JayDaYoungan Dead: Rapper Just A Random Victim?

A man in Michigan’s Ypsilanti Township was shot dead while on a Facebook Live last week, according to reports. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said Terrel Smith, 46, was killed while on a Facebook Live last Tuesday after he engaged in an argument with another social media user. The individual then arrived at Smith’s home in Ypsilanti, about 30 miles southwest of Detroit, to carry out the attack, ClickOnDetroit reported. Smith had been hosting another of his “Rells Corner” appearances on Facebook when he argued with a commenter, who reports said threatened him. “What makes y’all think because you moved...

