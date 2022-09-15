ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Predictions: Best Animated Feature – Henry Selick Goes for His First Oscar Nearly 30 Years After ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

By Clayton Davis
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y6a51_0gwGSN5800

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars , Emmys , Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED : Sept. 15, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Animated Feature

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22auGs_0gwGSN5800
Turning Red

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : Henry Selick, the acclaimed director of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993) and “Coraline” (2009), brought his A-game with “Wendell & Wild,” which debuted at TIFF. With the still unknown “Strange World” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” waiting in the wings, it’s one of the leading films along with Pixar’s “Turning Red” and A24’s “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (if it’s deemed eligible).

See the latest film predictions , in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety’s Oscars Collective .

To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub .

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

And The Predicted Nominees Are:
Rank Film Eligible Director(s) and Producer(s) Distributor
1 “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson (directors), Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Lisa Henson, Gary Ungar Netflix
A darker version of the classic children’s fairy tale of a wooden puppet that transforms into a real living boy.
2 “Wendell & Wild” Henry Selick (director and producer), Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jordan Peele (producers) Netflix
Two scheming demon brothers, Wendell and Wild , must face their arch-nemesis, the demon-dusting nun Sister Helly, and her two acolytes, the goth teens Kat and Raul. However, Raul cannot see them so Kat helps Wendell and Wild to help him.
3 “Strange World” Don Hall (director), Roy Conli (producer) Walt Disney Pictures
The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threatened to topple their latest and most crucial mission.
4 “Turning Red” Domee Shi (director), Lindsey Collins (producer) Pixar
A 13-year-old girl named Meilin turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited.
5 “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” Dean Fleischer-Camp (director and producer), Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Terry Leonard, Paul Mezey, Jenny Slate (producers) A24
Feature adaptation of the animated short film interviewing a mollusk named Marcel.
Next in Line
6 “Lightyear” Angus MacLane, Galyn Susman Pixar
While spending years attempting to return home, marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robots commanded by Zurg who are attempting to steal his fuel source.
7 “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” Mark Swift, Joel Crawford DreamWorks Animation
Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
8 “Inu-Oh” Fumie Takeuchi, Masaaki Yuasa GKIDS
A rock opera about the power of music and a forceful statement on artistic freedom. A dancer with an ancient curse and a blind biwa priest take 14th-century Japan by storm with their audacious performances, but those in power threaten to pull the plug on their electrifying concerts.
9 “The Sea Beast” Jed Schlanger, Chris Williams Netflix
When a young girl stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter, they launch an epic journey into uncharted waters – and make history to boot.
10 “Minions: The Rise of Gru” Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy, Chris Renaud Universal Pictures/Illumination
The untold story of one twelve-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.
Other Top-Tier Contenders
13 “My Father’s Dragon” Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Paul Young Netflix
16 “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” Loren Bouchard, Bernard Derriman, George Chang, Janelle Momary, Nora Smith 20th Century Studios
11 “Luck” John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, David Eisenmann, Peggy Holmes Apple Original Films/Skydance
12 “The Bad Guys” Rebecca Huntley, Damon Ross Universal Pictures
14 “Drifting Home” Koji Yamamoto Netflix
15 “Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon” Richard Claus, Cesar Zelada, Jose Zelada, Sergio Zelada Shout! Studios
17 “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” Ralph Kamp, Stephen Donnelly Netflix
18 “DC League of Super-Pets” Patricia Hicks, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Jared Stern Warner Bros.
19 “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” Guy Collins, Yair Landau, Rob Minkoff, Adam Nagle, Peter Nagle, Susan Purcell, Damien Simonklein, Chris Bailey, Mark Koetsier Paramount Pictures
20 “Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood” Richard Linklater, Mike Blizzard, Tommy Pallotta, Femke Wolting, Bruno Felix Netflix
All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)
“Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon” Richard Claus, Cesar Zelada, Jose Zelada, Sergio Zelada Shout! Studios
“Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood” Richard Linklater, Mike Blizzard, Tommy Pallotta, Femke Wolting, Bruno Felix Netflix
“Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness” Ben Stassen (director and producer), Caroline Van Iseghem, Matthieu Zeller (producers) Sony Pictures International
“DC League of Super-Pets” Patricia Hicks, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Jared Stern Warner Bros.
“Drifting Home” Koji Yamamoto Netflix
“Fireheart” To be added Hulu
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Guillermo del Toro, Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Lisa Henson, Gary Ungar Netflix
“Inu-Oh” Fumie Takeuchi, Masaaki Yuasa GKIDS
“Knor” To be added No U.S. Distribution
“Lightyear” Angus MacLane, Galyn Susman Pixar
“Luck” John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, David Eisenmann, Peggy Holmes Apple Original Films/Skydance
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” Dean Fleischer-Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Terry Leonard, Paul Mezey A24
“Minions: The Rise of Gru” Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy, Chris Renaud Universal Pictures/Illumination
“My Father’s Dragon” Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Paul Young Netflix
“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” Guy Collins, Yair Landau, Rob Minkoff, Adam Nagle, Peter Nagle, Susan Purcell, Damien Simonklein, Chris Bailey, Mark Koetsier Paramount Pictures
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” Mark Swift, Joel Crawford DreamWorks Animation
“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie” Mark Mertens, Andy Suriano Netflix
“Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” Ralph Kamp, Stephen Donnelly Netflix
“Strange World” Don Hall, Roy Conli Walt Disney Pictures
“Suzume no tojimari” To be added Sony Pictures Classics
“The Bad Guys” Rebecca Huntley, Damon Ross Universal Pictures
“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” Loren Bouchard, Bernard Derriman, George Chang, Janelle Momary, Nora Smith 20th Century Studios
“The Deer King” Andô Masashi, Masayuki Miyaji (directors), David Jesteadt, Jorge Soto Marin, Stephanie Sheh, Michael Sinterniklass, Rodney Uhler (producers)
“The Sea Beast” Jed Schlanger, Chris Williams Netflix
“Turning Red” Lindsey Collins, Domee Shi Pixar
“Wendell & Wild” Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jordan Peele, Henry Selick Netflix

