We provide high quality embroidery and screen printed apparel to our local schools, businesses and our community. We are having our Grand Opening of our first store front located at 4301 32nd St W Ste c-12 Bradenton, Florida, 34205. We will have food/drinks, games, raffle giveaways, and tons of discounted overstock. You can also walk around our store and place custom orders as well. Please join us on August 20th for a great time.
The Florida Orchestra, musicians reach agreement on new 3-year contract
ST. PETERSBURG, FL – The Florida Orchestra and The Florida Orchestra Musicians Association have ratified a three-year contract that continues a steady increase in musician salaries and gradually extends the length of the orchestra season, bringing more concerts to the Tampa Bay community, the orchestra announced today. “This was...
USF to confer more than 2,700 degrees during summer commencement ceremonies
TAMPA, Fla. (Aug. 1, 2022) – The University of South Florida will award more than 2,700 degrees during summer commencement scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6. The ceremonies include recipients of 1,789 bachelor’s, 755 master’s, three educational specialist, and 170 doctoral degrees. The group features 15 undergraduate students...
Suncoast Buying and Selling Team, KW Suncoast
First Responders go above and beyond for their community EVERYDAY! We can help them pursue their goal of home ownership. Learn program details by attending a Florida Hometown Hero Class!. Up to 5% of the sales price for down payment and closing cost assistance to qualified first time home buyers...
