ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Lori Harvey Rocks An All-Black Designer Outfit To Usher’s Residency In Vegas

By Shannon Dawson
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48UW9L_0gwGHoXa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9HVD_0gwGHoXa00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Lori Harvey recently took a trip to Sin City to watch Usher perform during his residency at Dobly Live in Vegas. The model, who broke up with her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan in June, attended the event wearing an all-black designer ensemble.

On TikTok, The SKN founder walked fans through the details of her complimenting outfit, which included Balenciaga boots, bracelets, and tight leather pants courtesy of Saint Laurent. Harvey, 25, wore a vintage Gucci by Tom Ford halter top, vintage Dior sunglasses, and the star topped off the look with a chunky Louis Vuitton bag.

Fans in the comment section couldn’t help but shower the muse with praise for her smoldering look.

@loriharvey

#OutfitCheck #VegasNights #Fyp

♬ original sound – loriharvey

“It’s giving Aaliyah vibes!” wrote one person. While another user chimed in, “Love it! Can I come with you?”

Lori Harvey is living her best life after breaking up with Michael B. Jordan

We have to say, Lori Harvey looks like she’s been living the hot girl single life since her unexpected split from Micahel B. Jordan. The bustling beauty just signed a huge modeling contract with IMG Models and WME . On Instagram, Harvey, the stepdaughter of comedian Steve Harvey, told fans that she was “excited” to be signing with her “dream agency.” Recently, the star appeared in a huge Michael Kors campaign.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)

Earlier this month, the skincare CEO was spotted having fun at Essence Festival in New Orleans, where she spoke about wealth and financial literacy during AT&T’s Dream In Black event.

Don’t let those chiselled abs and sculpted arms fool you; Lori loves food, and she took a few pictures of herself indulging in some of the best munchies the Big Easy has to offer during her visit. In one photo, the young influencer posed for the camera as she chomped down on some tasty pastries from a local bakery named Lorettas. In another pic, Harvey showed off a delicious plate of fried oysters that she presumably devoured (we hope she did because it looked absolutely dang good!) The socialite wore a matching distressed denim jacket and pants, a purple scarf, and heels while out and about the city.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)

What do you think about Lori’s all-black ensemble, though? Was it giving everything it was supposed to give? Sound off in the comments.

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey Hosts A SKN By Lori Harvey Pop-Up Shop In Miami

5 Times Lori Harvey Was That Girl

Comments / 0

Related
101.1. The Wiz

Congrats! Lori Harvey Signs With IMG Models And WME

Congratulations to the gorgeous Lori Harvey as she just announced that she’s signed with IMG Models and WME!. WWD initially broke the news that the entrepreneur would work with the modeling agency to build her portfolio in fashion, editorial, advertising, beauty, and lifestyle work At the agency, Lori’s focus will be on businesses across “television, digital content, acting, producing and beyond.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
101.1. The Wiz

Gabrielle Union, Zaya Wade, And Kaavia Wade Show Off Their Ivy Park x Adidas Drip

Gabrielle Union-Wade, Zaya Wade and baby Kaavia Wade took to Instagram earlier this week to show off their latest drip from Ivy Park in the cutest way ever!. The fashionable trio shared an IG Reel on Gabrielle’s Instagram page where they each modeled their latest pieces from Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas line. The Reel starts off with the trio wearing regular clothes before being surprised by a rack of clothing with Ivy Park pieces! Then, the trio begins modeling the different pieces to perfection including two piece work out looks, neon green leotards, two piece and one piece swim suits and more. Kaavia even got in on the action and stole the show as she modeled off looks from the collection that was just her style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usher
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Lori Harvey
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Louis Vuitton
101.1. The Wiz

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Classic Tattoo Nails

Megan Thee Stallion is one of our favorite over the top nail design queens and she recently took to Instagram to show off her latest look that we’re swooning over. Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her long, coffin shapped claws that a clasic tattoo look paint job. She accentuated the look with rhinestones on each nail and added blinged out rings on her fingers to match her sparkly accessories.
BEAUTY & FASHION
101.1. The Wiz

The Glorious Rise Of Keke Palmer: From Childhood Star To Hollywood Actress

Keke Palmer recently shut down a Twitter user who tried to compare her stacked Hollywood career resume to Zendaya’s illustrious film career. The drama unfolded on Saturday when a social media user by the name of @NBAgladiator claimed “colorism” was the reason why both actresses achieved different types of “mainstream popularity.” Both leading ladies broke out into the industry on popular children’s TV shows before achieving stardom in major Blockbuster films, music, and the Emmys.
TV SHOWS
101.1. The Wiz

Yara Shahidi Rocks A Brown Knit Dress For New York Promo Run

Yara Shahidi was spotted out and about in the streets of New York City working a super trendy brown knit dress that was everything!. Styled by Jason Bolden, the grown-ish actress rocked the Philosophy Official ensemble to perfection as she donned the thin strapped knit dress and matching crop top over it. She paired the look with nude pumps and wore her hair in jumbo braids which she rocked in a high pony tail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Img Models#Dobly Live#Tiktok#Skn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
101.1. The Wiz

Chance The Rapper On “Highs and Lows,” How Ghana Inspired Him, Relationship With Kanye West & More

Headkrack and Lore’l sit down with Chance The Rapper who candidly discusses friends in the industry, faith, staying inspired, making music with Joey Bada$$ and more. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Y’all know how Ye’ can get! Chance took a moment to clear the air about a dispute that happened between him […]
MUSIC
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy