Roll Up Your Sleeves! Urgent Need for Blood in Rochester

The Mulhern family of Fountain has been named Fillmore County’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year by the University of Minnesota. The Mulhern farm originated in 1900 when Michael Mulhern and Rose Gaughan were married. The couple had six children. Two of the boys grew up and were married but the remaining siblings stayed on the farm and took over their parents’ diversified operation. The farm was sold to the siblings’ nephew and his wife, Eugene, and Beth, in 1970. Eugene and Beth had been residing in Maple Grove with their three children, Chris, Laurie, and Greg.

