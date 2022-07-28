ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

In return to Green Bay, McCarthy’s 4th-down call goes wrong

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas’ coach, Mike McCarthy didn’t exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol’ days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal.
