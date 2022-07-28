www.heraldandtribune.com
Voice of America
In US, Abortion Laws Differ Across the Street
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE — The bedsheets are big. Some are light pink, others hot pink or purple, connected and stretched taut by people holding wooden poles. Together, the sheets form a barrier across the parking lot. The activists, who are supporting a woman’s right to an abortion, wear bright pink vests with PRO-CHOICE in black emblazoned on the front.
Kingsport Times-News
Rent prices too high
My rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Kingsport just went from $935 total to a $1,429 total with fees. I am a senior on a fixed income. I cannot afford this. I now have them down $200 with a long-term lease, but this is still over $250 increase from what I pay now.
Kingsport Times-News
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
wcyb.com
Power restored in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Power has been restored in Bristol, Virginia, following an outage Monday morning, according to BVU Authority. About 1,000 customers in the Bristol, Virginia, area are without power Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines, according to BVU Authority. The outage is impacting Randolph...
Johnson City Press
BDSR hears updates on two downtown Johnson City buildings in need of repair
The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards Review, which evaluates the condition of buildings in city limits, heard an update Thursday on two downtown buildings that first came to its attention earlier this year. Johnson City board will review issues at two downtown buildings. Back in April, the board held...
Johnson City Press
Eastman identifies cause of power outage
KINGSPORT — Eastman’s July 22 power outage was due to the flow of feedwater into its updated boiler system, officials said. The company released an update Monday saying an investigation into the power outage points to the company’s changeover to the control system software program for its “largest powerhouse” at its Kingsport site.
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for Business
Where do you find a talented hair stylist with experience in difficult hair? Staked at 124 Commerce Street, you can find Lori Bock at Rooted Salon. Brock hails from Los Angeles County, California, where she studied Cosmetology and Drug/Alcohol Counseling at Mount Saint Augustine. Brock has been working as a cosmetologist for 37 years this September. She has developed a thriving business in the “model city” since opening her salon here two years ago.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Hawkins County gets an offer it can't refuse
“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse,” said Marlon Brando as the Godfather in the movie of that name. It remains to be seen whether Hawkins County will accept an offer like that: 160 acres of land developed as an industrial park at a cost of some $5 million, for an investment of just $30,000.
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power Company proposes systems to reduce power outages in Washington County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Washington County could be getting new infrastructure that will help reduce power outages. Appalachian Power is submitting a formal request for three battery energy storage systems Monday. Once these systems are installed, the company stated, Washington County will have less power outages. A spokesperson for AEP...
wymt.com
Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
Kingsport Times-News
The wait is over
Two-year-old Hudson Trent has waited patiently the past several weeks for Kingsport’s paving crew to arrive in his neighborhood. On Wednesday morning he got his wish and stood in his front yard, watching the workers resurface Forbes Street and Le Amron Drive. Kingsport is wrapping up the last of the street resurfacing work in the Lynn Garden neighborhood this week. Next on the paving list is approximately 3.5 miles of streets near the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive.
wcyb.com
Bristol Sunshine Festival took over Cumberland Square Park
BRISTOL, Va. — Michael Waltrip Brewing held its Bristol Sunshine Festival today. The event was based around the launch of their new beer: The Bristol Sunshine Tangerine Ale. For the festival, Motor Mile Motors held one of their biggest car shows, closing down the streets around Cumberland Square Park.
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-cities
Homeless camp in Johnson City, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. The "twin-cities" are dealing with blowback from a new Tennessee law that went into effect on July 1, 2022 making it illegal to camp on Tennessee public property. The law makes it a class-E felony for anyone camping on state property not expressly designated as a camping area. As the law went into effect the Virginia side of Bristol is grappling with more homeless.
elizabethton.com
COVID-19 situation has worsened in county; masks recommended
The COVID-19 situation has worsened in our region as the BA.5 subvariant of omicron surges nationwide. According to Tennessee Department of Health data, Carter County during the seven-day period ending July 23 had a daily case rate of 42.8 cases per 100,000 residents per day. During the 14-day period ending July 23, Carter County averaged 22.9 new cases per day. During the seven-day period ending July 23, Carter County’s positive raTe was 37.8 percent — the highest in Northeast Tennessee. Carter County was followed closely by Sullivan County with a 33.4 positivity rate; Johnson County with a 30.2 positivity rate; Unicoi County, the lowest at 21.4 percent; and Washington County at 30.5 percent.
Kingsport Times-News
Ballad Health moves to contingency staffing as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase
JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health, prompted by increasing numbers of employees with COVID-19, has shortened the time some employees have to wait to return to work after testing positive. The contingency staffing model will allow employees who test positive and are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic with improving symptoms to...
Virginia Business
Southwest Va. builds outdoor rec centers
Southwest Virginia has two new centers welcoming outdoor adventurists and another on the way. With a grand opening set for August, the $1.5 million Back of the Dragon Welcome Center opened in Tazewell in May 2020. In Coeburn, Spearhead Trails opened a 22,000-square-foot activity center in its renovated Coeburn headquarters last year. And the $2.67 million Three Rivers Destination-Discovery Center should open in St. Paul in 2025.
wfxrtv.com
Evacuations: Pound, Coeburn respond to flash floods
(WJHL) — Roadways in multiple communities in Southwest Virginia are impassable following overnight flash floods, fallen trees and powerlines and mudslides. In response, Wise County officials declared a local State of Emergency. According to county leaders, the National Weather Service reported that 6 inches of rain have fallen on the area since midnight Thursday. The locality requested Virginia to issue a State of Emergency to respond with additional resources.
wcyb.com
Flash flooding impacts Southwest Virginia, parts of U.S. Route 23 closed
WISE, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Flooding is impacting US Route 23 in Wise County Thursday morning. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the passing lane of the northbound roadway between mile marker 54 and 55.5 is closed due to flooding. Additionally, Business Route 23 is closed about a half mile from Bold Camp Road.
Youngkin declares state of emergency for Southwest Virginia flooding
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency over the latest round of flooding to impact Southwest Virginia. Flooding impacted several Southwest Virginia counties on Thursday, especially Wise and Dickenson counties. “Southwest Virginia continues to be impacted by flooding after heavy rainfall in the area yesterday,” Youngkin said in a […]
Aftermath: Wise County floods destroy roadways
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A day after the latest flood waters swept through Southwest Virginia, crews continue to assess the damage. Anthony Hubbard lives on South Mountain Road, which was destroyed during the flooding event and is now impassable. “Yesterday was a disaster,” he said. “My driveway’s gone; it’s now been fixed by a […]
