School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
What’s Next for Dallas Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Highland Village removing dozens of pine trees from park, city hall
The city of Highland Village announced last week that it will remove several pine trees from Doubletree Ranch Park and the city municipal complex site due to beetle infestations. Certified arborists recently assessed the pine trees at both locations and found that many of them are infested with IPS beetles,...
Flower Mound implements retiming of traffic lights at FM 2499/407
The town of Flower Mound recently implemented new timing of traffic signals in the area of FM 2499 and FM 407. Matt Hotelling, senior engineering transportation manager for the town, said the retiming is meant to help address traffic congestion in the corridor, and it’s not the only plan in the works for the interchange. Town staff are now watching and tweaking the schedule to make for better traffic flow.
Loose boat closes down FM 407
On Saturday afternoon, many drivers were slowed down on FM 407 because of a boat that came to a rest in the middle of the westbound lanes. According to Highland Village police, a driver failed to yield right of way while turning onto FM 407 from The Highlands at Flower Mound shopping center and struck two vehicles, including one that was towing the boat on a trailer. The boat was dislodged from the trailer and came to a rest in the westbound lanes. That direction of 407 was shut down by police until the boat could be removed.
Update: Rheudasil Park ribbon-cutting event postponed
The town of Flower Mound announced Friday that the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Rheudasil Park, 2401 Lake Forest Blvd, originally scheduled for this weekend has been postponed by nearly a month. The event to celebrate the park’s redesign has been rescheduled from July 30 to Aug. 27, according to a news...
City of Lewisville creating nonprofit center
The city of Lewisville announced last month that it is providing funding assistance to help create a nonprofit center in Lewisville that will greatly increase the city’s capacity to help those in need. Lewisville City Council gave its approval to move forward on the plans for the new “Serve...
fortworthreport.org
On Fort Worth’s northern edge, residents, developers tackle growth differently
Just three weeks before Fort Worth’s zoning commission was expected to vote on a proposed rental development in far northwest Fort Worth, a group of 15 Lake Country Estates residents met on a Sunday evening to work on a strategy to oppose the development. Since March 2022, these homeowners...
point2homes.com
5708 Settlement Way 12R1, McKinney, Collin County, TX, 75070
Custom dream home on the 17th Green of the TPC Craig Ranch golf course! 17 Green offers lock & leave lifestyle w every modern convenience. Transitional style modern open floorplan w large living spaces, gorgeous fixtures & finishes, immaculate attention to detail everywhere you look. Relax on 1st floor patio w built in grill & fireplace, or enjoy the panoramic course views from 2nd floor balcony. HOA spares no expense in handling all exterior maintenance incl. landscaping. Waived $35K club initiation fee to TPC Craig Ranch, home of the 2021-2026 AT&T Byron Nelson. Private office & guest bedroom downstairs, along w full bath & utility room w built in dog kennel & sink. Upstairs find huge master w dreamy ensuite, 2 bedrooms w ensuites, & large game room area ft wet bar & gorgeous built ins. Exquisite features incl. private elevator, attached 2 car garage & bonus golf cart garage. One of a kind luxury country club lifestyle in the heart of McKinney, an experience that is second to none.
Some customers left high and dry as Flower Mound pool company closes
Bowen Pools LLC, a Flower Mound-based contractor, closed its doors a couple weeks ago, leaving some customers with unfinished business. Owner Chris Bowen, a well-known member of the community who ran for — and almost won — a seat on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees just this spring, confirmed in a phone interview this week that the company is in the process of going out of business, and there are some unfinished projects. Bowen said the company was hit hard by price increases as inflation continues to soar, and the company couldn’t keep up.
Here are 5 new restaurants now open or coming soon to the Lake Highlands and Lakewood areas of Dallas
The Rodeo Goat Ice House opened an East Dallas location at the Casa Linda Plaza on July 14. (Courtesy Road Goat) From burgers to dumplings, here are five new restaurants now open or coming soon to the Lake Highlands and Lakewood-areas of Dallas. 1. The Rodeo Goat Ice House opened...
