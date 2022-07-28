ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cam Taylor-Britt, already looking like a breakout, excited to INT Joe Burrow

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt has a chance to win at least rotational starting snaps on the boundary alongside Eli Apple this season.

And let’s just say he’s making the most of his opportunity.

CTB looked like a breakout on the first day of camp, showing off that athleticism and coverage ability near the sideline that had the Bengals racing to trade up and make sure they drafted him.

And it’s not just strictly on the field where CTB impresses, either. Already nicknamed “The Energizer Bunny” by teammates, CTB joked in the locker room that he can’t wait to pick off Joe Burrow.

“He’s not here right now? I’m ready to pick him off and hand him the ball,” Taylor Britt said, as captured in the footage from Jeremy Rauch of Fox 19:

Rest assured there are normal highlights too:

It’s going to be a long summer and CTB has a long ways to go in order to see a sizeable role in the defense. But so far? He’s pacing like one of the camp’s biggest breakouts.

