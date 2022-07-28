Peanut burrower bug poses complex problem for Georgia producers

(The Center Square) – A Massachusetts man faces up to 20 years in prison for a bomb threat he made to an elected official in the Arizona Secretary of State’s office. James Clark, a 38-year-old Falmouth resident, has been charged with one count of making a bomb threat, one count of perpetrating a bomb hoax, and one count of communicating an interstate threat, according to the United States Department of Justice.

