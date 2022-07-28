Keep That New iPad Air Safe

digg.com
People
Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Comfy Fashion Deals — and Prices Start at $12
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Summer is still in full swing, which means all the summer fashion staples you can't get enough of are still fair game. If you think your warm-weather wardrobe is lacking and you want to grab some new pieces to get it in shape, Amazon's outlet is packed with amazing deals right now on some of the best fashion essentials.
CNET
Wipe Your iPad Completely Clean in Just 2 Steps
Getting a new iPad is an exciting time, from comparing specs to unboxing to getting the settings just right. But before you start playing around with all the new features, there is the unavoidable question of what to do with your old iPad. If your iPad is still in working condition, you have several options, like selling it or repurposing it, but before you do anything with your old iPad, you need to erase it and factory-reset it.
Popculture
Amazon Rolls out Long-Awaited Update to Prime Video
Amazon might have great shows on Prime Video like The Boys and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but the app's interface has been less than great for a few years now. Thankfully, that's about to change. The internet giant announced plans to roll out a new interface earlier this month. It's the biggest change for Prime Video in a decade.
digg.com
Keep Your Expensive Gear Safe, Even When It's Shaped Weird
This self-sticking wrap is raising big money on Kickstarter. If you're spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on professional equipment, the last thing you want to find is a crack or ding. This self-adhering wrap from Spinn.Design aims to folds easily over irregularly-shaped objects to keep them safe while they're packed away.
laptopmag.com
Killer back to school deal: iPad just hit all-time low price
Apple's iPad 9th generation tablet (opens in new tab) is the best tablet for most people. Powered by iPadOS 15, the iPad has an easy to use interface and tons of useful widgets. Amazon currently offers the Apple iPad for $299 (opens in new tab). Normally, it costs $329, so...
Apple Insider
Best Buy's epic MacBook, iPad sale knocks up to $350 off Apple products, deals as low as $399
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple'sMacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.
An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Make Your Battery Last Longer Instantly
Why does it always seem like your iPhone battery is dead in the water the minute you need your device the most? Depending on your charging habits and the age of your phone, your battery may dwindle way faster than it should. But don’t lose hope: there are tips and hacks that tech experts rely on to boost their iPhone battery. Here, Apple experts tell us how to make your battery last longer in an instant. You can incorporate these suggestions into your every day tech life (no real extra work required and they won’t cost a cent). Get ready to witness what you thought was the impossible: an iPhone battery that keeps on ticking.
Mic
Amazon keeps selling out of these cheap home improvement products with near-perfect reviews
I recently took a look around my small house and realized that I was putting up with some hassles. The closets were hard to navigate because they were disorganized. Finding something in the fridge was a Herculean task that often led straight to getting takeout. Cleaning the floors was so inconvenient that I avoided doing it like the plague. And there were cupboards packed so tightly, opening the door put me at risk of a stuff-avalanche.
People
Amazon Quietly Dropped a New Section Packed with Breezy Dresses to Beat the Heat — and Prices Start at $20
If you're in the market for all-in-one outfits to wear during high temperature days, Amazon just launched a section that's packed with light and airy dresses. The site's new breezy dress page is overflowing with so many cute styles for summer. Whether you're heading to the beach, taking a vacation, or going to brunch, there are plenty of mini, midi, and maxi dresses for all kinds of outings. And there are even options for formal occasions, like weddings, bridal showers, and parties.
makeuseof.com
Does the iPad Have a Flashlight?
The iPad is a powerful device that makes it easy to stay on top of school, work, and even gaming. Such a powerful device like this also means there are other features that come in handy. For example, many iPad models also have a flashlight. If you’re wondering how to...
Food & Wine
Act Fast: Amazon Quietly Discounted Tons of Popular Le Creuset Cookware
Looking for cookware that will last for generations? It's tough to beat Le Creuset. From its sturdy Dutch ovens, smooth cast iron pans, and stoneware baking dishes, high-quality materials and stunning designs make its products dreamworthy (and sometimes intimidating) investments. Le Creuset's French-made cookware and bakeware typically costs hundreds of...
I’m an organizing pro – a weird home item revolutionized my closet & gave me so much space
SHORT of knocking down walls and tacking an extension onto the house, there's not much you can do to add extra closet space to your home. That's why even the strangest space-saving trick is a favorite of pro organizers, like a clever tool that costs just $19. The clever hack...
I’m an Amazon super fan – my 10 must-buy items to organize your small kitchen for as little as $17
MAKING the most of a small kitchen is all about savvy storage. Amazon has a secret treasure trove of kitchen organization products, and the best items on the website sell for as little as $17. The experts at Food & Wine shared the great buys, which are part of Amazon's...
Tips to keep your AC Running Smoothly
Though you may think that all you have to do is buy an air conditioning unit, the truth is that you have to perform maintenance. This will help it last as long as possible while performing as it should.
The Privacy Setting You Need To Change On Your New iPad
Getting a brand new iPad is exciting. There is a lot of setting up to do when you initially receive it, including downloading new apps, setting your wallpaper and lock screen, and tweaking the settings so it works the way you want it to. These are all great things to do with your new device, but there are other tasks you may overlook that are important to take into consideration, one of which is changing your privacy settings.
digg.com
Get A 2TB M.2 Solid-State Drive For 64% Off
This top-rated NVMe drive from Samsung is on deep discount today at Amazon. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. If you need a good chunk of fast storage, it's hard to find a better deal than this Samsung 970 Evo Plus drive. With read speeds up to 3,500 MB per second, you're not going to have to wait very long for assets to load in editing apps, games or any massive file moves.
New on Amazon Prime Video in August 2022: All the new movies and shows streaming this month
Everything new on Prime Video this August
digg.com
Indonesian Government Blocks Online Services For Steam, Epic Games And More
The blocks, which also affect the likes of Yahoo and PayPal, come after these companies failed to comply with a requirement related to Indonesia's content moderation laws in a timely manner.
digg.com
Sega’s Genesis Mini 2 Will Have 'One-Tenth' The Supply, Sega Says
US fans must import one at a cost of more than $120.
digg.com
No Mr. Bond, I Expect You To Buy: Aston DB5, Other '007' Cars to Be Auctioned
This marks the first time an Aston Martin DB5 stunt car has officially come up for sale.