One Last Meal At Bill Smith’s Cafe
People lined up for one last plate of pancakes and eggs. They took photos of the iconic sign. They hugged friends and servers. On Sunday, July 31, Bill Smith’s Cafe closed its doors for good. My family and I ordered one last plate of chicken fried states and pancakes...
Extreme heat, lack of rain make for miserable month
There’s little to say about July in North Texas that you don’t already know. It’s hot and exceptionally dry, and likely to stay that way for another few weeks, maybe months. This past July might be the hottest and driest since reliable records were kept in Denton...
Argyle approves variance to noise ordinance for Stonecrest construction
The Argyle Town Council voted last week to allow for construction on the Stonecrest Road project to begin earlier and last longer than the current noise ordinance allows. During the council meeting, Robert White, Argyle’s director of public works, said the intense heat this summer decreases workers’ productivity and can hinder the quality of the product. He presented a handful of options that could help keep the project on schedule and still provide a good quality product. The current town noise ordinance prohibits work from being done on weekdays before 7 a.m. or after 6 p.m., but the town council approved a temporary variance to allow for construction work no earlier than 5 a.m. and no later than 9 p.m., giving crews an additional five hours per day, during cooler parts of the day, to get paving and sawing done well. The weekend noise ordinance was not changed.
Flower Mound changes some crossing guard locations
The town of Flower Mound announced last week that it is changing several school crossing guard locations when kids head back to school next month. “Following analysis of all school crossing guard sites in Flower Mound, we learned several of the sites do not meet the minimum requirements and will no longer be staffed with a guard,” the town said in a news release.
fwtx.com
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Solar Panels Catch Fire on Roof of Plano Bank of America Building
Solar panels on the roof of a six-story office building in Plano caught fire Friday morning. The 2-alarm fire was reported at about 10:20 a.m. on the roof of a Bank of America building on the 7100 block of Corporate Drive, not far from the Legacy development at Sam Rayburn Tollway and the Dallas North Tollway.
dmagazine.com
How to Plan a Drought-Tolerant Yard in North Texas
After almost two months without any measurable rain in Dallas, there’s no doubt your yard is looking, well, crunchy. And while you can jealously covet your neighbor’s lush lawn—and wonder what kind of deal they made with the devil at the crossroads of, say, LBJ Freeway and Central Expressway—that won’t save that yellowing potential brush fire outside your house.
Bull Bash returns to Denton County Cowboy Church Arena
The Denton County Cowboy Church will be holding its annual Bull Bash in its fully covered rodeo arena on Aug. 13, with cowboys and cowgirls of all ages and skill levels testing their grit against bucking stock, including sheep, calves, steers, junior bulls and open bulls. Starting Monday, entries can...
Lewisville church hosting free back-to-school & health fair
School supplies and services will be distributed free of charge to students this weekend at Westside Baptist Church in Lewisville during its Back-to-School & Health Fair. “The first day of school is just around the corner and while some students anticipate the start of a new school year, others worry about not having the supplies they need,” said Jackie Shaw, Westside’s Social Justice Minister. “We know that getting ready for school can be overwhelming and expensive which is why we’re here to help.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Doors Close to Former Parkland Memorial Hospital; Preparing for Demolition
The old Parkland Memorial Hospital, which opened Sept. 25, 1954, closed its doors this week for good. Though, it's been years since medical staff and patients filled the buildings. "I'm actually looking very much forward to what comes next on this site," said John Raish, senior vice president of support...
dmagazine.com
JPS Buys Kroger Property to Build Clinic in First Major Bond Project
JPS Health Network has announced that it will build a primary care medical clinic in southwest Fort Worth. The facility will be the first significant construction project funded by the $800 million Tarrant County Hospital District bond passed in 2018. Medical Home Southwest Tarrant will be built at the intersection...
