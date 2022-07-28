‘Girls Night Out’ event hosted by Wildflower Florist

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening Thursday, Wildflower Florist in Greenville is hosting a “Girls Night Out” event for all local ladies to come out and enjoy some fun and pampering from local businesses.

This is a floating event from 4-7 pm at Wildflower Florist located at 518 Greenville Blvd SE Suite F. Local businesses attending the event include:

ReFresh-ology Aesthetics & Massage Therapy – Complementary chair massages

– Complementary chair massages Wildflower Florist – Fully stocked flower bar

– Fully stocked flower bar Pour Decisions – Delicious adult beverages (hello sangria)

– Delicious adult beverages (hello sangria) Orangetheory Fitness – Chance to win a FULL week of free classes

– Chance to win a FULL week of free classes Apricot Lane Boutique – Shopping

– Shopping Beauty Bar Medispa – Exclusive Botox, Xeomin, and facial treatment specials, giveaways, and more

– Exclusive Botox, Xeomin, and facial treatment specials, giveaways, and more Uptown Nutrition – Healthy and refreshing plant-based & flower inspired energy drinks

– Healthy and refreshing plant-based & flower inspired energy drinks Alive Wellness – Shot bar, B12, and more

– Shot bar, B12, and more Giants Fall Boutique – Shopping and special incentives

– Shopping and special incentives Nothing Bundt Cakes – Free Bundtlets

– Free Bundtlets Hart & Home Decor – Exclusive discount cards available

– Exclusive discount cards available Happy Girls Bra & Breastfeeding – Free gift card up for grabs

Ladies of Greenville are invited to come out for some sweet treats, flowers, shopping, good music and delicious drinks.

No tickets are required.

