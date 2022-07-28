Britney Spears Conservatorship Lawsuit: Popstar Not Facing Father's Deposition, Here's Why

www.musictimes.com
Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern
Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
Mystikal Arrested: Hip-Hop Star Charged with Rape for the 3rd Time, No Bond Set [Details]
Mystikal, a three-time Grammy nominee, was arrested on a total of six charges, including first-degree rape. He was placed in the the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday morning in his native Louisiana. This is the 51-year-old Grammy nominee's third time being arrested for rape. Mystikal (born Michael Tyler) has not...
Amber Heard ‘sells California desert home for $1m’ after losing defamation trial to Johnny Depp
Amber Heard has reportedly sold her home in California’s Yucca Valley two months after she lost the multi-million dollar defamation trial brought by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. According to reports, the three-bedroom, three-bath property was sold off-market for $1.05m (£857, 283). Heard purchased the property for $570,000 (£465,382) in 2019. The new owners of the 2,450 square foot estate are Rickard and Carol-Jeannette Jorgensen, who own Las Vegas-based risk management firm Jorgensen & Company LLC, as reported by the New York Post. The Independent has reached out to representatives for the Jorgensens and Heard for comment. The previous listing...
