Oscar Predictions: Best Original Screenplay – Stories About Composers, Friendships and Multiverses Encompass the Writing Race

LAST UPDATED : Sept. 15, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Original Screenplay

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : Steven Spielberg gets a nice boost thanks to his writing partner Tony Kushner, who still owed a statuette after “Lincoln” (2012). This would mark Spielberg’s first nom in either of the screenplay categories but it may not be a slam dunk selection as Todd Field (“TÁR”), The Daniels (“ Everything Everywhere All at Once ”) and Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) are the type of scribes the branch loves to recognize. The wild antics that take place in “Triangle of Sadness” could help Ruben Östlund while James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” is getting a second wind on the fall festival circuit, and could get his first career nom.

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

And The Predicted Nominees Are: Rank Film Writer(s) Distributor 1 “TÁR” Todd Field Focus Features Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. 2 “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert A24 An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. 3 “The Banshees of Inisherin” Martin McDonagh Searchlight Pictures Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. 4 “The Fabelmans” Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg Universal Pictures A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen. 3 “Triangle of Sadness” Ruben Östlund Neon A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island. Next in Line 6 “Armageddon Time” James Gray Focus Features A deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream. 7 “Empire of Light” Sam Mendes Searchlight Pictures “Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s. 8 “The Inspection” Elegance Bratton A24 Based on the life of filmmaker and Marine Corps veteran Elegance Bratton. 9 “Babylon” Damien Chazelle Paramount Pictures Set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies, focusing on a mixture of historical & fictional characters. 10 “Till” Keith Beauchamp, Chinonye Chukwu, Michael Reilly Orion/United Artists Releasing The story of Emmett Louis Till and the legacy of his mother who pursued justice for her lynched son. Other Top-Tier Contenders 11 “Close” Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens A24 12 “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Nicolás Giacobone, Alejandro González Iñárritu Netflix 13 “Elvis” Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce Warner Bros. 14 “Bros” Billy Eichner, Nicholas Stoller Universal Pictures 15 “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Cooper Raiff Apple Original Films 16 “The Woman King” Maria Bello, Dana Stevens TriStar Pictures 17 “Holy Spider” Ali Abbasi, Afshin Kamran Bahrami Utopia 18 “Aftersun” Charlotte Wells A24 19 “RRR” S.S. Rajamouli, V. Vijayendra Prasad Variance Films 20 “Decision to Leave” Park Chan-wook, Seo-kyeong Jeong Mubi Also In Contention 21 “The Lost King” Steve Coogan, Jeff Pope IFC Films 22 “Amsterdam” David O. Russell 20th Century Studios 23 “Broker” Hirokazu Koreeda Neon 24 “Argentina, 1985” Mariano Llinás, Santiago Mitre Amazon Studios 25 “The Menu” Seth Reiss, Will Tracy Searchlight Pictures 26 “The Swimmers” Sally El Hosaini, Jack Thorne Netflix 27 “Wendell & Wild” Clay McLeod Chapman, Jordan Peele, Henry Selick Netflix 28 “A Jazzman’s Blues” Tyler Perry Netflix 29 “Turning Red” Domee Shi, Julia Cho, Sarah Streicher Pixar 30 “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Anthony McCarten Sony Pictures All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical) — “A Jazzman’s Blues” Tyler Perry Netflix — “About My Father” Austen Earl, Sebastian Maniscalco Lionsgate — “Aftersun” Charlotte Wells A24 — “Alice, Darling” Alanna Francis Lionsgate — “Am I OK?” Lauren Pomerantz HBO Max — “Amsterdam” David O. Russell 20th Century Studios — “Argentina, 1985” Mariano Llinás, Santiago Mitre Amazon