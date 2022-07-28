The Feral, Unearthly Terror of Nope’s Gordy The Chimp

www.nylon.com
Marilyn Monroe estate issues statement after Netflix’s Blonde accused of ‘exploiting’ Hollywood icon
Marilyn Monroe’s estate has defended Ana De Armas’s casting as the Hollywood icon in Netflix’s forthcoming Blonde. Fan reactions to the trailer for the film – released on 28 July – were critical, with many complaining about Spanish-Cuban actor De Armas’s accent in the scenes shown. “Am I the only one not surprised that Ana De Armas sounds bad in the Blonde trailer?” one person wrote. “Her accent is very heavy, it was going to take a lot for her to convincingly sound like Marilyn.”Another person wrote: “I think Ana De Armas is a fantastic actress and looks...
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
NYLON
Beyoncé Removes Ableist Lyric From 'Renaissance' Following Backlash
Just over a month after Lizzo removed the word “spaz” from her song “Grrrls” following an online backlash, Beyoncé is doing the same. On her seventh studio album, Renaissance, which dropped on July 29, Beyoncé’s song “Heated” includes the lines: “Spazzin’ on that ass, spazz on that ass.” Listeners immediately reacted on social media, calling “spaz” an ableist slur and expressing their disappointment and outrage over its use by Beyoncé.
NYLON
Dolly Alderton's First 'Everything I Know About Love' Trailer Is Here
In Everything I Know About Love, the bestselling memoir by British author Dolly Alderton, four friends in their early twenties find that navigating those first fresh years of adulthood is more complicated than they could’ve expected. The novel’s television adaptation hits Peacock this month, and the first trailer for the series is now officially here.
NYLON
Billie Eilish Takes On TikTok’s Sunburn Blush Trend
If there’s one thing skin care lovers know for certain, it’s that the sun is not your skin’s friend. In fact, wearing SPF daily (and using enough sunscreen) is recommended to avoid UV damage to your skin which can result in wrinkles, discoloration, and even skin cancer. But however well-educated we are about sun protection, it’s hard to resist that summery, sun-kissed look. But luckily, with makeup there’s a way to look like you hit the beach without the damage. That’s where blush comes in. “Sunburn blush” has been trending on TikTok all summer, inspiring many tutorials, for those who want to jump on the bandwagon. But if you needed a push to try out the blush trend, Billie Eilish just approved the look on her Instagram.
NYLON
Sofia Dobrushin's "Codependency" Tackles Our Obsession With Self-Diagnoses
In Sofia Dobrushin’s “Codependency,” being codependent isn’t a pathological personality flaw but a rallying cry. The Brooklyn-based actor, director, and musical comedian’s ballad, which premieres on NYLON today, is as smart and original as it is catchy, taking the stack of self-help books we have sitting on our nightstands and building something useful out of them; in this case, a song that celebrates our messy, often ridiculous humanity.
NYLON
Drake Got Nelly Furtado To Sing "I'm Like A Bird" At OVO Fest
Drake is nothing if not loyal to his hometown, and at a recent show for his OVO Presents All-Canadian North Stars event in Toronto, the rapper brought out Canadian royalty Nelly Furtado for a rare appearance. The beloved singer, who hadn’t performed live in nearly five years, first surprised the...