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : "Encanto" (Walt Disney Pictures) - Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clark Spencer

About Variety Awards Circuit:

Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes -- Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety's leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.

Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Original Screenplay – Stories About Composers, Friendships and Multiverses Encompass the Writing Race

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 15, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Original Screenplay CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Steven Spielberg gets...
MOVIES
Variety

Ralph Eggleston, Pixar Animator Behind ‘For the Birds’ and ‘Toy Story,’ Dies at 56

Ralph Eggleston, an Academy Award-winning animator, art director and production designer at Pixar Animation Studios, died on Monday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 56 years old. Eggleston won the animated short film Oscar for writing and directing the 2001 Pixar film “For the Birds.” Pixar tweeted a tribute to him, saying, “Pixar and the world will be forever grateful.” The animator also served as art director on the original “Toy Story,” and his work as an artist has been seen on numerous Pixar films including “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Wall-E,” “Cars,” “The Incredibles” and “Inside Out.” His final...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Eva Mendes on Quitting Acting: ‘I Don’t Really Miss It’

Eva Mendes isn’t looking to return to acting anytime soon after leaving the industry about a decade ago. “I don’t really miss it,” Mendes told me when we caught up at West Hollywood’s Ardor restaurant, where she hosted a brunch to celebrate her new co-ownership of kitchen cleaning product company Skura Style. “I got tired fighting for the good roles,” she said. “There just was a point where I thought, ‘I’m going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,’ but it just didn’t feel worth it to me.” Not long after, she and partner...
CELEBRITIES
Guillermo Del Toro
Loren Bouchard
Henry Selick
Deadline

‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview

The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83

Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Viola Davis 'conflicted' as 'Woman King' faces crucial box office battle

Viola Davis said the future of big-budget Black female filmmaking in Hollywood is at stake as her ground-breaking African warrior epic "The Woman King" hits theaters this weekend. With a Black female director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and a majority Black and female cast, it will open in more than 3,000 domestic theaters, with a budget including marketing that reportedly approaches $100 million.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO

Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
MOVIES
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Marsha Hunt Dies: Hollywood Actress Who Confronted HUAC Was 104

Marsha Hunt, a veteran actress of the Golden Age of film, radio and Broadway who later saw her career wither over her protests against the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), died of natural causes on Sept. 7 in Los Angeles. Her caregivers, nephew, actor/director Allan Hunt and Elizabeth Lauritsen, confirmed her death. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hunt starred in more than 60 films for Paramount, MGM and Republic, starting her career in 1935. She also appeared in more than 30 staged productions, including six on Broadway. In television’s early days, Hunt appeared as Viola in Twelfth Night, the first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Viola Davis Says She Now Has 'Huge Swagger' Going to Grocery Store Because of Woman King Training

The cast of The Woman King sit down at PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss the intense training they underwent for the action movie Viola Davis has a newfound swagger since hitting the gym for her new action movie. The Oscar winner stars in The Woman King, for which she underwent rigorous training to portray warriors alongside costars Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim and more cast members. At PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival Friday,...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Indiana Jones 5’: Harrison Ford’s Return Is ‘Brilliant,’ Costar Mads Mikkelsen Says

The very first Indiana Jones film premiered in 1981, starring Harrison Ford as the titular character. Entitled Raiders of the Lost Ark, the film introduced us to Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, a fictional archaeology professor whose daring adventures take him to faraway places where he fights larger-than-life enemies in his quests to retrieve various ancient artifacts.
MOVIES
