Kentucky State

Photos Of Appalachia's Flood

The Weather Channel
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
weather.com

Kim Whitfield
4d ago

Man from the destruction we had down here in western Kentucky with the tornado in December and now the flooding in the Eastern part of the state I’m not sure how much more this state can handle. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in eastern KY.

Moonlight58
2d ago

prayer for Kentucky and Virginia! God please help them, cover them and keep them safe.. for the missing please help them and find them safe, in Jesus name, AmenI don't think I have cried this much in the last few days.. those people have lost everything! Total destruction... God is speaking!!! This reminds me of Sodom and Gomorrah!!! Please turn to God.. He is truly the only one who can help you. Amen

The Associated Press

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
KENTUCKY STATE
CNN

How to help Kentucky flood victims

Catastrophic flooding in portions of eastern Kentucky has killed at least 30 people and could leave hundreds without homes. Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll is expected to rise and the destruction is far from over.
WOWK 13 News

Death toll in Kentucky hits 26 amid renewed flood threat

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky continued to climb on Sunday amid a renewed threat of more heavy rains. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by one to 26 from last week’s storms. Beshear has said the number would likely […]
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods

Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities braced for the possibility of more storms and flash floods Sunday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by one...
The Associated Press

Some Appalachia residents begin cleanup after deadly floods

PRESTONBURG, Ky. (AP) — Some residents of Appalachia returned to flood-ravaged homes and communities on Saturday to shovel mud and debris and to salvage what they could, while Kentucky’s governor said search and rescue operations were ongoing in the region swamped by torrential rains days earlier that led to deadly flash flooding. Rescue crews were continuing the struggle to get into hard-hit areas, some of them among the poorest places in America. Dozens of deaths have been confirmed and the number is expected to grow. In the tiny community of Wayland, Phillip Michael Caudill was working Saturday to clean up debris and recover what he could from the home he shares with his wife and three children. The waters had receded from the house but left a mess behind along with questions about what he and his family will do next. “We’re just hoping we can get some help,” said Caudill, who is staying with his family at Jenny Wiley State Park in a free room, for now.
KENTUCKY STATE
US News and World Report

Kentucky Floods Kill at Least 28 - 'Everything Is Gone'

(Reuters) -Floods unleashed by torrential rains in eastern Kentucky have killed at least 28 people, including four children, Governor Andy Beshear said on Sunday as authorities worked to provide food and shelter for thousands of displaced residents. Some homes in the hardest hit areas were swept away after days of...
KENTUCKY STATE
ashlandbeacon.com

Revolutionary Racing Awarded Racetrack License

$55M quarter horse facility to create new jobs, tax revenues in eastern Kentucky. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has awarded the state’s ninth and final license to Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, which plans to invest $55 million to build a world-class equestrian center, including Kentucky’s first racetrack dedicated to quarter horses.
ASHLAND, KY

