Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills is partnering with the Queens Jewish Community Council Aug. 10 for a community anti-crime program. Starting at 6:45 p.m. at Young Israel, which is at 70-05 150 St., attendees will hear from Officer John Hoffmann, the 107th Precinct’s crime prevention officer, on “ways for protect yourself and others from crimes against people and property.”

QUEENS, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO