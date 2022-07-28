ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

TX Couple Kidnap Woman, Steal Money, Go Shopping, Then Let Her Go

By Ingra
KIXS FM 108
KIXS FM 108
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kixs.com

Comments / 4

Related
dailytrib.com

Dog killings worry Bertram residents

At least three dogs have been shot, killed, and dumped within a mile of each other near Bertram on FM 1174 since July 18. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the killings due to their close proximity and brutal nature. The remains of a dog that had been...
BERTRAM, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify man killed in North Austin I-35 crash with 18-wheeler

Police have identified the man who was killed on Friday after his vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler in North Austin. It happened at around 4:55 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 near the Wells Branch Parkway intersection. The Austin Police Department said 46-year-old Anthony McGruder was driving northbound when...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Arrest made in Killeen ‘incidental’ drug raid

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police detectives have tracked down a man and made an arrest in connection with a drug raid last June which was incidental to a completely separate call. It was about 2:00 p.m. on June 28 that Killeen officers were sent to the 4500...
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
fox44news.com

Belton man accused of shooting his own son

Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – Belton Police report a 57-year-old man has been accused of shooting his own son during an argument on Friday night. Farley Curtis Durrett was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A Belton Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of De Leon Circle around 8:15 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. There they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
BELTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Let Her Go#Shopping Spree#Kidnap#Tx Couple Kidnap Woman#The Austin Police Dept
fourpointsnews.com

Rescuers find body of missing swimmer but cannot resuscitate ￼

An adult died in Lake Travis after bystanders shared they were unable to locate a swimmer who went under water and did not resurface, according to a tweet by ATCEMS. First responders were called to a water rescue at 6200 Bob Wentz Park Rd. just before 2 p.m. on July 20.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Killeen indecent exposure case

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Special Victims Unit needs your help identifying a suspect in a case of Indecent Exposure. Killeen PD said on social media Friday afternoon that it has received multiple reports in reference to a man exposing himself around town. In one instance, a citizen was able to get a photograph of the man.
KILLEEN, TX
960 The Ref

Psychiatrist says Sandy Hook parents fear for their lives

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — The parents of a Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim live with a complex form of post-traumatic stress disorder and a constant fear that followers of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will kill them, a psychiatrist testified Monday at Jones' defamation trial. Neil Heslin...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Round Rock. Round Rock Police Department responded to a wreck involving two vehicles and one pedestrian at the intersection of Louis Henna Blvd and La Frontera Blvd around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. Police...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox26houston.com

University of Texas Tower Shooting: 2022 marks 56 years

AUSTIN, Texas - August 1, 2022 marks 56 years since the warm Austin morning when just before noon 25-year-old engineering student and former marine Charles Whitman took an elevator to the top of The University of Texas Tower and killed 16 people including an unborn child, and injured 31 others in the span of 96 minutes.
AUSTIN, TX
KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT

KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kixs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy