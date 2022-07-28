ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

JayDaYoungan Dead: Rapper Just A Random Victim?

By Emma Winters
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says

Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
Louisiana Rapper JayDaYoungan Shot Dead At 24

Yesterday, the ascendant rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally shot in his hometown of Bogalusa, Louisiana. Jay, whose real name was Javorius Scott, was shot yesterday afternoon outside a Bogalusa home, and he died at an area hospital. Another person was also wounded in the shooting, and TMZ describes the other victim as “a relative of the rapper, potentially his father.” That other victim is now in stable condition. JayDaYoungan was 24.
