Greenville, NC

‘Girls Night Out’ event hosted by Wildflower Florist

By Emily Cervarich
WNCT
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening Thursday, Wildflower Florist in Greenville is hosting a “Girls Night Out” event for all local ladies to come out and enjoy some fun and pampering from local businesses.

This is a floating event from 4-7 pm at Wildflower Florist located at 518 Greenville Blvd SE Suite F. Local businesses attending the event include:

  • ReFresh-ology Aesthetics & Massage Therapy – Complementary chair massages
  • Wildflower Florist – Fully stocked flower bar
  • Pour Decisions – Delicious adult beverages (hello sangria)
  • Orangetheory Fitness – Chance to win a FULL week of free classes
  • Apricot Lane Boutique – Shopping
  • Beauty Bar Medispa – Exclusive Botox, Xeomin, and facial treatment specials, giveaways, and more
  • Uptown Nutrition – Healthy and refreshing plant-based & flower inspired energy drinks
  • Alive Wellness – Shot bar, B12, and more
  • Giants Fall Boutique – Shopping and special incentives
  • Nothing Bundt Cakes – Free Bundtlets
  • Hart & Home Decor – Exclusive discount cards available
  • Happy Girls Bra & Breastfeeding – Free gift card up for grabs

Ladies of Greenville are invited to come out for some sweet treats, flowers, shopping, good music and delicious drinks.

No tickets are required.

Greenville, NC
WNCT

WNCT

