Peanut burrower bug poses complex problem for Georgia producers

www.kpvi.com
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gas prices falling in Georgia, but are still higher than the same time last year
(The Center Square) — Georgia motorists continue to see a bit of relief as gas prices drop, but they remain higher than a year ago. In Georgia, a gallon of regular unleaded gas averages $3.77, according to AAA. While the average is 13 cents less than a week ago and 59 cents less than a month ago, it is 81 cents higher than last year.
KPVI Newschannel 6
State lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s school funding math
ATLANTA -- When Georgia lawmakers created the formula to pay for the state's public schools, President Reagan was celebrating the start of his second term, "Purple Rain" cassettes were flying off the shelves, and children were monopolizing family TVs with their state-of-the-art Nintendo Entertainment Systems. The White House has changed...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa-licensed doctor sanctioned years after botched breast-cancer diagnoses
The Iowa Board of Medicine has sanctioned a physician accused of repeatedly failing to detect breast cancer in patients. (Photo courtesy Iowa Board of Medicine) Three years after New Hampshire restricted a physician’s license for repeatedly failing to detect breast cancer in patients, the Iowa Board of Medicine has imposed similar sanctions.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oklahoma lawmakers want to make adoption easier
(The Center Square) - Lawmakers say they want to examine ways to reduce barriers and make Oklahoma’s adoption and foster care system more efficient following the overturn of Roe v. Wade. An interim study was requested by Reps. Brian Hill, R-Mustang, Brad Boles, R-Marlow, and Dick Lowe, R-Amber, to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wisconsin DHS wants to spend opioid settlement on new facilities
(The Center Square) – The largest portion of Wisconsin’s first round of opioid settlement money is going to go to two or three new buildings. The state’s Department of Health Services on Monday sent its Opioid Settlement Proposal to the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee. “DHS proposes...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia localities receive their allocations opioid settlement payments
(The Center Square) – Virginia localities have begun receiving payments from an opioid-related settlement with three distributors, which are separate from the state funding and total more than $4 million in the first installment. McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health agreed to pay the commonwealth and its localities about $530...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Drought concerns grow in Iowa
DES MOINES — Very little precipitation across the state resulted in 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 31, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Increasingly dry conditions are a concern for many. Fieldwork included cutting and baling hay and pesticide applications. Topsoil moisture...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia pension fund provides 1.5% cost of living adjustment to help retirees
(The Center Square) — Retired Georgia state employees started receiving a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment with their monthly benefit payment, which state lawmakers say is needed amid rising inflation. In passing the $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 state budget with House Bill 911, Georgia lawmakers allocated $119.6 million to increase the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota
Demonstrators circle the U.S. Bank Plaza in Minneapolis on April 8, 2020, to call for a suspension of rent and mortgage during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. Minnesota has long touted housing affordability in its efforts to recruit and retain people and industry. Although it still largely...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri's request for flood assistance should reach President Biden by Wednesday
(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson said the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) should be able to submit his documentation on Wednesday for the St. Louis region to be declared a disaster area. More than nine inches of rain fell during a three-day span last week...
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Operation help your neighbor' headed to flooded regions of Eastern Kentucky
Lock Haven, Pa. — In the wake of historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, local helpers are gathering supplies and donations to share with the people affected by floodwaters. In a post by Clinton County Firewire on facebook, the organizers said:. "Several days ago, parts of Eastern Kentucky were devastated...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work
(The Center Square) — A secretary with the Washington Parish Fire Protection District No. 7 received unemployment insurance during the pandemic while continuing to work for the government, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the Washington Parish Fire Protection...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s legislature
State Sen. Scott Dibble, who represents District 61 in Minneapolis, said more LGBTQ people are feeling comfortable enough to run openly due to increasing social acceptance. Photo by Baylor Spears/Minnesota Reformer. While advocating for the creation of a local human rights commission last summer, Brion Curran shared her concerns about...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Many 'pro-life' activists want exceptions for life of the mother, countering Idaho GOP platform
Earlier in July, the Idaho Republican Party proposed adding language to its platform to show support for life-of-the-mother abortion exceptions. Delegates rejected the language in a vote, and the Republican Party Platform, a guiding document for elected officials, will show support for a complete ban on abortions. The GOP platform...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Massachusetts man facing charges for bomb threat against Arizona election official
(The Center Square) – A Massachusetts man faces up to 20 years in prison for a bomb threat he made to an elected official in the Arizona Secretary of State’s office. James Clark, a 38-year-old Falmouth resident, has been charged with one count of making a bomb threat, one count of perpetrating a bomb hoax, and one count of communicating an interstate threat, according to the United States Department of Justice.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tennessee approves $115.5M in federally-funded COVID-19 recovery projects
(The Center Square) — Tennessee leadership approved $115.5 million more in federal spending on projects related to coronavirus recovery. Tennessee’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group approved funding for several projects, including more than $51 million to purchase a new retirement management computer program, $32.2 million toward a new Food and Animal Sciences Center at Tennessee State University and $19.4 million to increase the child-care capacities of programs for the Department of Human Services.
KPVI Newschannel 6
AEP Ohio does not want independent audit; prefers state commission probe
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s largest utility company does not want the Public Utility Commission of Ohio to conduct an independent, outside investigation into summer power outages, despite calls from consumer groups. AEP Ohio, which serves about 1.5 million residential and commercial customers in central, southeast and northwest...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois to get $760 million in opioid settlement
(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois is set to get $760 million in a settlement with opioid drug marketers and a manufacturer. The governor is forming and advisory board on how to spend the money. The board will meet to discuss ways of spending Illinois' share of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New ad about women’s healthcare is 'dishonest,' critics argue
(The Center Square) – Doctors and advocates for women and children are taking issue with an ad claiming Texas women don’t have access to emergency medical treatments because of Texas’ abortion ban. The group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, published a video last week depicting a fictional scenario...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred
Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Comments / 0