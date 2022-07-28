Chautauqua County Lawmakers Approve 19-District Reapportionment Map

wnynewsnow.com
NYS Comptroller Directs Village To Rollout Additional Oversight Following Theft
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – New York State’s Comptroller is directing a Chautauqua County village to rollout additional oversight of their clerk’s and treasurer’s records after a former official was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $60,000 in village funds. In February 2021, State...
Chautauqua County’s First Online Tax Auction Deemed a Success
Chautauqua County ‘s first online tax auction has been deemed a success. County Director of Real Property Services Kim Meleen said the tax auction took place online from July 9 through 22, “We hadn’t done an auction in three years due to COVID, so there really wasn’t a place big enough to hold an in-person, or a time frame long enough to probably hold an in-person auction with the amount of properties we had.”
Forestville Resident Gets Distinguished Service Award for Contributions to Rural Schools
A Forestville resident recently received an award for making significant contributions to rural schools in New York State. Sylvester Cleary was presented the Anne Z. Paulin Distinguished Service Award from the Rural Schools Association (RSA) of New York State during its Summer Conference Wrap-Up in Cooperstown. According to Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus...
Gov. Hochul announces $682 million in funding for affordable housing
Gov. Hochul announced Monday that $682 million will go towards funding to create or preserve 1,600 homes across the state.
NY congressional candidate supports mandatory military service, but only for men
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republican congressional candidate Carl Paladino won’t be answering questions from debate moderators ahead of the August primary for New York’s 23rd district, but he did take questions from a group of right-wing supporters at a campaign stop this week in Jamestown. The Jamestown Post-Journal, whose story on the 45-minute discussion was blasted out by Paladino’s […]
First Catt Co COVID Death in a Month
The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported the first COVID-19 death in a month on Friday. Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins reported that the death of a 75-year-old woman from covid related respiratory problems was the first death reported in Catt County since June 29 and it’s 256th death since April 2020.
Erie Hosting PA FOP Convention for the First Time in Decades
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Over the next few days, you may notice hundreds of Pennsylvania’s law enforcement officers visiting the city of Erie and enjoying the hotels, restaurants and recreation that the city offers. That’s because Erie and the Erie area FOP lodges are hosting the...
United Way of Southern Chautauqua County Announces 2022 Campaign Co-Chairs
The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County announced the three co-chairs of its 2022 fundraising campaign during its annual meeting this week. The three co-chairs are Heather Turner, Denise Heppler, and Danielle Stone. Each year, the local United Way raises more than $1.3 million to fund significant community impact and change in southern Chautauqua County, including investing in 42 local programs. Their 2022 campaign officially kicks off on September 22nd, with a goal of $1.31 million.
Patch problems on Bernadette Terrance in West Seneca
Just off of Route 219 in West Seneca is the Fisher Court neighborhood, which is home to many families and one very bumpy road, Bernadette Terrace.
Gov. Hochul announces open applications for East Side programs
Governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that applications for programs supporting Buffalo's East Side will open on August 1.
How one NY city is embracing legal marijuana to revitalize its once-thriving economy
Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. Once a major manufacturing hub and “furniture capital of the world,” Jamestown – the largest city in western New York’s Chautauqua County – has in recent years been hard-hit with drug issues and crime, according to its mayor, Eddie Sundquist.
1 New York Republican Voted in Favor of Semi-Auto Gun Ban
Gun violence is a growing concern for many Americans. It is gut wrenching to see and read about innocent victims of gun crime but many citizens do not think that should allow their rights to defend themselves with a gun to be infringed. According to statistics from the NYPD, New...
Gov. Hochul announces applications for programs to support East Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that applications will be available starting Monday for programs supporting East Buffalo as part of the state’s $50 million targeted investments. Starting Monday, the applications will be available for the second round of the $4 million East Side Commercial Districts Program, which will create […]
With Polio On The Rise, Local Health Leaders Recommend Vax Review
MAYVILLE – With Polio on the rise across New York, the Chautauqua County Health Department is recommending that locals review their vaccine histories with their health care providers to ensure that they have been vaccinated against the virus. On Friday, the Department of Health corrected a statement made by...
Cattaraugus County Fair Kicks Off
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County fair in Little Valley kicked off on Sunday, with a week full of family friendly fun on tap. “It’s a full year-long thing. Between booking the entertainment, getting everything set for the next year, maybe making some changes, getting the entries done, grounds improvements, those are ongoing. It’s a full year thing, it takes a lot of people, a lot of time to put it all together,” explains Nell Fellows, Secretary of the Cattaraugus Agricultural Society.
New Mental Health Clinic Opens In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – One of the latest investments in mental health in northern Chautauqua County is now fully operational. The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene hosted tours of their new behavioral health clinic on Friday. The clinic, which is located at 60 Franklin Avenue in...
Buffalo Mayor Brown on semi-automatic gun ban
On Friday, The House of Representatives passed legislation banning semi-automatic guns for the first time since the original ban expired in 2004
Jamestown Fire Department Announces Two New Battalion Chiefs
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two Jamestown firefighters have been promoted to Battalion Chief. The Jamestown Fire Department announced that firefighter Shawn Shilling will now command the department’s third platoon while Ryan Roush will lead the department’s second platoon. Shilling first joined JFD in 2008 after...
Town of Tonawanda dentist receives jail time for attempted forcible touching
The district attorney's office said the incident occurred on May 27, 2020, at a dental office Greenhaven Terrace in the Town of Tonawanda.
Fall bulk trash collection begins this week
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you have any large items that you’re looking to get rid of in the City of Buffalo, you might want to start planning for that. The city’s fall bulk trash collection starts this week. The bulk trash schedule will kick off in the Ellicott District. Items should be placed at […]
