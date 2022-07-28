Google Reviews Of SE Minnesota Rest Areas Are Excellent

krforadio.com
Check Out The Top 8 Most Overrated Attractions In Minnesota
The state of Minnesota has a bunch of amazing places to visit! In fact, we've got a bucket list of 50 places you MUST visit at least once below that you can use as road trip ideas for your vacation days. Unfortunately, not ALL of the places on that bucket list are on everyone's favorite list. In fact, below are 8 "attractions" that are considered "overrated" by several Minnesotans.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
Popular Minnesota Vacation Spot Named Best ‘Unknown’ Place to Visit
Minnesota has so many great places to visit for either a day trip or a longer vacation. One of the most popular places to vacation in Minnesota, if not THE most popular, is the north shore. Every Minnesotan knows that the north shore is beautiful and an awesome place to visit. But it appears not everyone knows about the beauty of that area of our state.
Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!
If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota?
When I was younger, hitchhiking was a pretty common way to get around. In today's world I would be horrified if I found out one of my kids was hitching rides with strangers. I don't know if there are more weirdos these days or that we just hear about them more with all the media and internet available.
Minnesota Transportation 20 Year Plan Ready For Public Input + Review
The future ways that Minnesota residents,businesses, and industries get around is being mapped out right now. From highways to rail, aviation to sail the Minnesota Department of Transportation's strategic planning will come to life over the next twenty years. It's officially called the 2022-2041 Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan; it's colloquially...
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
Charming Castle Looks Like It’s Right Out of Tuscany But is Here in Minnesota
If you've always wanted to live in a castle, this way-cool property right here in Minnesota might be right for you. I first stumbled across this unique real estate listing several years ago when it was for sale. The bad news is that it's no longer on the market, having sold back in 2015 for the tidy sum of $750,000. The good news is, though, we still have a glimpse inside from when it was for sale.
Low Water Levels Impacting Southern MN Boat Ramps
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester area boaters looking to take advantage of a warm, sunny weekend may have a tough time getting their boats in and out of the water. A news release from the DNR says the southern third of Minnesota has experienced below-average rainfall in June and July which has caused lake levels to recede. The receding levels expose more of the boat launch to the surface.
Beauty Product Sold At Popular Stores In Minnesota Recalled
A beauty product sold at various popular stores and online has been recalled due to the glass packaging breaking while opening. So far, 35 individuals have reported injuries and consumers are being asked to immediately stop using the product. The product was sold throughout the United States, including in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
There is a Ditch in Central MN Filled with Painted Duck Decoys
If you have driven through the McGrath area on your way to the lake in the past few years, you may have noticed something colorful in the ditch of Highway 65. Back in 2017, Joanne Ledin and her boyfriend Jeff Sutton were traveling to their cabin, and Joanne kept mistaking a log in a ditch pond for a turtle. Jeff had the idea to paint a duck decoy and tie it to the log so she would remember it wasn't a turtle.
Check Out This “Jumpin” Minnesota Bar & Grill
It seems that you find the most interesting places to eat when you explore Minnesota lakes country. They all seem to have their own charm but many have interesting history and even some hard and fast traditions. A couple of weeks ago, my wife and I were up at the...
Want to Live in a Ritzy Area in Minnesota? Here are the 4 Most Expensive Cities.
I watch a lot of Million Dollar Listing on the Bravo network. It's mostly because it's sometimes fun to live through someone else's money. Just to fantasize about living in, or being able to afford something like they do on those shows. It amazes me that people are able to pay "all cash" for multi million dollar houses. Then they complain if a buyer wants to pay a hundred thousand less for something- in the big picture does that really matter when you are talking millions of dollars? Apparently it does to some people. When they squabble over those figures, I feel like.. yeah, that's how much my entire house was! But I live in Minnesota. Those kinds of prices don't happen in Minnesota very often... or do they?
Watch This Amazing Drone Video from Inside the Mall of America
It's the single biggest tourist attraction in the state of Minnesota, but you've never seen the Mall of America quite like this. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the Mall of America welcomed somewhere around 40 million visitors a year, but for obvious reasons that number was down significantly over the past year. The 40 million annual visitors represents more than eight times the total population of Minnesota.
Five Strangers Bond While Traveling By Being “Minnesota Nice”
Traveling right now can be tough, with high gas prices, and record heat waves all across the country and if you are flying we have all heard about thousands of flights being canceled mainly because of a staff shortage at the airline. Four strangers and a child soon realized that getting back to Minnesota recently would be no easy task.
OMG! 50,000 Lottery Tickets Bought for Employees by Restaurant CEO
My boss at Townsquare Media in Rochester, Minnesota sent me a text today that made my mouth hang open for a bit. Our boss is awesome (and he is hiring, btw) but I'm guessing I am like a lot of employees in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States that are wondering if Raising Cane's is hiring...like ASAP. If you haven't heard, the CEO and Founder of Raising Cane's went all out for his employees in a massive way.
Did You Know There Are Jellyfish In Minnesota?
This is not a late April Fools' Day prank. Did you know there are jellyfish in Minnesota? It's true and it's pretty interesting to wrap your head around. Who knew we could have sea creatures here?!. I have to give a shoutout to Minnesota Wildlife, who first shared this exciting...
Times Where Minnesota Nice Was Too Real
We all know and love the phrase "Minnesota Nice" but do we as Minnesotans take it too far? is there a point where we should be more assertive? Here are some moments shared or that I have had where we tend to overdo the "Minnesota's Nice." 1. Almost letting a...
Mega Millions Jackpot Ticket Sold
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The third-largest lottery jackpot in American history has its winner. The Multi-State Lottery Association says the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in Illinois. The jackpot for Friday’s drawing was $1.3 billion with a $747.2 million cash option. The numbers called in Friday night’s...
Here’s How To Score A $250 McDonald’s Arch Card And Help Kids By Eating Fries
Eating french fries in Rochester, Minnesota is STRONGLY encouraged this week. And it isn't just because McDonald's french fries are basically the best. You should go find the nearest McDonald's because eating fries is actually helping kids and schools in our area with school supplies. (BONUS! Look below to see how you could score a $250 McDonald's Arch Card and pay for fries.)