Studios — “Armageddon Time” James Gray Focus Features — “As They Made Us” Mayim Bialik Quiver — “Athena” Elias Belkeddar, Romain Gavras, Ladj Ly Netflix — “Babylon” Damien Chazelle Paramount Pictures — “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Nicolás Giacobone, Alejandro González Iñárritu Netflix — “Beyond the Wall” Vahid Jalilvand No U.S. Distribution — “Blueback” Robert Connolly No U.S. Distribution — “Bodies Bodies Bodies” Sarah DeLappe, Kristen Roupenian A24 — “Broker” Hirokazu Kore-eda Neon — “Bros” Billy Eichner, Nicholas Stoller Universal Pictures — “Call Jane” Hayley Schore, Roshan Sethi Roadside Attractions — “Causeway” Luke Goebel, Ottessa Moshfegh A24/Apple Original Films — “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Cooper Raiff Apple Original Films — “Chevalier” Stefani Robinson Searchlight Pictures — “Close” Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens A24 — “Corsage” Marie Kreutzer IFC Films — “Crimes of the Future” David Cronenberg Neon — “Decision to Leave” Jeong Seo-kyeong, Park Chan-wook Mubi — “Dog” Reid Carolin, Brett Rodriguez MGM/United Artists Releasing — “Don’t Worry Darling” Katie Silberman, Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke Warner Bros — “Easter Sunday” Kate Angelo, Ken Cheng Universal Pictures — “Elvis” Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce Warner Bros. — “Emancipation” Bill Collage Apple Original Films — “Emily the Criminal” John Patton Ford Roadside Attractions — “Empire of Light” Sam Mendes Searchlight Pictures — “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert A24 — “God’s Country” Julian Higgins, Shaye Ogbonna IFC Films — “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Katy Brand Searchlight Pictures — “Holy Spider” Ali Abbasi, Afshin Kamran Bahrami Utopia — “Hustle” Taylor Materne, Will Fetters Netflix — “I Love My Dad” James Morosini Magnolia Pictures — “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Anthony McCarten Sony Pictures — “Master Gardener” Paul Schrader No U.S. Distribution — “Monica” Andrea Pallaoro, Orlando Tirado No U.S. Distribution — “Montana Story” Scott McGehee, David Siegel, Mike Spreter Bleecker Street — “Moving On” Paul Weitz No U.S. Distribution — “Nitram” To be added IFC Films — “Nope” Jordan Peele Universal Pictures — “One Fine Morning” Mia Hansen-Løve Sony Pictures Classics — “Prisoner’s Daughter” Mark Bacci No U.S. Distribution — “R.M.N.” To be added IFC Films — “Raymond & Ray” To be added Apple Original Films — “Resurrection” Andrew Semans IFC Films — “RRR” Vijayendra Prasad, S.S. Rajamouli Variance Films — “TÁR” Todd Field Focus Features — “The Fabelmans” Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg Universal Pictures — “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly, Pete Jones Apple Original Films — “The Inspection” Elegance Bratton A24 — “The Listener” Alessandro Camon No U.S. Distribution — “The Lost King” Steve Coogan, Jeff Pope Warner Bros. — “The Menu” Seth Reiss, Will Tracy Searchlight Pictures — “The Northman” Robert Eggers, Sjón Focus Features — “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Tom Gormican, Kevin Etten Lionsgate — “The Woman King” Maria Bello, Dana Stevens TriStar Pictures — “The Worst Ones” To be added No U.S. Distribution — “Thirteen Lives” William Nicholson, Don MacPherson MGM/Amazon Studios — “Ticket to Paradise” Ol Prker, Daniel Pipski Universal Pictures — “Till” Keith Beauchamp, Chinonye Chukwu, Michael Reilly Orion/United Artists Releasing — “Tori and Lokita” The Dardenne Brothers Janus Films — “Triangle of Sadness” Ruben Östlund Neon — “Turning Red” Domee Shi, Julia Cho, Sarah Streicher Pixar — “Wendell & Wild” Clay McLeod Chapman, Jordan Peele, Henry Selick Netflix — “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” Jemima Khan No U.S. Distribution — “The Swimmers” Sally El Hosaini, Jack Thorne Netflix — “X” To be added A24 — “Il Signore Delle Formiche” To be added No U.S. Distribution

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : "Belfast" (Focus Features) - Kenneth Lonergan

