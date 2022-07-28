JayDaYoungan Dead: Rapper Just A Random Victim?

www.musictimes.com
TMZ.com
Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says
Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
Stereogum
Louisiana Rapper JayDaYoungan Shot Dead At 24
Yesterday, the ascendant rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally shot in his hometown of Bogalusa, Louisiana. Jay, whose real name was Javorius Scott, was shot yesterday afternoon outside a Bogalusa home, and he died at an area hospital. Another person was also wounded in the shooting, and TMZ describes the other victim as “a relative of the rapper, potentially his father.” That other victim is now in stable condition. JayDaYoungan was 24.
R. Kelly Experiencing Nightmares, Flashbacks After Inmate Attacked Him In Cell, Doctor Reveals
R. Kelly told his doctor he has trouble sleeping inside his cell after he was targeted by another inmate who kicked him in the face repeatedly, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained a bombshell report written by Kelly’s doctor and was submitted to the court ahead of his sentencing last month.
Man murdered on Facebook Live allegedly over online comments
A man in Michigan’s Ypsilanti Township was shot dead while on a Facebook Live last week, according to reports. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said Terrel Smith, 46, was killed while on a Facebook Live last Tuesday after he engaged in an argument with another social media user. The individual then arrived at Smith’s home in Ypsilanti, about 30 miles southwest of Detroit, to carry out the attack, ClickOnDetroit reported. Smith had been hosting another of his “Rells Corner” appearances on Facebook when he argued with a commenter, who reports said threatened him. “What makes y’all think because you moved...
Three Texas sisters aged five, eight and nine are all found DEAD in neighbor's pond after vanishing from care of babysitter while their mom was at work
Three young sisters were found dead after vanishing from their Texas home while by babysat by a family friend. Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A'Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te'Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were reported missing from their small town residence Friday night. A dive team pulled their bodies from a...
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown Reacts To Dallas Airport Shooting Suspect Claiming She's His Wife
Dallas, TX – Chris Brown is trying to figure out why he has so many stalkers these days. C Breezy took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (July 26) to address the creepy individuals messing with his personal life. “I don’t know what’s in my fucking music, but I...
Rapper Trina’s Teenage Niece Killed in Miami Shooting
Trina's family is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old niece, Toni Chester. According to CBS Miami and Miami Police, the teen, also known as "Suga," was shot and killed July 20 outside of an apartment complex. Family members and friends of Toni's told the outlet that she'd just left a nearby corner store when she was killed. While police didn't mention Toni by name, family members confirmed to CBS it was her who died.
Nipsey Hussle’s accused killer shows up to court with battered face (photo)
Eric Holder, the reputed gang member who allegedly shot and killed rap legend Nipsey Hussle, showed up in court with a swollen face after reportedly being ambushed inside the Los Angeles County jail. Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon said that Holder, who was in the process of being transported to...
Too Old? Jhené Aiko’s 77-Year-Old Father Has A Child On The Way!
Jhene Aiko & Big Sean are expecting their first child together but it looks like Jhene will be expecting a new sibling too! That’s right, Jhene’s 77-year-old dad, Dr. Karamo Chilombo shared that he’s also expecting a baby soon with a gender reveal video on Instagram. LIKE...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
thebrag.com
The internet reacts to Ne-Yo’s wife’s wild escort cheating claims
It looks like Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s relationship is over. Again. Renay took to social media to sensationally blast her husband, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a note she wrote. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” the note said. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”
Missing San Antonio mom found dead in car that had been parked for a week
SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A missing 39-year-old mother was reportedly found dead in her car this week after she called work to say she was running late but never showed up. San Antonio Police reportedly confirmed to KENS-TV that a security guard discovered Christina "Chrissy" Lee Powell’s body inside her Nissan Rogue on Saturday, July 23, on the 11700 block of I-10. The guard reportedly noticed the car had not moved for a week and received reports of a foul odor emanating from it. He reportedly saw her body in the passenger seat and called police.
musictimes.com
Lil Tjay Alive: Rapper Survived 7 Gunshots, Alleged Girlfriend Speaks Up
Rubi Rose referred to Lil Tjay as "the fucking goat" on her Instagram Story on Sunday for surviving a recent shooting despite being struck by a total seven gunshots. He can be called any name right now for sure, given how he miraculously ended up still being alive after that.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk's Injury Following Onstage Explosion At Lollapalooza Was Apparently Worse Than It Looked
Chicago, IL – Lil Durk required a trip to the hospital following an onstage explosion during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday (July 30). As a result, the platinum-selling rapper has announced he’s going off the grid for awhile. On Sunday (July 31), Durk updated his 14 million Instagram followers with a photo of himself sitting on a hospital bed and his eye patched up.
Rapper Rollie Bands shot dead moments after social media post telling critics to confront him
Rapper Rollie Bands has been fatally shot outside his Tampa home, just minutes after directing a message to his critics on social media.The music artist was emerging on the hip-hop scene in the Floridian city and beyond. On Friday (22 July), he was pronounced dead after taking to Instagram with a defiant message for his detractors.According to HipHopDX, the late rapper wrote in a post during the afternoon: "A lot of these n****s know where I live at fr.“I sleep in peace. If a n**** want smoke I’m at my crib in 5 mins.”Five minutes later, at around 3:30pm, Bands...
musictimes.com
D-Roc Collapses on Stage: Did Ying Yang Twins Member Suffer From Heat Exhaustion? [VIDEO]
D-Roc, popularly known for being the other Ying Yang Twin, went viral on Twitter after a video of him being dragged off the stage made rounds on the platform and fans are curious about what happened to him during their concert. According to Hiphop DX, the 43-year-old rapper was performing...
William Shatner's Lost Wallet Found At California Fruit Stand
“You’ve got to be kidding me,” fruit stand owner Gary Tognetti thought when he saw who owned it.
musictimes.com
DaBaby Guilty? 2021 Miami Interrogation Caught on Cam, Fans Weigh In
An old surveillance footage of DaBaby's infamous 2021 interrogation in Miami is recently making waves online and fans of the rapper cannot help but weigh in on the controversial matter. Taking place eleven years ago, DaBaby was involved in a shooting fiasco last May 2021 leaving two people with gunshot...
Recently Robbed Bishop Lamor Whitehead Fires Off Homophobic Slur & Engaged In Fatphobia
Bishop Lamor Whitehead, a Brooklyn clergyman, was a guest on Larry Reid Live and fired off a homophobic slur at the host.
HipHopDX.com
Tyga Apologizes To Mexican-American Community For 'Ay Caramba' Video
Los Angeles, CA – Tyga came under fire earlier this month for his “Ay Caramba” video, with some in the Mexican community taking offence to the video’s stereotypical imagery. On Thursday (July 28), T-Raww issued an apology for the Collin Tilley-directed video during a discussion with...
