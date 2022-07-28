The Little Things Play Café Opening Soon In St. Joseph

k1025.com
Introducing Hammerschläging: The Most Michigan Game Ever Created
Over the weekend we discovered a game that may be the most Michigan thing you've ever heard of before. The game is called Hammerschlagin', which roughly translates from German to English as "Hammer-Blow." The game was actually introduced to a group of us by local musician Jake Simmons at a BBQ while watching wrestling. Apparently, while they were up north they met some backwoods boys from Michigan who told them how to play and then commenced to show them The rules are pretty simple.
Missing Missouri Cat Hitchhiked 500 Miles to West Michigan
This cat is lucky to be alive and even luckier to be reunited with its humans. Oscar Bob is feline fine after a hazardous 500-mile trip from Missouri to Michigan. The couple that found Oscar Bob went above and beyond to help the cat they found on their property here in West Michigan. First, they took the adorable kitty to the Humane Society of West Michigan to see if it had been microchipped. The result was a good news / bad news situation. The good news: Oscar Bob was in fact microchipped. The bad news? The kitty was from Cape Girardeau, a small town in Southeast Missouri. The cat nabbed itself a ride in a scary way according to the Humane Society of West Michigan,
All Hail the Self-Serve Beer Wall at Gun Lake
Michigan recently made it legal for patrons to serve their own alcohol in restaurants - obviously within the rules of the establishment they're in. You can't just go be hind the bar anywhere and pour a drink... they have to allow you to do it. BUT, there was a place...
3 Terrific Times Michigan Played into a ‘Seinfeld’ Episode
Fans of TV sitcoms are generally separated into two camps: the ones who think Seinfeld is quite probably the best comedy of all time, and then the ones who just don't get it. For those who do, it's easy to spend hours binging season after season, laughing until your sides just can't take anymore.
Michigan Woman Returns Guitar to Billy Corgan After 27 Years
The story of how Smashing Pumpkins founder Billy Corgan was reunited with his favorite guitar 27 years after it was stolen is amazing. Back in June of 1992, the Smashing Pumpkins were playing a show at St. Andrews Hall in Detroit when Billy Corgan's favorite guitar a '74 Fender Stratocaster was stolen. On a youtube video posted by the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan explained that a friend of the band who was serving as a roadie for that show approached Corgan and said, "somebody just walked off with your guitar." Corgan went to the police and offered a $10,000 reward for the return of the guitar. Lots of leads came in. But nothing panned out. A couple of months later they upped the reward to $20,000 for the return of his favorite guitar, no questions asked. Still, no luck.
Yes, This House is Stunning. But, $2 Million to Live in Ohio?
Admittedly, this Ohio home is gorgeous. But...it's Ohio. Located at 26281 W River Road in Perrysburg, this spacious property is listed for a whopping $1,899,999. The home sits on close to 27 acres of land bordering the Maumee River. While the design is listed as Midcentury, there's definitely a modern/cottage...
Young Mother Allegedly Fat-Shamed at Cedar Point Goes Viral
A young Ohio woman is going viral on TikTok with her claims that she was fat-shamed and humiliated at Cedar Point. Raegan is a new mother that lives in Northwest Ohio. At the young age of 23 years old, she just had her first child a little over a year ago. In her viral video, Raegan explains that not only is she just over a year postpartum but she is also dealing with health issues that are causing a rapid weight gain that is out of her control. She goes on to explain how she already feels an incredible amount of shame revolving around her current weight. This past weekend was the first time Raegan and her husband have taken a little "day date" since the birth of their child. Cedar Point seemed like a no-brainer. It was fun until it wasn't. Raegan explains in the videos below how she feels she was fat-shamed by a couple of employees of Cedar Point which left her feeling embarrassed and ashamed in front of a bunch of strangers.
Best Hairstylists in Southwest Michigan 2022
We're looking for the best hairstylists from South Haven to Marshall and all places in between. Nominate your favorite now. In my opinion, there are fewer people I show more loyalty to than the person that cuts and style my hair. So, let's take a minute and show our favorite hairstylists some much-deserved love by nominating them below.
First Shipping Vessel Built on Great Lakes in 35 Years is Launched on Lake Michigan
Sailing the Great Lakes, you'll see a number of bulk carrier vessels. In fact, I follow one account on TikTok chronicling life shipping on the Great Lakes. But the majority of those ships you see were built no later than the 1980s. That changed this week with the launch of...
Moove Over, Another Cow Spotted Loose on US 131 Near Wayland, Dorr
Time to dust off all the bad cow puns (and a couple of beer ones, too, as you'll see), with another cow spotted (see, Spotted Cow is Wisconsin's favorite craft beer) on US 131, somewhere between Dorr and and the Gun Lake Casino, with authorities and animal control officials seen along the highway. Judging by a video posted on Facebook, it appears the cow was safely apprehended and no one was hurt.
Michigan Doesn’t Have a State Dinosaur, But There Are Still Plenty Of Prehistoric Creatures To Explore
Ever since the first Jurassic Park movie came out in 1993, the interest in dinosaurs has skyrocketed. Ask anyone who was a kid when that movie came out, "What's your favorite dinosaur?" And guarantee they'll have an answer. (Ankylosaurus, in case you were wondering.) With the new "Jurassic World: Dominion"...
West Michigan’s Last Remaining Boston Market Has Closed
Another chain restaurant in west Michigan has shuttered its doors for good. Without warning the Boston Market location in Holland abruptly closed for business, according to the Holland Sentinel. I must admit the only reason I even knew there was a Boston Market location there in the first place is...
Only Days Remaining To Own Part of the Mackinac Bridge
This seems... odd. But owning even just a small piece of something so iconic to the state does sound pretty cool. You can actually own a piece of the Mackinac Bridge, but there's only a few days left to get in on the auctions. Over the years, the Mighty Mac...
Mega Millions Jackpot Tops $1 Billion; Last Billion Dollar Winning Ticket Was From Michigan
The last time Mega Millions was over $1 billion was in 2021 - January 22nd to be exact. And while most of us don't remember where we were when those winning numbers were drawn, one person in Michigan certainly does... Because the last winner of $1 Billion from the Mega...
International Wine and Food TV Show Shooting in Northern Michigan This Week
The wine and food of northern Michigan are being highlighted on an international television show!. A Norwegian based production company is Up North this week shooting "Wine First" in Traverse City. On "Wine First" two sommeliers join a food writer to evaluate wines of a particular region and find fresh local ingredients for a dish to pair with the wines.
Ohio Tik Tok Family Turns the “Awkward” into Funny
If you know who "Uploads_of_Fun" are on Tik Tok, then you know what this is about. If you're unfamiliar with them, well... welcome to one of the most cringy, yet hilarious channels I've ever found on the app. Introducing this Family of Four, originally from Cleveland, who let their kids...
At Least 7 Weird, Tragic, & Wonderful Docu-Films About Michigan
Recently, it was announced that a documentary about Boblo Boats will be hitting Detroit area theaters later this year. The movie, Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale, is set to hit the big screen in September of this year (2022) according to detroitnews.com. The movie will cover the history of the Detroit area amusement park, the ferries that took people to that park, the ongoing effort to preserve those ferries, and it will even cover the story of Sarah Elizabeth Ray. In 1945, Ray, a civil rights pioneer, pushed for the integration of the ferries after she faced discrimination on one of the boats.
How Many of Michigan’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?
I recently saw a meme on Facebook that listed many tourist attractions in the United States. The object was to see how many you had visited... The most shocking statistic was that the average American had only visited five places on the list. I thought it would be fun to...
Why Every Michigander Should Visit Mackinaw City
Mackinaw City is one of my favorite destinations in Michigan and there are many reasons as to why. One of the them is the Mackinac Bridge. There is not a better sight to see in Michigan than the historic Mackinac Bridge. As you're driving north on I-75 and you are...
Evidently, Rock Stacking is a Big ‘No No’ in Michigan. Here’s Why
Rock stacking, also called rock balancing, has been around since prehistoric times. They often marked burial grounds or served as shrines. And, thanks to social media, it's been an internet trend for at least a few years. If you're unfamiliar with the practice, it looks something like this:. While rock...
