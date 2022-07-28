Spartanburg County shooting suspect appears in court

www.foxcarolina.com
Related
1 dead following shooting at birthday party in Greenville
One person is dead following a shooting at a birthday party early Saturday morning in Greenville.
Spartanburg Co. man with close to 96 warrants found hiding inside sofa
A man with dozens of warrants is now in the custody of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
WYFF4.com
Couple arrested in Greenville County suspected of 2010 Wichita cold case, report says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A couple who was arrested in Greenville County over the weekend and are expected to be charged with murder in a shooting that happened more than a decade ago and a thousand miles away. Kristopher and Candace Valadez, both 32, were taken into custody on Sunday...
1 dead after shooting at birthday party in South Carolina
One person is dead following a shooting at a birthday party early Saturday morning in Greenville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville Co. officials reopen Conestee Park following search for suspect
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said Conestee Park was temporarily closed Sunday afternoon while authorities search for a wanted suspect. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:09 a.m. deputies receives a call about an endangered missing person. The person went missing from the area of West Belvede Road and […]
Woman killed in Greenville Co. collision
A woman died and another person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Greenville County Monday morning.
3 minors arrested following pursuit in Greenville
The pursuit was continued onto a dead-end street where multiple on-foot chases continued.
FOX Carolina
Conestee Park reopens after deputies find missing person in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. Deputies said the person was reported missing at 11:09 a.m. They soon learned that he was last seen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Crime down in Buncombe Co.
South Carolina's tax-free weekend starts friday. Jarvis Robertson takes a look at how the new walking bridge in Mauldin is coming along. A man accused of firing shots at Greenville Police is in jail. Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Mindful Monday: Saunas. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Taking a look...
my40.tv
One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
FOX Carolina
Deputies work with Greenville Co. Schools to host active shooter training
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) announced that they’re working with Greenville County Schools (GCS) to host active shooter training to prepare law enforcement and educators for any significant danger. During the two-day event, deputies said they’ll train with around 250 educators...
WCNC
Man kills roommate in fight in York, police say
YORK, S.C. — Police have arrested a man after they say he killed his roommate during a fight. York police were called to 12 Hill Street on Monday, July 25 in reference to two people physically fighting. Officers found two men at the scene, Ira Hayes, 61, and Thomas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trooper crashes vehicle during Spartanburg Co. chase, deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol crashed their vehicle during a Spartanburg County chase, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of passing cars on North Pine Street early Saturday morning. The trooper then saw a black […]
FOX Carolina
Man charged in officer-involved shooting
The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Tree falls on mobile home. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
FOX Carolina
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. The Greenville City Police Department said the incident happened around 7:37 a.m. Greenville City Chief of Police J. H. Thompson spoke about the incident...
FOX Carolina
Argument in Laurens County leads to death, deputies investigating
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Deputies said they responded to the situation at around 8:50 a.m. According to deputies, an argument had led to a person’s death...
FOX Carolina
Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office releases mid-year crime statistics for 2022
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office released the crime statistics from January 1 to June 20, 2022. Deputies noted that the statistics showed that property crimes decreased this year compared to the first half of 2021. In total, Breaking and Enterings were down 24%, Larceny/Thefts were down 20%, and Stolen Property was down 28%.
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway in Laurens County
The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Tree falls on mobile home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Powdersville Fire Department responded to a...
FOX Carolina
1 hurt, 1 dead after fight, shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say they are investigating after a fight and shooting led to a death on Saturday morning. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., a fight broke out inside the Good Times establishment on Liberty Lane. Police say outside shots were fired in the...
WYFF4.com
Police identify suspect who they say fired shots at a Greenville officer
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting in Greenville County involving an officer. The Greenville Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Shaw Street at the Stratham Place Apartments. Chief Howie Thompson said officers in the...
Comments / 0