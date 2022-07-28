ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Spartanburg County shooting suspect appears in court

FOX Carolina
 5 days ago
www.foxcarolina.com

County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Greenville Co. officials reopen Conestee Park following search for suspect

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said Conestee Park was temporarily closed Sunday afternoon while authorities search for a wanted suspect. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:09 a.m. deputies receives a call about an endangered missing person. The person went missing from the area of West Belvede Road and […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Conestee Park reopens after deputies find missing person in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. Deputies said the person was reported missing at 11:09 a.m. They soon learned that he was last seen...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Crime down in Buncombe Co.

South Carolina's tax-free weekend starts friday. Jarvis Robertson takes a look at how the new walking bridge in Mauldin is coming along. A man accused of firing shots at Greenville Police is in jail. Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Mindful Monday: Saunas. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Taking a look...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies work with Greenville Co. Schools to host active shooter training

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) announced that they’re working with Greenville County Schools (GCS) to host active shooter training to prepare law enforcement and educators for any significant danger. During the two-day event, deputies said they’ll train with around 250 educators...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Man kills roommate in fight in York, police say

YORK, S.C. — Police have arrested a man after they say he killed his roommate during a fight. York police were called to 12 Hill Street on Monday, July 25 in reference to two people physically fighting. Officers found two men at the scene, Ira Hayes, 61, and Thomas...
YORK, SC
WSPA 7News

Trooper crashes vehicle during Spartanburg Co. chase, deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol crashed their vehicle during a Spartanburg County chase, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of passing cars on North Pine Street early Saturday morning. The trooper then saw a black […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man charged in officer-involved shooting

The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Tree falls on mobile home. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
WATERLOO, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. The Greenville City Police Department said the incident happened around 7:37 a.m. Greenville City Chief of Police J. H. Thompson spoke about the incident...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Argument in Laurens County leads to death, deputies investigating

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Deputies said they responded to the situation at around 8:50 a.m. According to deputies, an argument had led to a person’s death...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office releases mid-year crime statistics for 2022

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office released the crime statistics from January 1 to June 20, 2022. Deputies noted that the statistics showed that property crimes decreased this year compared to the first half of 2021. In total, Breaking and Enterings were down 24%, Larceny/Thefts were down 20%, and Stolen Property was down 28%.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Death investigation underway in Laurens County

The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Tree falls on mobile home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Powdersville Fire Department responded to a...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 hurt, 1 dead after fight, shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say they are investigating after a fight and shooting led to a death on Saturday morning. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., a fight broke out inside the Good Times establishment on Liberty Lane. Police say outside shots were fired in the...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Police identify suspect who they say fired shots at a Greenville officer

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting in Greenville County involving an officer. The Greenville Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Shaw Street at the Stratham Place Apartments. Chief Howie Thompson said officers in the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

