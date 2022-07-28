Google Reviews Of SE Minnesota Rest Areas Are Excellent

kdhlradio.com
Related
Popular Minnesota Vacation Spot Named Best ‘Unknown’ Place to Visit
Minnesota has so many great places to visit for either a day trip or a longer vacation. One of the most popular places to vacation in Minnesota, if not THE most popular, is the north shore. Every Minnesotan knows that the north shore is beautiful and an awesome place to visit. But it appears not everyone knows about the beauty of that area of our state.
Low Water Levels Impacting Southern MN Boat Ramps
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester area boaters looking to take advantage of a warm, sunny weekend may have a tough time getting their boats in and out of the water. A news release from the DNR says the southern third of Minnesota has experienced below-average rainfall in June and July which has caused lake levels to recede. The receding levels expose more of the boat launch to the surface.
Beauty Product Sold At Popular Stores In Minnesota Recalled
A beauty product sold at various popular stores and online has been recalled due to the glass packaging breaking while opening. So far, 35 individuals have reported injuries and consumers are being asked to immediately stop using the product. The product was sold throughout the United States, including in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota Sunday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather on back-to-back weekends. The Storm Prediction Center places all of Olmsted, Dodge and Wabasha Counties along with northwestern Fillmore County, most of Mower County and western Winona County in a level two risk for severe weather Sunday evening. The main threat window is from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
MDA at Farmfest Grants, Loans, Gun Locks, Ag Weather Station
While you are at Farmfest next week you may want to make it a point of stopping by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) booth 5175. You can find out how you can get real-time weather information and air temperature inversion alerts on your cell phone through the 29 Minnesota weather stations that are incorporated into the North Dakota Ag Weather Network or NDAWN.
Mega Millions Jackpot Ticket Sold
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The third-largest lottery jackpot in American history has its winner. The Multi-State Lottery Association says the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in Illinois. The jackpot for Friday’s drawing was $1.3 billion with a $747.2 million cash option. The numbers called in Friday night’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times Where Minnesota Nice Was Too Real
We all know and love the phrase "Minnesota Nice" but do we as Minnesotans take it too far? is there a point where we should be more assertive? Here are some moments shared or that I have had where we tend to overdo the "Minnesota's Nice." 1. Almost letting a...
Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota
Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
Rochester Firm Fined For Temporary Worker Visa Program Violations
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The US Labor Department has ordered a Rochester-based company to pay more than $203,000 for violations involving a federal program that allows foreign, non-agricultural workers with a certain type of visa to temporarily work in the US. A news release from the Department's Wage and...
Minnesota Baseball Association Area Region Tournaments Nearly Set
The Minnesota Baseball Association Amateur Region Tournaments are nearly set in the Faribault area. In Region 3C New Prague and Webster won their DRS League Playoff series by sweeping two games in the best of three series. The Orioles flew from Shakopee in New Prague Friday, July 29, 2022 10-0...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Intoxicated’ Man ‘Screaming & Dancing’ On Minnesota Realtor Billboard
Last Thursday night someone was feeling mighty fine down in Saint Paul. According to Minnesota Crime on Twitter around 11pm, a man in his 50s who appeared to be intoxicated, made his way onto a nearby billboard in order to let the world know who he was!. SAINT PAUL: A...
Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $1.1 Billion for Friday Night
UNDATED -- The Mega Millions jackpot has been revised for the next drawing on Friday. The big prize is now estimated at $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $648 million. If won, it will be the second largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions, behind only the record $1.537 billion won on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and it remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.
NWS Confirms 2 More Tornadoes in SE Minnesota & West Wisconsin
La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes were produced by the severe storms that pummeled southeastern Minnesota last weekend. Survey teams from the National Weather Service previously confirmed an EF0 tornado was responsible for damage to a barn, trees, and crops in...
What are Minnesota’s Smallest Towns According to the 2020 Census?
Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
Is There a Difference Between Corn Dogs & Pronto Pups at the Minnesota State Fair?
For a long time I assumed that the terms 'corn dog' and 'pronto pup' were interchangeable (and I love them both), but hold everything -- the dogs and pups are two completely different foods (kind of). The well known 'Pronto Pup' booths at the Minnesota State Fair read, "America's original...
Minnesota Native Leaves Judges in Awe on ‘America’s Got Talent’ (WATCH)
A Minnesota native was just on the national TV show 'America's Got Talent' and completely wowed the judges in the process! Debbii Dawson is a name we will want to remember. Debbii is from Hutchinson, Minnesota, according to Bring Me the News, but now lives in Los Angeles. Her history with music is pretty amazing. She explained on the show that music is a big tradition in her family. In India, her grandfather taught himself how to play the organ by drawing the keys on the concrete and practicing. Her grandfather then taught her dad and her dad taught her. Also, when her dad immigrated to the US he went to college where he met Debbii's mom... while she was playing the piano. So yeah, music is pretty important in Debbii's family!
Minnesota Man Sentenced to Prison for COVID Relief Fraud
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to over eight years in federal prison and will pay over $284,000 in restitution for wire fraud and identity theft related to a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 35-year-old Jared Fiege of Duluth stole the identities of at least...
Federated Challenge Fundraiser is a Record-Setter
Federated Insurance has done it again. The 2022 Federated Challenge fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters set another record by raising nearly $4 million at its recent gala. The event, in its 18th year, brought together over 80 businesses and about 600 people to support youth mentoring around Minnesota and the country.
KDHL AM 920
Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0