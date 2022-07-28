Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Woman

townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Lincoln area that began on Sunday morning. On July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a subject lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered an unknown male subject deceased at this location. The male subject has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Brief chase in Dover ends with arrest
Dover Police are charging an 18-year-old man after a brief car chase. Police were called to the area of Lexington Place and Nicholas Drive shortly after midnight Monday morning for several people being loud. While officers were breaking things up, they say Jemeire Perry tried to drive off - nearly...
WBOC
Electrical Malfunction Sparks Salisbury House Fire
SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities say a failure of an electrical circuit is to blame for an early Monday morning fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars to a Salisbury home. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after midnight at a two-story home located at 26926 Shetland Court.
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Milton on Saturday morning. On July 30, 2022, at approximately 7:04 a.m., a silver 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Milton Ellendale Highway approaching the intersection at Mulberry Street. At the same time, a gray 2016 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling westbound on Milton Ellendale Highway approaching the same intersection. The Colorado began turning left onto southbound Mulberry Street and entered the path of travel of the Corolla. As a result, the front left of the Chevrolet struck the left side of the Toyota in the intersection. This caused both vehicles to rotate counterclockwise, with the Corolla coming to rest in a grassy area off the south edge of the roadway and the Colorado coming to rest in the eastbound lane of Milton Ellendale Highway.
Preventing Scooter Crashes on Coastal Highway Shoulder
Last Sunday’s motor scooter (moped) crash on the shoulder of Coastal Highway at Church Street outside of Rehoboth was indeed similar to the previous ones. Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell, state police spokesman, says the 18-year-old male rider was headed north along the shoulder approaching Church Street as this Mitsubishi Eclipse was turning across from the southbound side of the highway, he said.
18-year-old arrested on DUI and other charges
DOVER, Del. – An 18-year-old was arrested early Monday morning on multiple charges following a police chase. We’re told at around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of Lexington Place and Nicholas Drive for reports of several subjects being loud. Officers attempted to contact the group, at which point the subjects started getting into vehicles and attempting to leave.
Va. Woman Killed in Early Morning Milton Crash
MILTON, Del.- A Virginia woman was killed in an early morning crash in Milton. Delaware State Police say just after 7 a.m. a silver 2014 Toyota Corolla was going eastbound on Milton Ellendale Hwy. approaching the intersection at Mulberry St. At the same time a gray 2016 Chevy Colorado was going westbound approaching the intersection. The Chevy began to turn left onto Mulberry St. when it entered the path of the Toyota. The left of Chevy hit the left side of the Toyota. Both vehicles spun counterclockwise with the Toyota stopping in a grassy area just south of the edge of the highway. The Chevy stopped in the eastbound lane of the highway.
Salisbury Police to host 2022 National Night Out
SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Police Department will once again host National Night Out this Tuesday, August 2nd. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood togetherness to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. Most communities celebrate National Night Out with block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, and more.
One Killed, Another Injured in Millsboro Area Crash
MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police say one person was killed and another injured following a car crash that occurred east of Millsboro on Wednesday afternoon. Police said that shortly after 3 p.m., a 2019 Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on Mount Joy Road and approaching a moderate left curve east of Cannon Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Kia failed to negotiate the curve, and the Kia went off the south edge of Mount Joy Road and continued traveling eastbound until it struck a utility pole off the roadway. After striking the pole, the Kia overturned onto its roof and caught fire.
Something’s Brewing in Middletown
Above: Volunteer Brewing Company owners Kevin and Dawn Schatz with their Dead Poets IPA. Photo by Joe Grace. The craft beer scene is coming on strong in this burgeoning community. By Pam George. When Kevin Schatz decided to turn his passion for homebrewing into a profession, he didn’t look far...
Applications Being Accepted for 2022 Dover Citizen’s Police Academy
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is accepting applications for its 2022 citizen’s police academy. The citizen's police academy is a program that meets once a week on Tuesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. The academy will begin on Sept. 6 and end on Nov. 1. This program is designed to provide members of the Dover community with additional knowledge about their police department. It allows citizens of Dover to become more educated on Dover Police Department procedure and the pressures associated within law enforcement. The department is seeking and inviting a diverse group of people who either live in or work in the City of Dover to apply. You do not have to be a Dover citizen to attend. There is no cost to attend the citizen police academy.
Caroline Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help after fishing line tangles up, damages cruiser
CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. – The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after an incident involving fishing line. A Caroline County Sheriff’s deputy was responding to the Hunting Creek Bridge for a traffic complaint involving juveniles disrupting traffic flow across the bridge. When the deputy arrived, he was not able to find any juveniles in the area. However, as he drove across the bridge, his vehicle was ensnared in heavy duty fishing line strung across the bridge, according to law enforcement.
