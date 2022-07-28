Watching The Lionesses Dominate The Euros 2022 Is A Bittersweet Experience

www.vogue.co.uk
Euro 2022 final: Key moments from England’s historic win over Germany
England won Euro 2022 after beating Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley.Chloe Kelly wrote herself into the history books with the winning goal in the 20th minute of the additional period after Ella Toone’s opener had been cancelled out in normal time by Lina Magull.The Lionesses were able to hold on to record a memorable victory and win a major tournament for the first time.Here, the PA news agency charts how the match unfolded.Pre-match: Germany suffered a major blow ahead of kick-off as captain and tournament joint top scorer Alexandra Popp was injured in the warm-up and was...
Millie Bright insists England don't have 'individual focuses' heading into Euro 2022 final
England centre-back Millie Bright has said that she and her teammates are not going into Sunday's Euro 2022 final with Germany with individual glory in mind.
Flags and free drinks: Tiny village where Beth Mead grew up buzzing ahead of Euro 2022 final
In the rusting goal posts on a scrap of grass in the North Yorkshire village of Hinderwell, Noreen Flanagan stood hanging red and white bunting on Friday afternoon.This is where Lioness hero Beth Mead would come for a kick about long before she became a household name by helping fire England to this Sunday’s Euro 2022 final against Germany.“Our grandson Ryan used to play here with her,” said Noreen, who lives opposite the green and next-door-but-one to Mead’s own nana, Dotty. “She was real good pals with our granddaughter Danielle but, if Ryan had his football out, that’s where Beth...
England vs Germany, EURO 2022 final: How to watch, kickoff time, preview
LONDON (AP) — England vs Germany, at Wembley Stadium — a EURO 2022 final that underlines the growing stature of women’s soccer in Europe and echoes decades of history. When host nation England takes on Germany in the European Championship final Sunday, it will have a tournament-record crowd of nearly 90,000. Euro 2022 as a whole will be easily the best-attended ever. It beat the previous mark of 240,000 part-way through the group stage.
Touching moment Sarina Wiegman dedicated England's Euros win to her sister who died in the run-up to the tournament
Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman has dedicated England's Euro 2022 final win to her sister, who died three weeks before the start of the tournament. Wiegman, 52, returned home to the Netherlands to be with her family at the end of May before returning to England's training camp at St George's Park to prepare for the competition.
Arsenal Women Centre In England Euro 2022 Victory
Arsenal have found themselves at the heart of international success, not for the first time in the club's history, with the victory of England women’s this evening. After a gruelling 120 minutes against a Germany side that were pre-match favourites by all accounts, England ran out 2-1 winners, courtesy of a 110th minute winner by Kelly.
'There's still one more trophy': Lucy Bronze warns England's rivals that 2023 World Cup glory is now in their sights as the hungover Lionesses party in Trafalgar Square after their Euro 2022 success
England have set their sights on winning the 2023 World Cup after clinching their first major trophy on Sunday night. The Lionesses celebrated their European Championship victory against Germany in front of 7,000 fans in Trafalgar Square on Monday. And manager Sarina Wiegman — who is set to be offered...
Princess Charlotte & Harper Beckham Are As Excited For The Lionesses As The Rest Of Britain
It seems like all of the UK is watching England face off with Germany in the Women’s Euros 2022 final, with a certain young royal cheering the Lionesses on from home. Before heading to Wembley Stadium to enjoy the match in person, the Duke of Cambridge posted a video with Princess Charlotte wishing the team good luck on the pitch. “We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight,” William began. “You’ve done amazingly well in the competition, and we’re rooting for you all the way.” Charlotte, meanwhile, kept her message comically succinct: “I hope you win – bye!”
It's coming home! England rejoices as soccer women win Euros
“It's coming home!”England won a major international soccer tournament on Sunday for the first time in more than half a century. The fact it was the women’s team, not the men’s, that ended decades of pain made it all the sweeter for many fans.Crowds erupted in joy at London’s Wembley Stadium, at fan zones across the country and in pubs, clubs and living rooms as the whistle blew after extra time with the score England 2, Germany 1. It was the first-ever European victory for England’s Lionesses, and the first major international trophy for any England team — male...
Empowered England can ‘strive to new levels’ after Euro glory, Anita Asante predicts
Former England international Anita Asante believes the “psychological empowerment” of winning Euro 2022 will push the Lionesses to new levels.Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal at Wembley sealed a 2-1 victory over Germany as Sarina Wiegman’s side claimed the first major trophy in their history.It was also first major tournament triumph for a senior England team since the men’s 1966 World Cup triumph over West Germany.Asante, who was a member of the side beaten by Germany in the 2009 Euros final, said winning a trophy changes everything.“From a football perspective, psychologically it is really empowering to know you are the dominant...
Soccer-"Spectacular" Women's Euro final awaits, says technical expert Fallon
STOCKHOLM, July 30 (Reuters) - Fans attending the sold-out Women's Euro 2022 final between England and Germany on Sunday will be treated to a clash of flair and organisation as the two best teams fight it out for the title, Irish TV pundit and FIFA technical expert Lisa Fallon has told Reuters.
A nation gripped by roar emotion for women’s team on cusp of immortality: Countdown to Lionesses' Euro 2022 final against Germany begins
The last time England’s women’s football team played a championship final on home soil, it was on a mud-bath pitch in front of near-empty stands. But today, the nation’s new-found darlings, the Lionesses, are expected to be watched by 15 million TV viewers. The difference between a...
Euro 2022 final: Lionesses make history with 2-1 win against Germany
England's Lionesses made history as they beat Germany 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final at a full-capacity Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 31 July.With each side scoring before the 90 minute mark, the game was pushed into extra time, where Chloe Kelly's first international goal saw the side victorious.The match was set to be one of year’s most-watched TV events, as supporters gathered around screens across the country to cheer on the Lionesses.Click here to sign up for our newsletters
England beat Germany to win Euro 2022 thanks to dramatic Chloe Kelly extra-time goal
Some 56 years ago, when England last won a major international tournament, they thought it was all over. This time, you sense it is just the beginning. How else to characterise the scale of this achievement by these women who now call themselves the champions of Europe? How else to contextualise the magnitude of Chloe Kelly’s winner, stabbed in with the tenacity that she, her teammates and their predecessors have had to show to earn the recognition they can now revel in?Kelly’s 110th-minute strike not only won this Women’s European Championship and not only delivered the Lionesses the first...
Euro 2022 final LIVE: England v Germany result and reaction as the Lionesses win after Chloe Kelly goal
England beat Germany 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final on Sunday to claim their first ever major title in front of a record crowd on home soil.England forward Ella Toone opened the scoring in the 62nd minute with a beautiful chipped finish, moments after coming on as a substitute. However, that was cancelled out by Germany’s Lina Magull who fired in an equaliser from close range 17 minutes later.The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes to take it into extra time. The sides could not be separated until 110th minute when England forward Chloe Kelly reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner and poked in the winner.Follow all the latest Euro 2022 final reaction
Proud captain Williamson vows to lap up England’s Euros triumph and calls on fans to go to WSL games
LEAH WILLIAMSON hailed England’s historic Women’s Euros trophy win on home soil as the proudest moment of her life. The ecstatic skipper urged more fans to turn up at WSL games next season following her side’s dramatic 2-1 defeat of Germany. Ella Toone’s classy chip and a...
England beats Germany in European Championship final
Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal in extra time to lift England to a 2-1 win over Germany in the European Championship on Sunday in London.
