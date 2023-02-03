Oscars Predictions: Animated Feature – ‘Marcel’ and ‘Pinocchio’ in a Closer Than Expected Race

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars , Emmys , Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED : Jan. 19, 202 3

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Animated Feature

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON , Marcel (voice: Jenny Slate), 2021. © A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” from Netflix is still the one to beat but the race has become a bit tighter since it wasn’t able to capitalize on other nominations such as original score, original song, production design, sound and adapted screenplay.

That could allow a lane for A24’s “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” to strut its way to victory with its light charm and 88-minute runtime.

With Annie Awards still to come, which “Marcel” is not recognized in the top category, that will likely tilt the race in “Pinocchio’s” favor, but watch out for BAFTA to throw a curveball.

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

2022 category winner : “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clark Spencer

