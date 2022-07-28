Kaitlyn Szczepkowski and Cathy Mills – Sperry’s Moviehouse

Click here to read the full article. Leading online education provider Yellowbrick has partnered with WWD and Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising to launch “Designing the Collection,” a program dedicated to showing designers how to build a cohesive clothing or accessory collection. Industry professionals from WWD and seasoned faculty and fashion designers from FIDM will guide learners through real-world industry scenario assignments and help them build an understanding of the modern tools and methods of fashion design. Participants will learn the basic skills needed to design a complete fashion collection: sketching, mood boarding, journaling, writing a collection statement, presentation of...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 43 MINUTES AGO