Detroit-style pizza chain Via 313 will open its first San Antonio location on Monday

Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry LeaseDallas, TX
San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 unitshoustonstringer_comSan Antonio, TX
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Current
San Antonio restaurant Krazy Katsu makes its debut selling — a lot of — Japanese fried chicken
Apparently, San Antonians love their Japanese-style fried chicken. Krazy Katsu — a new spot offering the herb-brined, panko-breaded chicken in sandwich form — held its grand opening over the weekend and sold out of 900 pounds of yardbird in just two days, according to a Saturday post on the restaurant's Instagram feed.
San Antonio Current
Black Rock Coffee Bar will celebrate opening of first San Antonio store with free drinks
Portland-based Black Rock Coffee Bar will give away free beverages — caffeinated and otherwise — to celebrate the Friday, Aug. 5 grand opening of its first Alamo City store, MySA reports. The shop, located at 11701 Blanco Road in Castle Hills, will open at 5 a.m. that day...
San Antonio Current
Owners of San Antonio cocktail mainstay The Modernist tease second concept called La Ruina
The folks behind Pearl-area cocktail haven The Modernist have teased a forthcoming bar dubbed La Ruina, which they say is inspired by the spirits of South and Central America. The team shared the news Sunday on Instagram, saying La Ruina — which employs the tagline “Ron y mas,” or “rum and more” — will open soon in a “graceful but well-worn building.”
Here's Where To Get The Best Grilled Cheese In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best grilled cheese.
HEB is Testing New Tech that May Forever Change Grocery Check Out Lines
An exciting possibility for the future of grocery store check-out is being tested at one HEB Plus! Store down in Schertz, Texas. For those who are already big fans of the Texas-based HEB Grocery Company, you may be excited to hear about this new check-out technology that would enable you to simply roll your full grocery cart through a special lane that would then scan your entire basket of groceries at one time.
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
San Antonio Current
Luxury travel firm names San Antonio River Walk one of the most beautiful sites in U.S., world
A brawl over an unpaid bill and a stabbing at River Center Mall may have brought recent bad publicity to San Antonio's prime tourist attraction. Just the same, the River Walk continues to draw accolades from travelers. Case in point: a recent report by Kuoni, a UK-based luxury travel company,...
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Biscuits, BBQ & Cajun Fusion
You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. David Elder’s first stop on this foodie adventure is in the Hill Country for some chilaquilesat at Nury’s Breakfast & Lunch in Fredericksburg. Next, David...
First-ever Chamoy Challenge will dress San Antonio in sweet, soury fun
A new kind of chamoy drip is coming to San Antonio.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio favorite Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias will perform at AT&T Center on October 8
After doing a nearly month-long stand in San Antonio last year, stand-up comic Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is returning this fall for a show at the Alamo City's AT&T Center. The funnyman will perform Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of his 2022 Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias Back on Tour road trek.
Westside San Antonio groups seek historic title for destroyed brothel site
HDRC recommends denying it but has some alternatives.
MuySA: The feeling of peace that comes with San Antonio viejitos and viejitas
Why am I crying right now?
San Antonio Current
San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing hosting homage to Malt House's Crispy Dogs on Saturday
Few flavors scream “West Side" like that of now-defunct Malt House’s Crispy Dogs, those fried, tortilla-wrapped franks split and stuffed with easy-melt cheese. Now, this Saturday, San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. is bringing back that oh-so-good-yet-oh-so-bad-for-you treat — for one day only. Which might be the closest we'll get since Malt House permanently shut its doors in 2018.
KSAT 12
Here’s what home sale listing trends look like by ZIP code for the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – The housing market has taken a dramatic swing over the past year with record low interest rates, but now those rates are climbing. Marketing statistics provided by the San Antonio Board of Realtors show the median price of homes in the San Antonio area has skyrocketed 20% from June 2021 to June 2022.
Spotlight on San Antonio: A Texas Road Trip
Pictured: San Antonio Museum of Art | Photo credit:Visit San Antonio. Local sights and attractions, and a quick getaway to Fredericksburg. Known for the San Antonio River and the Spanish missions that attract many visitors every year, San Antonio, Texas, is the most frequented in the state. As far as attractions go, the usual suspects tend to be the amusement parks, the rich colonial past, and the large presence of several minority communities that lend a unique character. All is best experienced by simply heading there.
fox38corpuschristi.com
TELL US: Who does the best chicken wings in San Antonio?
SAN ANTONIO - To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, we posed the question to viewers " Who does the best chicken wings in San Antonio?" And we got quite a response - over 300 in just over an hour. Wayne's Wings, which has two locations in the Alamo City on...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Zoo offering free admission to Texas teachers all August long
The San Antonio Zoo is offering free admission to teachers through the end of August in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Month. All teachers currently employed at an accredited K-12 public, private or parochial school in Texas are eligible for the discount, according to zoo officials. Lone Star State teachers also can purchase four additional standard admission tickets for half off during the promotion.
San Antonian becomes millionaire in Texas Lottery prize
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio resident has won $1 million dollars from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket 500x, according to a press release. The release says the ticket was purchased at a Pik and Pack Food Mart located at 1801 West Avenue. The San Antonian has chosen to...
San Antonio-set 'Miss Congeniality' was mostly filmed in another Texas city
Two local landmarks are featured in the film.
