TX Couple Kidnap Woman, Steal Money, Go Shopping, Then Let Her Go

Police: Woman assaulted near downtown bus stop, search for suspect underway
University of Texas at Austin Police said on Monday just after 2:30 a.m., a woman flagged down officers and told them she was assaulted by a man in the 1500 block of Trinity Street. That's near East 15th Street.
dailytrib.com
Dog killings worry Bertram residents
At least three dogs have been shot, killed, and dumped within a mile of each other near Bertram on FM 1174 since July 18. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the killings due to their close proximity and brutal nature. The remains of a dog that had been...
CBS Austin
Police identify man killed in North Austin I-35 crash with 18-wheeler
Police have identified the man who was killed on Friday after his vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler in North Austin. It happened at around 4:55 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 near the Wells Branch Parkway intersection. The Austin Police Department said 46-year-old Anthony McGruder was driving northbound when...
fox44news.com
Arrest made in Killeen ‘incidental’ drug raid
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police detectives have tracked down a man and made an arrest in connection with a drug raid last June which was incidental to a completely separate call. It was about 2:00 p.m. on June 28 that Killeen officers were sent to the 4500...
Austin Police: Missing 25-year-old woman last seen in east Austin
The Austin Police Department is looking for a missing 25-year-old woman last seen near east Austin.
fox44news.com
Belton man accused of shooting his own son
Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – Belton Police report a 57-year-old man has been accused of shooting his own son during an argument on Friday night. Farley Curtis Durrett was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A Belton Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of De Leon Circle around 8:15 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. There they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
2 accused of injuring family member left tied up in hot garage for 4 days
Official reports said the person was tied up and locked in a hot garage for multiple days with little food and water.
mycanyonlake.com
Body of Spring Branch Woman Who Disappeared July 19 Discovered Friday Near the RV Where She Lived
The stepmother of 45-year-old Shana Alison DiMambro, who disappeared from her RV home in Spring Branch July 19, today confirmed that a body discovered Friday in the 200 block of Mitchell Dr. is her stepdaughter’s. Vickie Dimambro said next-of-kin have been notified. DiMambro’s body was discovered just yards away...
Juvenile Male Dead In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
The Round Rock Police Department is currently investigating a multi-vehicle accident that took place at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard on Sunday.
First hearing with new judge for 4 APD officer indictment cases
Four Austin Police Department officers associated with the use-of-force cases in the May 2020 protests are scheduled to appear in court this Monday for the first time in months.
fourpointsnews.com
Rescuers find body of missing swimmer but cannot resuscitate ￼
An adult died in Lake Travis after bystanders shared they were unable to locate a swimmer who went under water and did not resurface, according to a tweet by ATCEMS. First responders were called to a water rescue at 6200 Bob Wentz Park Rd. just before 2 p.m. on July 20.
Vehicle thefts are up in Austin. Why police say the heat isn’t helping
According to data from APD, car thefts have been increasing each year for at least the past five years. This year, Austin has had more car thefts each month compared to that month in the previous year.
Pflugerville man killed 11-year-old family member, police said
When police arrived in the 18000 block of Friendship Hill Drive, they said the suspect was outside the home and told them he was having a "Bi-Polar episode" and had hurt the girl, according to the affidavit.
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Killeen indecent exposure case
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Special Victims Unit needs your help identifying a suspect in a case of Indecent Exposure. Killeen PD said on social media Friday afternoon that it has received multiple reports in reference to a man exposing himself around town. In one instance, a citizen was able to get a photograph of the man.
Hays CISD families can receive back-to-school assistance through the Hays CISD Clothes Closet and HaysHope2Go
KYLE, Texas — Picking out a first-day-of-school outfit is a big deal for second-graders like Jaelah Smith. “I get new clothes, and some of my clothes are tight,” said Jaelah about why she was happy to be at the Hays CISD Clothes Closet, picking out new clothes. “I...
Psychiatrist says Sandy Hook parents fear for their lives
AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — The parents of a Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim live with a complex form of post-traumatic stress disorder and a constant fear that followers of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will kill them, a psychiatrist testified Monday at Jones' defamation trial. Neil Heslin...
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Round Rock. Round Rock Police Department responded to a wreck involving two vehicles and one pedestrian at the intersection of Louis Henna Blvd and La Frontera Blvd around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. Police...
Austin Police reports more than $500K lost to ‘jugging’
APD said it is investigating 61 jugging cases from Jan. 1 to July 26.
fox26houston.com
University of Texas Tower Shooting: 2022 marks 56 years
AUSTIN, Texas - August 1, 2022 marks 56 years since the warm Austin morning when just before noon 25-year-old engineering student and former marine Charles Whitman took an elevator to the top of The University of Texas Tower and killed 16 people including an unborn child, and injured 31 others in the span of 96 minutes.
Body, car pulled from pond in Georgetown following crash, officials say
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body and a vehicle in a pond. The sheriff's office told KVUE that an elderly man was found in Teravista Lake Pond in Georgetown. A KVUE team was on the scene when crews pulled the car out of the water.
