Two-year-old Hudson Trent has waited patiently the past several weeks for Kingsport’s paving crew to arrive in his neighborhood. On Wednesday morning he got his wish and stood in his front yard, watching the workers resurface Forbes Street and Le Amron Drive. Kingsport is wrapping up the last of the street resurfacing work in the Lynn Garden neighborhood this week. Next on the paving list is approximately 3.5 miles of streets near the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO