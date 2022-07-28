Man dies in motorcycle wreck in Wilmington

foxwilmington.com
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WECT
Beaverdam man arrested after shooting at Columbus Co. patrol from a camper
BEAVERDAM, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit responded to a domestic call on July 31 at the 3500 block of Beaverdam Road, where Brandon Delane Nobles, 33, shot at the officers from a camper after they attempted to speak with him. North Carolina Highway Patrol,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police charge felon with gun and marijuana possession
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have charged a Leland man after a traffic stop Sunday morning. WPD officers stopped 33-year-old Kenneth Robertson around 3:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Princess Drive. Police searched the car and found a gun and marijuana. Robertson was arrested and charged...
WECT
One injured in downtown Wilmington shooting, police investigating
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning. The Wilmington Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of North 2nd and Princess Streets Saturday around 1:18 a.m. in response to a shots fired call. Officers found a man on the...
WECT
Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is investigating a shooting death at a home on Night Harbor Drive. According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the home on the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive just before 4 a.m. Sunday. They found a person suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington police asking public for help after man shot
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- The Wilmington Police Department is asking the public for any information connected to a man shot over the weekend. At about 1:18 a.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the intersection of North 2nd and Princess street a man with a...
WECT
Columbus County investigating EMS chief’s alleged racist comments
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - As more details come to light on offensive comments an EMS chief made at a Mexican restaurant, Columbus County leaders have launched an investigation into the incident. Shannon Worrell is a chief of Lake Waccamaw Fire & Rescue Auxiliary. Just over a week ago, he and...
NC woman nabbed on drug, gun charges after raid at her home, deputies say
The woman, a convicted felon, had meth and marijuana in the home -- along with a gun --which she was not allowed to have as a felon, deputies said.
WCNC
Virginia father drives to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, then shoots him to death, deputies say
HUBERT, N.C. — An Alexandria man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight, according to authorities in eastern North Carolina. The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders found Jared Musgrove suffering from...
WECT
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in crime spree
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 1, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in relation to a June crime spree in Riegelwood. Per official report, 50-year-old Curtis Wayne Cruse of Delco was arrested and charged with the following:. Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property. Felony Obtaining Property by...
columbuscountynews.com
One Hurt in Morning Fire
One woman was burned in an early morning housefire in Whiteville this morning (Sunday). Whiteville Fire Marshal Hal Lowder said three people lived in the home in the 100 block of Sellers Street. The injured woman awoke to find her bedroom on fire, and was helped out of the home by one of the other residents, he said. The two firefighters on duty at the fire station arrived about the same time.
nrcolumbus.com
Arrests made in Whiteville business break-ins
Breaking and entering and larcenies reported at Walgreens Pharmacy and Family Dollar in Whiteville on Wednesday led to two arrests later that day. The Walgreens break-in was reported at 12:13 a.m., and seven packs of cigarettes were allegedly taken. No incident report was released for a Family Dollar break-in on July 27.
WECT
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure for portion of Middle Sound Loop Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A lane of Middle Sound Loop Road at the roundabout is closed for an emergency sewer repair Monday, Aug. 1, according to CFPUA. The eastbound lane in the 500 block of Middle Sound Loop Road - at the second exit of the roundabout - is closed to traffic. Officials are asking drivers to detour around the closure using the first roundabout exit onto Middle Sound Loop Road.
Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago. Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the […]
nrcolumbus.com
Domestic call leads to standoff in Beaverdam
What started as a domestic call around midnight resulted in a standoff with law enforcement early Monday morning in Beaverdam. After the caller in the domestic issue left the home on Beaverdam Road, the suspect, Brandon Nobles, fired shots from the property, according to Chief Deputy Aaron Herring of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Person dies following motorcycle crash along Market Street
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Around 12:26 am this morning, the Wilmington Police Department responded to a single motorcycle crash in the 5900 block of Market Street. When they arrived, officers say they located a male driver who unfortunately died at the scene from injuries sustained during the wreck. The...
CBS News
Nephew, uncle facing OUI, drug charges after truck crashes into Wilmington home
Court documents said the driver had alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl in his system. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.
WECT
Crews extinguish fire at abandoned Brunswick County house
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews in Brunswick County responded to a fire at an abandoned house located near Blackwell A.M.E. Zion Church at around 4 a.m. on Friday, July 29. Per fire crews on the scene, nobody was injured by the fire, and the fire has been extinguished as of 5 a.m. We don’t have any word yet on what caused the fire.
WECT
Car stolen from gas station recovered three blocks away
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A stolen car was recovered by police three blocks away from the gas station it was stolen from. Per the Wilmington Police Department, the car had been left running at the Family Fare Convenience Store and gas station on 3rd Street in the evening on Thursday, July 28.
WECT
Wilmington man arrested for trafficking meth and possession of firearm charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Wilmington was sentenced on July 29 to 113 months in prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm as a Felon. During an investigation between June 9 and September 24 of 2020, 36-year-old Terrance Fred Tracy Jr. was revealed to have distributed more than 600 grams of methamphetamine.
