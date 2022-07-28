Popular nail salon wrecked in fire Saturday

www.qchron.com
People
Law & Order Crew Member Killed Near Set Identified as Father of 6: 'Heart of So Many Lives'
A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member who was shot dead this week in Brooklyn, New York leaves behind six children. Johnny Alberto Pizarro II, 31, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting near the NBC show's set on Tuesday, as Chrissy Grigoropoulos, Esq., an attorney for his estate, launched a GoFundMe page to help support his family and cover funeral expenses.
People
2 Dead, Including 7-Year-Old Boy, in Hudson River Boating Accident: 'Tragic Day for New Yorkers'
Two people, including a 7-year-old boy, are confirmed to have died after their pleasure boat capsized on the Hudson River in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday. Eleven other members of the same family from Colombia were also injured in the tragic incident on Manhattan's West Side, ABC News reported Wednesday. Julian...
‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Shot & Killed While Filming In Brooklyn
A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on July 19 while on set in Brooklyn, New York. “This morning. Tuesday, July 18 at 5:15 AM, [a] man — who police later learned was Johnny Pizarro, 34, from Queens — was parked in front of 229 North Henry Street in Brooklyn when he was shot in the head and in the neck,” a NYPD public information officer confirmed to HollywoodLife. “EMS transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. At the time he was doing no parking enforcement and we were told it was for the show Law & Order.” They added that there are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made, and it is an ongoing investigation. Other outlets have reported the victim as being 31 years old.
Complex
Man Sleeping on Coney Island Beach Hit and Killed by NYC Parks Department Cleaning Truck
A man believed to have been asleep on the beach at Coney Island was hit and killed by a man driving a New York City Parks Department vehicle on Monday. Per a report on Tuesday from CBS News, the truck in question was finishing up a cleaning of the beach area when the driver “didn’t see the man” and ran him over, killing him. The incident is said to have occurred just before 3 a.m. local time on Monday at Stillwell Avenue near Riegelmann Boardwalk, with the man—who, at the time of this writing, has not been named or otherwise identified in subsequent reports—ultimately being pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
BET
Brooklyn Pastor And His Wife Robbed At Gunpoint Of At Least $400K In Jewelry During Service
The NYPD confirmed that three armed suspects seen on video robbed a Brooklyn pastor and his wife of at least $400,000 worth of jewelry during a Sunday (July 24) service, The New York Daily News reports. Authorities say Bishop Lamor Whitehead of Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry was preaching at...
‘Law & Order’ crew member fatally shot on set in NYC
NEW YORK — A crew member from “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in a Brooklyn neighborhood where the series was being filmed. Johnny Pizarro, 31, was shot multiple times in the neck and face around 5:15 a.m., according to WNBC.
Six-year-old boy with autism in New York drowns after wandering into a pond
A six-year-old boy with autism has drowned after wandering away near the Washington County Fairgrounds in upstate New York. Police are investigating the death of Onnex Thompson-Hall, who slipped away from his caregivers on Sunday and was later found drowned in a pond near his home.The child was barefoot and wearing on his diaper at the time of the incident, according to the Times Union. New York State Police said the drowning appears accidental but the agency is launching an investigation regardless. The boy was reportedly enrolled in the Crossroads Centre for Children in Schenectady. The group mourned for the...
Man Caught On Camera Hitting Woman Walking Down Park Avenue In New York City
Surveillance cameras caught a man hitting a 27-year-old woman on the head unprovoked as she walked down the street in New York City on July 14, according to CBS News. The woman was walking down Park Avenue on the Upper East Side near East 81st Street in Manhattan around 6 a.m. when a man walking in the opposite direction raised his arm and brought his fist down on her head. The man reportedly had an object in his hand as he attacked the woman and ran off after the unprovoked attack.
Two dead after boat overturns on Hudson River, police say
NEW YORK — Two people, including a 7-year-old boy, died after a boat capsized on the Hudson River, the New York Police Department said. Julian Vasquez, 7, and Lindelia Vasquez, 47, both became trapped underneath the boat, police said. The pair were unresponsive when first responders pulled them from the water and were pronounced dead, NYPD Assistant Chief James McCarthy told reporters during a press briefing Tuesday evening.
NYPD: Man on bike snatching cellphones from women around Manhattan
NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man accused of riding a bicycle and snatching cellphones right out of women's hands in Manhattan.He has struck at least five times, according to investigators.Each time, they said, he approached a woman from behind, grabbed her cellphone and rode away.The latest incidents happened on July 24, when police said he robbed two women.Surveillance video shows the man riding a bicycle with a red Grubhub bag attached.Police say the victims ages range from 21 to 32.No injuries were reported.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
