IHOP set to open in early 2023 in San Marcos

Round Rock location of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar opening planned Sept. 13
The first Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar location in Round Rock will open in September, according to the company. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar will open to the public in Round Rock on Sept. 13, according to a company representative. A former Mellow Mushroom location at 2600 N. I-35 is being renovated to accommodate the cocktail bar and restaurant. In November, representatives of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar told Community Impact Newspaper there were too many factors at play to state when construction will start or finish, estimating that the restaurant would open in the spring.
Amy's Ice Creams Cedar Park location now open
Amy's Ice Creams opened a Cedar Park location May 6. (Courtesy Giant Noise Public Relations) Amy’s Ice Creams opened at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. J200, Cedar Park, on May 6. The shop is located in the 1890 Ranch shopping center where Gigi’s Cupcakes was previously. The Cedar...
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
Austin Planning Commission approves conditional-use permit for cocktail lounge on Rainey Street
The proposed building is 49 stories tall and includes office space, multifamily housing and a restaurant in addition to the cocktail lounge. (Courtesy Sabrina Nunez) On July 26, the Austin Planning Commission approved a conditional-use permit for a four-story cocktail bar at 80 Rainey St. in the historic Rainey Street district.
Little Caesars now open in San Marcos
A new Little Caesars is now open at 110 E. Martin Luther King Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A new Little Caesars is now open at 110 E. Martin Luther King Drive, San Marcos. There will be a grand opening ceremony Aug. 2. Little Caesars is known for...
Here's Where To Get The Best Lasagna In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the top ten restaurants that serve lasagna in the city.
Willie's Grill and Icehouse coming to Kyle
The new location of Willie's Grill and Icehouse will be located at 19200 I-35, Kyle. (Courtesy Parkway Construction) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional-use permit for the construction of a Willie's Grill and Icehouse July 26. The new build will be located at 19200 I-35, Kyle, next...
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
Staunch Traditional Outfitters to open shop in New Braunfels
The business sells hats, clothing, accessories and more. (Courtesy Staunch Traditional Outfitters) Staunch Traditional Outfitters plans to open a brick-and-mortar storefront at 297 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, on Aug. 13. The business was founded in 2015 and sells hats, clothing, accessories and more printed with unique designs. 830-237-7711. www.staunchtradition.com.
Looking for authentic Italian food? This San Antonio restaurant has House Chicken Piccata, pasta bowls | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — If you've been on the hunt for traditional, authentic Italian food, there's a San Antonio restaurant that is serving up everything from House Chicken Piccata to an extra cheesy mozzarella appetizer. On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we visited Tiu Steppi's Osteria on 9910...
Suds Deluxe Car Wash now open in Georgetown
Suds Deluxe Car Wash is located at 2991 FM 1460, Georgetown. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Suds Deluxe Car Wash opened June 30 at 2991 FM 1460, Georgetown. According to its website, the auto-centric business is committed to providing a premium, convenient and fun car wash experience. The Georgetown location also offers monthly memberships and free vacuums. 512-897-1341. www.sudsdeluxe.com.
Behind the Kitchen Door: Pests, employees not following health guidelines lead to low scores for seafood restaurants
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District inspectors found problems with pests and employees not following basic health guidelines at two separate locations of a local seafood restaurant and bar. La Perla Del Pacifico Sports Bar. La Perla Del Pacifico Sports Bar, located in the 2600 block of...
Purrfecto Cat Lounge now open in Austin
Purrfecto Cat Lounge has had seven adoptions since it opened on July 20. Purrfecto Cat Lounge, located at 2300 S. Lamar Blvd., Ste. 104, Austin, opened its doors July 20. Purrfecto teams with two local shelters, The Fuzzy Texan and The Sunshine Fund, to bring cats into a space where customers can spend time with them and get to know them before deciding to adopt.
San Antonian becomes millionaire in Texas Lottery prize
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio resident has won $1 million dollars from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket 500x, according to a press release. The release says the ticket was purchased at a Pik and Pack Food Mart located at 1801 West Avenue. The San Antonian has chosen to...
Summer selfie spot at Domain Northside up now through Labor Day
Forty-nine colorful balloons are suspended above The Lawn tucked between Apple store and Culinary Dropout in Domain Northside as a part of the Balloon Pop Photo installation. (Courtesy Domain Northside) A summer selfie wall and 49-balloon installation are up at Domain Northside, 11821 Rock Rose Ave., Austin, near the Apple...
Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens Hutto location
Tropical Smoothie Cafe's new location on Ed Schmidt Boulevard opened July 25. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Tropical Smoothie Cafe opened a new location July 25 at 326 Ed Schmidt Blvd., Ste. 120, Hutto. The Georgia-based chain's menu includes smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads and salads. Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,000 locations across the United States. 512-846-4008. www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.
2 Central Texas breweries are closing their doors at end of July
One has already shutdown, the other will close on Sunday.
Dual boutique Fabulous Nobodies, Mad Finds, Yo! now open in downtown Round Rock
Two separate boutiques, Mad Finds, Yo Resale + Vintage + Oddities and Fabulous Nobodies Curated Gifts and Fun, opened at 109 E. Main St., Round Rock, in early June. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Two separate boutiques opened at 109 E. Main St., Round Rock, in early June. Mad Finds, Yo!...
Juvenile Male Dead In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
The Round Rock Police Department is currently investigating a multi-vehicle accident that took place at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard on Sunday.
Forced relocations begin at Congress Mobile Home Park in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The first round of forced relocations is scheduled to begin on Sunday in one South Austin community. Many of the 70 residents at Congress Mobile Home and RV Park, between Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive, have lived there for decades. But in December, a multibillion-dollar...
