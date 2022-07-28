Photos Of Appalachia's Flood

weather.com
Kim Whitfield
4d ago
Man from the destruction we had down here in western Kentucky with the tornado in December and now the flooding in the Eastern part of the state I’m not sure how much more this state can handle. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in eastern KY.
Moonlight58
2d ago
prayer for Kentucky and Virginia! God please help them, cover them and keep them safe.. for the missing please help them and find them safe, in Jesus name, AmenI don't think I have cried this much in the last few days.. those people have lost everything! Total destruction... God is speaking!!! This reminds me of Sodom and Gomorrah!!! Please turn to God.. He is truly the only one who can help you. Amen
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
How to help Kentucky flood victims
Catastrophic flooding in portions of eastern Kentucky has killed at least 30 people and could leave hundreds without homes. Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll is expected to rise and the destruction is far from over.
‘Pray for these families’: Kentucky flooding death toll now at least 35
Among those who died were four children from the same family.
At least 37 dead in Kentucky flooding as governor says hundreds of people are still unaccounted for
The death toll in Kentucky climbed to 37 from last week's massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday. "Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians," Beshear tweeted. During a briefing earlier Monday morning, the governor said hundreds of people were...
Death toll in Kentucky hits 26 amid renewed flood threat
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky continued to climb on Sunday amid a renewed threat of more heavy rains. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by one to 26 from last week’s storms. Beshear has said the number would likely […]
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
Kentucky's governor warns residents to brace for more flooding
Kentucky officials are still working to confirm deaths from the past week's flooding. Hundreds of people have already been displaced.
Not over yet: Drenching downpours to renew flood threat in hard-hit communities
After days of drenching downpours and catastrophic flooding unfolded across a large swath of the United States last week, AccuWeather forecasters remain very concerned for a repeat performance from Mother Nature in the coming days. Last week, torrential rainfall triggered destructive flooding across multiple communities east of the Mississippi River.
Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28 as area braces for more rain
At least 28 people have died in last week's flooding in Kentucky as rescuers continue to search for missing people and the region braces for yet more rain.
Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28; Beshear warns more rain incoming
July 31 (UPI) -- At least 28 people have died following severe flooding in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday. Beshear announced the new death toll Sunday evening, increasing the number of fatalities by two from hours earlier. At least four children were among the dead, he said. "The...
AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods
Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities braced for the possibility of more storms and flash floods Sunday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by one...
Kentucky Flooding Rescuers 'Will Be Finding Bodies for Weeks': Beshear
The governor said Sunday that state police are still taking calls from "loved ones that can't connect with those that they are worried about."
Some Appalachia residents begin cleanup after deadly floods
PRESTONBURG, Ky. (AP) — Some residents of Appalachia returned to flood-ravaged homes and communities on Saturday to shovel mud and debris and to salvage what they could, while Kentucky’s governor said search and rescue operations were ongoing in the region swamped by torrential rains days earlier that led to deadly flash flooding. Rescue crews were continuing the struggle to get into hard-hit areas, some of them among the poorest places in America. Dozens of deaths have been confirmed and the number is expected to grow. In the tiny community of Wayland, Phillip Michael Caudill was working Saturday to clean up debris and recover what he could from the home he shares with his wife and three children. The waters had receded from the house but left a mess behind along with questions about what he and his family will do next. “We’re just hoping we can get some help,” said Caudill, who is staying with his family at Jenny Wiley State Park in a free room, for now.
Kentucky floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
The North Fork of the Kentucky River reached 20.9 feet (6.4 meters) in Whitesburg - more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) over the previous record
Kentucky Floods Kill at Least 28 - 'Everything Is Gone'
(Reuters) -Floods unleashed by torrential rains in eastern Kentucky have killed at least 28 people, including four children, Governor Andy Beshear said on Sunday as authorities worked to provide food and shelter for thousands of displaced residents. Some homes in the hardest hit areas were swept away after days of...
‘We’re going to be finding bodies for weeks,’ Kentucky governor says of floods
Gov. Andy Beshear provided a grim update on the impact of the extreme weather and floods the state has been hammered with in recent days.
At least 25 people have died in Kentucky's devastating floods, governor says
Kentucky's governor said the numbers would likely rise significantly and it could take weeks to find all the victims. Torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia earlier this week.
Viral Plea Ends With 98-Year-Old Grandma Swimming Out of Flooded Kentucky Home
As the deadly floodwaters in Kentucky continues to cause havoc, one woman’s story has garnered particular attention, illustrating the horror of the catastrophic natural disaster. Missy Amubrgey Crovetti shared a now-viral photo on Facebook of her 98-year-old grandma, Mae Amburgey, stranded in her home, asking if anyone in the...
Revolutionary Racing Awarded Racetrack License
$55M quarter horse facility to create new jobs, tax revenues in eastern Kentucky. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has awarded the state’s ninth and final license to Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, which plans to invest $55 million to build a world-class equestrian center, including Kentucky’s first racetrack dedicated to quarter horses.
A Couple's Four Young Children Died In The Kentucky Floods
The children, ages 8, 6, 4, and 2, were killed after being swept away from their parents' grip in the deadly floods that devastated Kentucky.
