Chautauqua County Lawmakers Approve 19-District Reapportionment Map

LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County fair in Little Valley kicked off on Sunday, with a week full of family friendly fun on tap. “It’s a full year-long thing. Between booking the entertainment, getting everything set for the next year, maybe making some changes, getting the entries done, grounds improvements, those are ongoing. It’s a full year thing, it takes a lot of people, a lot of time to put it all together,” explains Nell Fellows, Secretary of the Cattaraugus Agricultural Society.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO