Stolen ATV in Stearns County; Hit and Run in St. Cloud

A Stolen Bike and Cordless Saw In St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary where a 2005 gray and white Ego motorized bicycle was taken from a locked garage. St. Cloud Police is also reporting a burglary on the 200 block of 5th Avenue South where a Dewalt cordless circular saw with "RTL" written on the side was taken from a construction site.
Four injured in Highway 60 crash
Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 60 west of Butterfield Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge pickup was eastbound on Highway 60 when it went off the roadway and rolled onto its side. The driver of the pickup, 17-year-old Tokala Timothy Decory, of Mounds...
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota
Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
Sartell Police Holding Car Seat Check Clinic
SARTELL -- Is your child's car seat or booster seat installed correctly?. The Sartell police department is holding a Car Seat Check Up event on August 10th at the Sartell Public Safety Facility. Officers will check all types of seats designed for newborns to kids who have graduated to a...
Buffalo man charged with murdering his father in rural Minnesota cabin
A note discovered alongside a man found shot dead in his rural Aitkin County cabin last week seemingly tells of the father's suspicions that his sons were stealing from him. The note, detailed by prosecutors in charges filed Friday, indicated 62-year-old Daniel Bzdok planned to go to the police with the information and wanted to obtain a restraining order.
More than a dozen train cars derail in northern Minnesota
More than a dozen rail cars derailed in St. Louis County Saturday evening. According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment happened at about 7:47 p.m. The Canadian National Railway reported that it happened about seven miles north of Cook. Deputies said the train was northbound with 123 rail cars...
Buffalo MN man charged with murdering father in Aitkin County cabin
A 24-year-old man was charged with the murder of his father after he was found dead inside their Aitkin County cabin. Ronald Bzdok, 24, was charged with second-degree murder after law enforcement found his father, Daniel Bzdok, 62, on Wednesday with a single gunshot wound to the back of his head, according to the criminal complaint.
Sheriff: Teen flees officers at 120+ mph, crashes into two cars
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The sheriff's department says a teenage suspect is in custody after they fled officers and crashed into two cars while going over 120 mph in St. Paul.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Department says a deputy found a car with no license plates on Friday evening. The deputy followed the car but the suspect began to flee at 120 mph along Maryland Avenue.Officers tried to apply stop sticks, but the suspect went over a hill on Barclay street and hit the back of another car. That collision launched the victim's car into a front yard. Then, the suspect crashed into another car, at which time it came to a stop.The crashes injured two other drivers, the sheriff's office said on Saturday afternoon. The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, had a gun with him, the sheriff's office says. He has a previous criminal history and was unconscious, but breathing at the scene. He was taken to the hospital.
14 rail cars derail north of Cook, Minnesota
COOK, Minn. -- Officials in St. Louis County say more than a dozen rail cars derailed north of Cook, Minnesota Saturday evening.According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment was reported by Canadian National Railway around 7:47 p.m., about 7 miles north of Cook. A train was traveling northbound with 123 rail cars when 14 of those rail cars - near the rear of the train - derailed. Some tipped over on their sides. The sheriff's office says there are no reported injuries, leaks or spills at this time. However, since some of the derailed cars contain hazardous materials, an emergency management team from the county responded. The location of the derailment was in a non-residential swampy area.
One Hurt, One Cited in Stearns County Crash
HOLDING TOWNSHIP -- One person was hurt and another was cited after a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Friday morning. The sheriff's office says it happened at around 6:20 a.m. in Holding Township. An SUV driven by Scott DeZurik was going east on 395th Street when deputies say a car...
Man’s Body Pulled from Minnesota Lake
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered the body of a St. Paul man from Lake Como Thursday morning. A news release says the sheriff’s office responded to a check welfare call at Como Regional Park around 2:30 Wednesday morning. Deputies, St. Paul Police Officers, St. Paul Firefighters and the Ramsey County Dive Team searched the area and recovered the 31-year-old man’s body shortly after 7a.m. Thursday.
Woman identified in fatal crash with garbage truck in west central Minnesota
(Raymond, MN) -- The woman killed in a crash with a garbage truck in Kandiyohi County is identified as 56-year-old Nicolassa Bernabe-Lopez of Willmar. Sheriff’s deputies say Bernabe-Lopez was driving her mini-van Tuesday near Raymond when she collided with the garbage truck. The driver from Atwater was treated for minor injuries.
Get a $50 Tattoo For a Good Cause in St. Cloud Sept. 17th
Get some fresh ink in St. Cloud and help a good cause in the process with Fresh Skin Tattoos in Downtown. Fresh Skin is hosting "Get Tattooed for a Cause" on Saturday September 17th starting at 10 AM:. Get a $50 tattoo in support of a good cause. A portion...
Police: Man Found Dead In Yard In North St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police say a man was found dead in a yard early Wednesday morning. Authorities responded to the 800 block of 8th Avenue North at around 5:00 a.m. on a report of an unresponsive man found lying on the grass. First responders arrived and determined the...
After witnessing "horrific" crash, surgeon rushes to help driver pinned behind semi
MINNEAPOLIS -- It was supposed to be a day for Dr. Ryan Fey to relax. The Hennepin Healthcare trauma surgeon got out of the operating room early on July 20, so he drove out west of the Twin Cities to his farmland. He planned to check on his bees. But has he was passing through Rockford on Highway 55, he witnessed a serious crash. A pickup truck slammed into the back of a semi carrying telephone poles. The wooden beams smashed through the truck's cab, pinning the driver inside. "I was the car right behind 'em," Fey said. The doctor...
Body recovered from Como Lake in St. Paul
Authorities in St. Paul recovered a body from Como Lake early Thursday morning. According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, the body is believed to be that of a 31-year-old St. Paul man. Deputies responded to a welfare check at the Como Regional Park around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according...
Buffalo, MN Man in Custody After His Father Found Fatally Shot
(WCCO/AITKIN, Minn. – A Buffalo, Minnesota man is in custody in connection to the shooting death of his father, who was found dead inside his northern Minnesota cabin. The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office says the 62-year-old father, also from Buffalo, was reported missing on July 26 after he hadn’t been heard from in three days.
Man Charged in South St. Cloud Shooting
ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have arrested and charged at least one man in a south St. Cloud shooting earlier this month that injured four people. Court records show 26-year-old Bryant Garth II is one of three people who fired multiple gunshots into a crowd of people near the intersection of 11th Avenue South and 6th Street South on July 6th.
Zebra Mussels Found in a Popular Stearns County Lake
PAYNESVILLE -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that another Stearns County lake has zebra mussels. The invasive species was found in Lake Koronis near Paynesville. On July 8th, a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook and reported it to the DNR. Aquatic invasive...
