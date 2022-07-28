The Feral, Unearthly Terror of Nope’s Gordy The Chimp

If there’s one thing skin care lovers know for certain, it’s that the sun is not your skin’s friend. In fact, wearing SPF daily (and using enough sunscreen) is recommended to avoid UV damage to your skin which can result in wrinkles, discoloration, and even skin cancer. But however well-educated we are about sun protection, it’s hard to resist that summery, sun-kissed look. But luckily, with makeup there’s a way to look like you hit the beach without the damage. That’s where blush comes in. “Sunburn blush” has been trending on TikTok all summer, inspiring many tutorials, for those who want to jump on the bandwagon. But if you needed a push to try out the blush trend, Billie Eilish just approved the look on her Instagram.

