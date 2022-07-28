Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Woman

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Milton on Saturday morning. On July 30, 2022, at approximately 7:04 a.m., a silver 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Milton Ellendale Highway approaching the intersection at Mulberry Street. At the same time, a gray 2016 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling westbound on Milton Ellendale Highway approaching the same intersection. The Colorado began turning left onto southbound Mulberry Street and entered the path of travel of the Corolla. As a result, the front left of the Chevrolet struck the left side of the Toyota in the intersection. This caused both vehicles to rotate counterclockwise, with the Corolla coming to rest in a grassy area off the south edge of the roadway and the Colorado coming to rest in the eastbound lane of Milton Ellendale Highway.

MILTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO