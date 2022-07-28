Stolen ATV in Stearns County; Hit and Run in St. Cloud

1390granitecitysports.com
knsiradio.com
ATV Crash in Cass County Injures Three
(KNSI) – Underage drinking and speed are suspected as contributing factors in an ATV crash early Saturday in Cass County. A 20-year-old man from Motley rolled a 2021 Polaris GENERAL side-by-side with two other people on board. The ATV left County Road 103 in Meadow Brook Township, went into the ditch, and struck several trees before it came to rest.
valleynewslive.com
Charges pending after 3 hurt in ATV crash near Motley
MOTLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people are being treated for injuries after an ATV crash in Cass County, Minnesota. Sheriff Tom Burch says his office received the report around 12:40 a.m. on July 30. The crash was reported in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Avenue...
wtaq.com
UPDATED: St. Croix County Identifies Suspect in Weekend Stabbing Incident
HUDSON, WI (WSAU) — The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect connected with a stabbing incident on the Apple River in the Town of Somerset. Officers say Nicolae Miu of suburban Minneapolis is suspected of stabbing five people as they were tubing down the river Saturday afternoon. One of the victims died at a hospital just across the border in Minnesota, the others were transported to St. Paul and are being treated for abdominal injuries.
2 buildings damaged in St. Paul after cars drive into them
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A St. Paul business was badly damaged after a car crashed into the building, and caused another vehicle to crash into a different building.The SUV crashed into the front of Checkerbar Food and Liquor on Arcade Street at about 10 p.m.Police say that the SUV first crashed into another vehicle before crashing into the building. The other vehicle crashed into another buildingThe driver of the SUV, a 47-year-old woman, was extracted from her vehicle and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening issues. Police believe that the driver may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.The other vehicle had two women in their 20s inside, both of whom were treated on the scene for minor injuries.Both buildings have been determined to be structurally sound.
Southern Minnesota News
Four injured in Highway 60 crash
Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 60 west of Butterfield Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge pickup was eastbound on Highway 60 when it went off the roadway and rolled onto its side. The driver of the pickup, 17-year-old Tokala Timothy Decory, of Mounds...
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota
Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
More than a dozen train cars derail in northern Minnesota
More than a dozen rail cars derailed in St. Louis County Saturday evening. According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment happened at about 7:47 p.m. The Canadian National Railway reported that it happened about seven miles north of Cook. Deputies said the train was northbound with 123 rail cars...
Sheriff: Teen flees officers at 120+ mph, crashes into two cars
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The sheriff's department says a teenage suspect is in custody after they fled officers and crashed into two cars while going over 120 mph in St. Paul.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Department says a deputy found a car with no license plates on Friday evening. The deputy followed the car but the suspect began to flee at 120 mph along Maryland Avenue.Officers tried to apply stop sticks, but the suspect went over a hill on Barclay street and hit the back of another car. That collision launched the victim's car into a front yard. Then, the suspect crashed into another car, at which time it came to a stop.The crashes injured two other drivers, the sheriff's office said on Saturday afternoon. The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, had a gun with him, the sheriff's office says. He has a previous criminal history and was unconscious, but breathing at the scene. He was taken to the hospital.
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
Teenager dead, 4 others injured in stabbing on Apple River in Wisconsin
SOMERSET, Wis. -- A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others are seriously injured after a stabbing on the Apple River near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border on Saturday.St. Croix County dispatch received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. The victims were tubing on the river when the incident took place. One woman and three men, all in their early twenties, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their wounds, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said.The suspect, a 52-year-old man from Minnesota, initially ran off but is now in custody. Police say he was with another group that was tubing. He did not have a knife when officers arrested him.It is unclear if the stabbing was random, the sheriff's office said, stressing it is still early in the investigation.
One Hurt, One Cited in Stearns County Crash
HOLDING TOWNSHIP -- One person was hurt and another was cited after a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Friday morning. The sheriff's office says it happened at around 6:20 a.m. in Holding Township. An SUV driven by Scott DeZurik was going east on 395th Street when deputies say a car...
14 rail cars derail north of Cook, Minnesota
COOK, Minn. -- Officials in St. Louis County say more than a dozen rail cars derailed north of Cook, Minnesota Saturday evening.According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment was reported by Canadian National Railway around 7:47 p.m., about 7 miles north of Cook. A train was traveling northbound with 123 rail cars when 14 of those rail cars - near the rear of the train - derailed. Some tipped over on their sides. The sheriff's office says there are no reported injuries, leaks or spills at this time. However, since some of the derailed cars contain hazardous materials, an emergency management team from the county responded. The location of the derailment was in a non-residential swampy area.
Deputy, three officers injured after suspect barricades self into basement
A standoff between police and a suspect who had barricaded himself in a basement resulted in injuries on Friday morning. The Virginia Police Department says it was called to a burglary in process on the 300 block of 1st Street in Virginia just before 10 a.m. Friday, with the 911 caller reporting the suspect had barricaded himself in the basement/garage area.
Man Sentenced for Stealing Motorcycles, Pickups in Central MN
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who pleaded guilty to stealing several motorcycles and pickups around central Minnesota has been sentenced for his crimes. Thirty-seven-year-old Travis Magney has been sentenced to one year and 11 months in prison for the seven thefts. He gets credit for already serving 424 days in the county jail.
Lyft driver carjacked while picking up passenger in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Lyft driver was assaulted while picking up a passenger in St. Paul on Thursday evening.Police say the 38-year-old man was at the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue East around 9:40 p.m. when he was assaulted and pulled from his car. A man then left in the victim's 2014 Toyota Avalon, which has not been recovered. The Lyft driver was not injured.No arrests have been made, and the incident is under investigation.
Man’s Body Pulled from Minnesota Lake
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered the body of a St. Paul man from Lake Como Thursday morning. A news release says the sheriff’s office responded to a check welfare call at Como Regional Park around 2:30 Wednesday morning. Deputies, St. Paul Police Officers, St. Paul Firefighters and the Ramsey County Dive Team searched the area and recovered the 31-year-old man’s body shortly after 7a.m. Thursday.
Buffalo Man Dead, Son Arrested in Rural Aitkin County
AITKIN -- A Buffalo man has been found dead at his rural Aitkin county cabin and his son has been arrested. The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Daniel Bzdok of Buffalo left for his cabin last Friday with his son 24-year-old Ronald Bzdok. After numerous phone calls, Daniel's brother...
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman identified in fatal crash with garbage truck in west central Minnesota
(Raymond, MN) -- The woman killed in a crash with a garbage truck in Kandiyohi County is identified as 56-year-old Nicolassa Bernabe-Lopez of Willmar. Sheriff’s deputies say Bernabe-Lopez was driving her mini-van Tuesday near Raymond when she collided with the garbage truck. The driver from Atwater was treated for minor injuries.
