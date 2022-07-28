www.restaurantbusinessonline.com
Kitchen United charts path to 500 locations in next 5 years
Ghost kitchen provider Kitchen United is about to get a lot bigger. The Pasadena, Calif.-based company founded in 2017 currently has about 30 outlets operating or in the works nationwide. But it believes it can grow to 500 within the next five years, CEO Michael Montagano said. That would be a nearly 17-fold increase.
McDonald’s names Brian Rice chief information officer
McDonald’s on Monday named Brian Rice its new global chief information officer as the company works to increase its efforts on technology. Rice, who has led technology teams at several companies, will join McDonald’s global leadership team. He comes to the company from Cardinal Health, where he was the chief information officer with Global Business Services.
Little Caesars’ new pizza has 100 slices of pepperoni
Little Caesars is putting some pepperoni on its latest pizza. Specifically, the Detroit-based chain is putting 100 slices of it on its pie, called “Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni.”. The pizza will be available for a limited time starting Monday. The pizza costs $9.99 and will be available for “Hot-N-Ready”...
Apple Drops Mask Mandate For Corporate Staff: Analyst Explains Why It's Not The Ideal Time
Apple Inc AAPL has updated its current COVID-19-related protocols and told its employees that wearing a face mask would no longer be required in most locations. What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company told employees through an internal email, first noted on The Verge, that it recognized varying personal circumstances. “Don’t...
Gong Cha names Paul Reynish CEO
Gong Cha, the fast-growing bubble tea brand, on Monday named longtime international restaurant chain executive Paul Reynish as its new global CEO. He replaces Martin Berry, the chain’s founder, who had served as interim CEO. Reynish will be based out of Gong Cha’s London headquarters. He has more than...
