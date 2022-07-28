The Argyle Town Council voted last week to allow for construction on the Stonecrest Road project to begin earlier and last longer than the current noise ordinance allows. During the council meeting, Robert White, Argyle’s director of public works, said the intense heat this summer decreases workers’ productivity and can hinder the quality of the product. He presented a handful of options that could help keep the project on schedule and still provide a good quality product. The current town noise ordinance prohibits work from being done on weekdays before 7 a.m. or after 6 p.m., but the town council approved a temporary variance to allow for construction work no earlier than 5 a.m. and no later than 9 p.m., giving crews an additional five hours per day, during cooler parts of the day, to get paving and sawing done well. The weekend noise ordinance was not changed.

ARGYLE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO