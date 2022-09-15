ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Oscar Predictions: Best Original Screenplay – Stories About Composers, Friendships and Multiverses Encompass the Writing Race

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHjVO_0gwGSPbM00

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars , Emmys , Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED : Sept. 15, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Original Screenplay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DcZdK_0gwGSPbM00

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : Steven Spielberg gets a nice boost thanks to his writing partner Tony Kushner, who still owed a statuette after “Lincoln” (2012). This would mark Spielberg’s first nom in either of the screenplay categories but it may not be a slam dunk selection as Todd Field (“TÁR”), The Daniels (“ Everything Everywhere All at Once ”) and Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) are the type of scribes the branch loves to recognize. The wild antics that take place in “Triangle of Sadness” could help Ruben Östlund while James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” is getting a second wind on the fall festival circuit, and could get his first career nom.

See the latest film predictions , in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety’s Oscars Collective .

To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub .

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

And The Predicted Nominees Are:
Rank Film Writer(s) Distributor
1 “TÁR” Todd Field Focus Features
Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.
2 “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert A24
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
3 “The Banshees of Inisherin” Martin McDonagh Searchlight Pictures
Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.
4 “The Fabelmans” Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg Universal Pictures
A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
3 “Triangle of Sadness” Ruben Östlund Neon
A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island.
Next in Line
6 “Armageddon Time” James Gray Focus Features
A deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.
7 “Empire of Light” Sam Mendes Searchlight Pictures
“Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
8 “The Inspection” Elegance Bratton A24
Based on the life of filmmaker and Marine Corps veteran Elegance Bratton.
9 “Babylon” Damien Chazelle Paramount Pictures
Set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies, focusing on a mixture of historical & fictional characters.
10 “Till” Keith Beauchamp, Chinonye Chukwu, Michael Reilly Orion/United Artists Releasing
The story of Emmett Louis Till and the legacy of his mother who pursued justice for her lynched son.
Other Top-Tier Contenders
11 “Close” Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens A24
12 “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Nicolás Giacobone, Alejandro González Iñárritu Netflix
13 “Elvis” Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce Warner Bros.
14 “Bros” Billy Eichner, Nicholas Stoller Universal Pictures
15 “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Cooper Raiff Apple Original Films
16 “The Woman King” Maria Bello, Dana Stevens TriStar Pictures
17 “Holy Spider” Ali Abbasi, Afshin Kamran Bahrami Utopia
18 “Aftersun” Charlotte Wells A24
19 “RRR” S.S. Rajamouli, V. Vijayendra Prasad Variance Films
20 “Decision to Leave” Park Chan-wook, Seo-kyeong Jeong Mubi
Also In Contention
21 “The Lost King” Steve Coogan, Jeff Pope IFC Films
22 “Amsterdam” David O. Russell 20th Century Studios
23 “Broker” Hirokazu Koreeda Neon
24 “Argentina, 1985” Mariano Llinás, Santiago Mitre Amazon Studios
25 “The Menu” Seth Reiss, Will Tracy Searchlight Pictures
26 “The Swimmers” Sally El Hosaini, Jack Thorne Netflix
27 “Wendell & Wild” Clay McLeod Chapman, Jordan Peele, Henry Selick Netflix
28 “A Jazzman’s Blues” Tyler Perry Netflix
29 “Turning Red” Domee Shi, Julia Cho, Sarah Streicher Pixar
30 “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Anthony McCarten Sony Pictures
All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)
“A Jazzman’s Blues” Tyler Perry Netflix
“About My Father” Austen Earl, Sebastian Maniscalco Lionsgate
“Aftersun” Charlotte Wells A24
“Alice, Darling” Alanna Francis Lionsgate
“Am I OK?” Lauren Pomerantz HBO Max
“Amsterdam” David O. Russell 20th Century Studios
“Argentina, 1985” Mariano Llinás, Santiago Mitre Amazon Studios
“Armageddon Time” James Gray Focus Features
“As They Made Us” Mayim Bialik Quiver
“Athena” Elias Belkeddar, Romain Gavras, Ladj Ly Netflix
“Babylon” Damien Chazelle Paramount Pictures
“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Nicolás Giacobone, Alejandro González Iñárritu Netflix
“Beyond the Wall” Vahid Jalilvand No U.S. Distribution
“Blueback” Robert Connolly No U.S. Distribution
“Bodies Bodies Bodies” Sarah DeLappe, Kristen Roupenian A24
“Broker” Hirokazu Kore-eda Neon
“Bros” Billy Eichner, Nicholas Stoller Universal Pictures
“Call Jane” Hayley Schore, Roshan Sethi Roadside Attractions
“Causeway” Luke Goebel, Ottessa Moshfegh A24/Apple Original Films
“Cha Cha Real Smooth” Cooper Raiff Apple Original Films
“Chevalier” Stefani Robinson Searchlight Pictures
“Close” Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens A24
“Corsage” Marie Kreutzer IFC Films
“Crimes of the Future” David Cronenberg Neon
“Decision to Leave” Jeong Seo-kyeong, Park Chan-wook Mubi
“Dog” Reid Carolin, Brett Rodriguez MGM/United Artists Releasing
“Don’t Worry Darling” Katie Silberman, Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke Warner Bros
“Easter Sunday” Kate Angelo, Ken Cheng Universal Pictures
“Elvis” Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce Warner Bros.
“Emancipation” Bill Collage Apple Original Films
“Emily the Criminal” John Patton Ford Roadside Attractions
“Empire of Light” Sam Mendes Searchlight Pictures
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert A24
“God’s Country” Julian Higgins, Shaye Ogbonna IFC Films
“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Katy Brand Searchlight Pictures
“Holy Spider” Ali Abbasi, Afshin Kamran Bahrami Utopia
“Hustle” Taylor Materne, Will Fetters Netflix
“I Love My Dad” James Morosini Magnolia Pictures
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Anthony McCarten Sony Pictures
“Master Gardener” Paul Schrader No U.S. Distribution
“Monica” Andrea Pallaoro, Orlando Tirado No U.S. Distribution
“Montana Story” Scott McGehee, David Siegel, Mike Spreter Bleecker Street
“Moving On” Paul Weitz No U.S. Distribution
“Nitram” To be added IFC Films
“Nope” Jordan Peele Universal Pictures
“One Fine Morning” Mia Hansen-Løve Sony Pictures Classics
“Prisoner’s Daughter” Mark Bacci No U.S. Distribution
“R.M.N.” To be added IFC Films
“Raymond & Ray” To be added Apple Original Films
“Resurrection” Andrew Semans IFC Films
“RRR” Vijayendra Prasad, S.S. Rajamouli Variance Films
“TÁR” Todd Field Focus Features
“The Fabelmans” Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg Universal Pictures
“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly, Pete Jones Apple Original Films
“The Inspection” Elegance Bratton A24
“The Listener” Alessandro Camon No U.S. Distribution
“The Lost King” Steve Coogan, Jeff Pope Warner Bros.
“The Menu” Seth Reiss, Will Tracy Searchlight Pictures
“The Northman” Robert Eggers, Sjón Focus Features
“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Tom Gormican, Kevin Etten Lionsgate
“The Woman King” Maria Bello, Dana Stevens TriStar Pictures
“The Worst Ones” To be added No U.S. Distribution
“Thirteen Lives” William Nicholson, Don MacPherson MGM/Amazon Studios
“Ticket to Paradise” Ol Prker, Daniel Pipski Universal Pictures
“Till” Keith Beauchamp, Chinonye Chukwu, Michael Reilly Orion/United Artists Releasing
“Tori and Lokita” The Dardenne Brothers Janus Films
“Triangle of Sadness” Ruben Östlund Neon
“Turning Red” Domee Shi, Julia Cho, Sarah Streicher Pixar
“Wendell & Wild” Clay McLeod Chapman, Jordan Peele, Henry Selick Netflix
“What’s Love Got to Do With It?” Jemima Khan No U.S. Distribution
“The Swimmers” Sally El Hosaini, Jack Thorne Netflix
“X” To be added A24
“Il Signore Delle Formiche” To be added No U.S. Distribution

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : "Belfast" (Focus Features) - Kenneth Lonergan

About Variety Awards Circuit:

Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes -- Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety's leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Celebrate Godard’s Best Films on Criterion

Jean Luc-Godard, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, was widely known as the King of the French New Wave. Since coming onto the scene in the 1960s, his seminal films such as “Breathless,” “Masculin, Feminin” and “Pierrot Le Fou,” introduced avante-garde techniques that have been since been replicated by innumerable filmmakers in the following decades. In addition to a scathing intellectualism and stubborn stance against “the establishment” (ironically, including Hollywood itself), the Franco-Swiss director was best known for changing the rules of cinema — his use of long-takes, jump-cuts and actor asides are just a few of the innovative...
MOVIES
Variety

Will Box Office Success Help ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Elvis’ and Other Studio Hits Stay in the Oscar Race?

It’s been proven time and time again that Academy Award attention has little to do with box office glory. Just look at recent winners like “Moonlight,” “The Hurt Locker,” or “CODA,” the first streaming movie to land the Oscar’s top prize, all of which were more beloved than seen, at least by the general public. But during a year in which several commercial movies, including “Top Gun: Maverick” ($1.44 billion globally and counting), “Elvis” ($284 million globally) “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (scheduled for Nov. 11) and “Avatar: The Way of Water” (scheduled for Dec. 16), look to find themselves in the...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
People

Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Olivia Colman Emerge as Oscar Contenders After Venice and Telluride

In case you missed it, movies are back — and so is Oscar season!. This year's crop of starry contenders started taking shape over Labor Day weekend thanks to the Telluride and Venice Film Festivals, where red carpets were rolled out and hotly anticipated movies finally screened in public. Who is emerging as a force to be reckoned with at next year's Oscars, which air on ABC March 12?
MOVIES
IGN

The Biggest Upcoming Movies and Release Dates | Fall Movie Preview 2022

Fall 2022 at the movies means a return to Wakanda, Pandora, Haddonfield, and the Quick Stop. Fans can expect two high-profile Pinocchio projects, Dwayne Johnson joining the DCEU, a new Spielberg film, and Benoit Blanc back on the case. Hocus Pocus gets a sequel, A24’s X gets a prequel, and directors David O. Russell, Noah Baumbach, Henry Selick, Paul Feig, and Damien Chazelle have tantalizing new offerings.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Peter Farrelly
Person
Ruben Östlund
Person
Sarah Polley
Person
Tony Kushner
Person
Henry Selick
Person
Steven Spielberg
digitalspy.com

Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews

Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
MOVIES
Variety

How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral

After lying in state in Westminster Hall for five days, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will begin on Monday at 11 a.m. local time. World leaders have gathered ahead of the state funeral as others flock to England to pay respects to the fallen monarch, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Prince William, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II’s other grandchildren gathered for a vigil on Saturday to mourn ahead of the state funeral. The royals were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie; and Prince...
U.K.
Variety

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Online Attacks After She Reveals Abortion: ‘I’ve Already Seen You Do Your Worst’

Chrissy Teigen expected vicious online attacks after she announced that she had an abortion to save her life two years ago — and had a message for the trolls: “I’ve already seen you do your worst.” The model, TV personality and influencer on Thursday revealed that the loss of her unborn son in September 2020 with husband John Legend had ended in an abortion; she had previously said the pregnancy had ended with a miscarriage. Teigen said she was speaking out after the Supreme Court this summer struck down Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the constitutional right to abortion and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tristar Pictures#Oscar Predictions#Sony Pictures#Variety Awards Circuit#T R
Variety

Lady Gaga Halts Miami Concert Due to Lightning: ‘I Don’t Want to Put Your Life in Danger’

A tropical thunderstorm forced Lady Gaga to cut her Miami concert short just before she could sing ”Rain on Me” and her encore ”Hold My Hand.” Gaga, who has been performing to sold-out crowds on this stadium tour, was at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on the last night of the Chromatica Ball. Interrupting her show, she told the audience, “I’m sorry that we can’t finish but I don’t want to put your life in danger and I don’t want to put our life in danger.” Gaga followed up by posting an emotional video online. Through tears, she apologizes to her fans...
MIAMI, FL
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Toronto International Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award

Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical coming-of-age story “The Fabelmans” took home the Toronto International Film Festival’s people’s choice award, providing a major boost to its awards season chances. TIFF’s people’s choice award is one of the most reliable predictors of eventual Oscar success. In past years, winners such as “Green Book” and “Nomadland” went on to capture the best picture prize at the Academy Awards. Other recent recipients, including “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “La La Land” and “Jojo Rabbit,” were best picture nominees and major forces during awards season. Since the people’s choice category was created in 1978, seven recipients went on...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
Deadline

Sofia Coppola Sets ‘Priscilla’ As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley

Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well. Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this...
MOVIES
Variety

How Sound Crew Spent 18 Months Turning Bowie’s ‘Moonage Daydream’ Into an Immersive ‘Fever Dream of Sound and Vision’

Brett Morgen’s “Moonage Daydream,” a freewheeling documentary about David Bowie, doesn’t offer a chronology of the life of the late pop icon. Rather it provides a fever dream of sound and vision, with songs torn apart, reimagined and reassembled in ways that reflect its subject’s chameleonic music and art. The doc, out now in IMAX theaters, was a labor of love for Morgen that took four years to assemble and edit. It was another 18 months constructing the ambitious soundtrack, which required the talents of the Oscar-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody” team of Ventura, Calif.-based rerecording mixer Paul Massey (with David Giammarco); London-based...
MUSIC
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – Michelle Yeoh Could be the Second Asian Lead Nominee in 95 Years for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 15, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: The seasonal celebration for...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

82K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy