Britney Spears Conservatorship Lawsuit: Popstar Not Facing Father's Deposition, Here's Why

Amber Heard has reportedly sold her home in California’s Yucca Valley two months after she lost the multi-million dollar defamation trial brought by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. According to reports, the three-bedroom, three-bath property was sold off-market for $1.05m (£857, 283). Heard purchased the property for $570,000 (£465,382) in 2019. The new owners of the 2,450 square foot estate are Rickard and Carol-Jeannette Jorgensen, who own Las Vegas-based risk management firm Jorgensen & Company LLC, as reported by the New York Post. The Independent has reached out to representatives for the Jorgensens and Heard for comment. The previous listing...

REAL ESTATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO